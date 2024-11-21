AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:21 a.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani likely to win his third MVP award and Aaron Judge his second

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is expected to win his third Most Valuable Player Award and first in the National League, and Aaron Judge is likely to earn his second AL honor when the Baseball Writers’ Association announces its balloting. Ohtani was unanimously voted the AL MVP in 2021 and 2023 as a two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels. He signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. Ohtani hit .310, stole 59 bases and led the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, becoming the first player with 50 or more homers and 50 or more stolen bases in a season. He helped the Dodgers to the World Series title.

Spain and tennis having to cope with the retirement of the great Nadal

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — It was an emotional farewell from tennis for Nadal this week after Spain was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup in Malaga. It was also heart-wrenching for his fans across Spain, as they saw one of the country’s very best finally call it quits. Davis Cup Finals head Feliciano López says Nadal is Spain’s greatest athlete ever and compared him to others who have transcended sports such as Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

Australia beats the United States at the Davis Cup to reach the semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia has advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals for the third year in a row. The Australians eliminated the United States 2-1 on Thursday when Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson beat Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 in the deciding doubles match in Malaga, Spain. Australia will face defending champion Italy or Argentina for a spot in the final. The Shelton-Paul pairing was a late substitution for Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram. Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis saved four match points in a third-set tiebreaker to get past Shelton in the opening singles match, before Taylor Fritz evened things for the Americans by defeating Alex de Minaur.

Mavs star Luka Doncic has a right wrist sprain and will be re-evaluated in a week

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic has a right wrist sprain that will sideline the Dallas Mavericks star on a three-game road trip starting Friday night in Denver. The Mavericks say their five-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in a week. The defending Western Conference champions also visit Miami and Atlanta on the trip. The timeline for Doncic suggests he will miss a home game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday as well. Doncic was injured in a 132-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal take Cy Young Awards after both were pitching triple crown winners

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal have each won their first Cy Young Award. The left-handers were honored Wednesday night after sharing the MLB lead with 18 wins while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA. Sale went 18-3 and topped the National League with 225 strikeouts, while his 2.38 ERA in 29 starts was the best among all major league qualifiers in his first season with the Braves. The 35-year-old was an All-Star for the eighth time and won his first Gold Glove this year. Skubal, who turned 28 on Wednesday, went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and a big league-best 228 strikeouts in 31 starts to take the American League prize in a unanimous vote.

Trump feuded with NFL players in his first term. Now, some are busting out his dance moves

Donald Trump and the National Football League had an adversarial relationship during his first term in the White House. Now, players are breaking out the ‘Trump dance’ to celebrate sacks and scores. It involves swaying one’s hips slowly and swinging the arms back and forth like Trump has long done on the campaign trail. The celebrations began two weekends ago when Nick Bosa hit the Trump dance following a sack only days after he was fined for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap on TV after a game. On Sunday, four players made the Trump dance the centerpiece of their celebrations.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma breaks NCAA wins record, getting 1,217th career victory

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma soaked in the moment. The UConn Hall of Fame coach now stands alone atop the NCAA college basketball wins list. Auriemma broke a tie with former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, earning his 1,217th career victory with an 85-41 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night. He has spent four decades building UConn into the standard for women’s basketball. The school celebrated those 40 years Wednesday night. Surrounded by the greatest players in UConn history, including Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Rebecca Lobo, Auriemma and longtime assistant Chris Dailey took in the incredible achievement in a postgame ceremony.

MLB will test robot umpires at 13 spring training ballparks hosting 19 teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will test robot umpires as part of a challenge system during spring training at 13 ballparks hosting 19 teams, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026. MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019 but is still working on the shape of the strike zone. An agreement for big league use would have to be reached with the Major League Baseball Umpires Association, whose collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says: “I would be interested in having it in ’26.”

NYCFC stadium next to Citi Field to be called Etihad Park after United Arab Emirates airline

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC’s $780 million, 25,000-seat venue that it intends to open next to the Mets’ Citi Field in 2027 will be named Etihad Park under a 20-year agreement with Etihad Airways. The Major League Soccer team’s controlling owner is City Football Group, the parent company of England’s Manchester City. NYCFC president Brad Sims said revenue from the deal will go to the MLS team and not the parent company or English club, which is under investigation by the Premier League for alleged violations of financial fair play rules.

Las Vegas Grand Prix in better shape after ironing out inaugural year kinks that nearly ruined race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s never been a faster 180-degree turn than the one Max Verstappen took a year ago at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Dutchman hated the event before he arrived. By the time he crossed the finish line for his 18th win of the season, he was singing “Viva! Las Vegas!” on his radio. Just like that, the race that seemed on a crash course for failure was stamped as one of the best of the 2023 season. The second Las Vegas Grand Prix is coming up on Saturday night and Verstappen could clinch a fourth consecutive title.

