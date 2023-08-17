AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:21 a.m. EDT

Twila Kilgore tapped as interim coach for U.S. women’s national soccer team

Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S women’s national team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski. U.S. Soccer formally announced Andonovski’s resignation on Thursday. Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted. Andonovski’s resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.

Bills’ Damar Hamlin has little more to prove in completing comeback, coach Sean McDermott says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has little more to prove to Bills coach Sean McDermott in the third-year safety’s bid to resume his football career after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January. McDermott says the third-year player has “checked all the boxes” in the way he’s performed during padded practices and especially in Buffalo’s preseason-opening win against Indianapolis last weekend. Hamlin made three tackles in his first competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field on Jan. 2. McDermott’s assessment comes as Hamlin prepares for a homecoming on Saturday, when Buffalo travels to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sha’Carri Richardson among stars to watch heading into worlds in Budapest and next year in Paris

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The track and field world championships in Budapest are a chance for about 2,200 athletes representing 202 countries to see how everything is trending on the first step toward next year’s Olympics in Paris. It’s a chance to find out how training is going and how they stack up against many of the same competitors they’ll face next year. And it’s a chance for the world to find out who to watch over the next 11-plus months before track and field starts at the Stade de France on Aug. 2, 2024. The AP tracks 10 athletes to watch at this year’s championships.

In Abu Dhabi, the footprint and popularity of basketball continues to grow

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — There is no history of world-class, elite basketball success in the United Arab Emirates. The nation has never qualified for the Basketball World Cup, never reached the courts at the Olympics, never sent a player to the NBA. None of that matters. The game is coming to the oil-rich nation anyway. For the first time, USA Basketball’s men’s national team is about to play in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city on the shores of the Persian Gulf. A two-game slate of exhibitions — Greece on Friday, Germany on Sunday — will be the Americans’ final tune-ups before they fly to the Philippines next week for the World Cup.

World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events

GENEVA (AP) — The world’s top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials. The decision by Lausanne, Switzerland-based federation FIDE has drawn criticism from advocacy groups and supporters of transgender rights. It said the participation of transgender women would depend on an analysis of individual cases that could take up to two years. It acknowledged that questions regarding transgender players are an “evolving issue for chess” and that its policy may need to be revised in the future “in line with research evidence.”

Messi makes shortlist for UEFA award as best player last season alongside De Bruyne and Haaland

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Lionel Messi has made the shortlist for the UEFA award as the best player in Europe last season. Messi has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Inter Miami. The World Cup-winning captain from Argentina is up against Manchester City teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. Man City manager Pep Guardiola is the favorite for the coaching award. The winners will be announced at the Champions League draw on Aug. 31 in Monaco. The shortlists for the women’s player and coaching awards will be announced next week after the Women’s World Cup. England will face Spain on Sunday in the final in Australia.

Russia doping questions persist because of the war in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The task force created nearly eight years ago to chart Russia’s path back into track and field after its doping scandal holds its final meeting this week before being disbanded. That hardly means the country is in good standing. Questions remain over how to make sure future Russian track teams will be clean when they’re allowed back into the sport after the war in Ukraine ends. There are no Russians allowed at this week’s world championships in Budapest. Leaders expect a steep learning curve when they are welcomed back into the sport.

Sha’Carri is back, Shelly-Ann never left: Women’s 100 is the race to watch at track worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson stamped her name on the long, illustrious list of American sprint champions earlier this summer and also set the stakes for the year ahead of her and the rest of the fast pack of 100-meter runners she’s going against. She says “I’m not back. I’m better.” Whether that is good enough to win gold medals starting this week at world championships and again less than 12 months from now at the Paris Olympics comes down to whether she can finish in front of defending and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. The women take to the track Sunday with the men opening the meet with preliminary heats Saturday.

Pick Six: Sirmon is the main man on Cal’s defense and among the nation’s under-the-radar players

Some of the best college football players can be on some of the worst teams. The Associated Press picks six players who fit that criteria before each season. This year’s group includes California linebacker Jackson Sirmon, Ball State running back Marquez Cooper, Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany, Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen and Iowa State cornerback TJ Tampa. Sirmon says he returned for a sixth season of college football so he could play another year for his dad, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon. Sirmon will anchor a Cal defense with lots of new faces.

Yormark: Big 12 had conversations with UConn, Gonzaga but is done expanding

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with the basketball powerhouses on potential membership. Less than two weeks after the Big 12 announced Pac-12 schools will switch leagues and join the conference next year, Yormark appeared on the “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” and revealed other potential moves. He called landing Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah a “dream scenario.” Yormark also said he reached out to Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and had a “collegial” conversation.

