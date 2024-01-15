AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:20 p.m. EST

Josh Allen, Bills dispatch Steelers 31-17 in playoff game delayed a day by snow. Chiefs up next

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and scored on a franchise playoff-record 52-yard touchdown run, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in an AFC wild-card playoff game that was postponed a day because of a lake-effect blizzard. Allen threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir with 6:27 remaining that restored a two-touchdown lead for Buffalo. The second-seeded Bills advance to host Patrick Mahomes and the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round on Sunday night. The Steelers’ season ended after they surged into the playoffs with wins in their final three games behind longtime backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Bill Belichick interviews with Falcons for head coaching job

ATLANTA (AP) — Bill Belichick signaled he’s ready to get back to coaching less than a week after parting with the New England Patriots, speaking with the Atlanta Falcons about their vacant position. The Falcons announced Monday night they have interviewed the 71-year-old Belichick, who left the Patriots on Thursday after 24 seasons and a record six Super Bowl championships. The fifth of those Super Bowls came nearly seven years ago against the Falcons in a game Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter before Tom Brady rallied the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory. The Falcons are seeking a successor to Arthur Smith, who was fired shortly after the conclusion of his third straight 7-10 season.

Jim Harbaugh interviews with Los Angeles Chargers about head coach opening

Jim Harbaugh has interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching vacancy, a week after he led the University of Michigan to a national title. The Chargers announced Harbaugh’s interview on Monday without saying exactly when it took place. He is the eighth coaching candidate to interview with the Chargers, but his resume stands out from the rest. The 60-year-old Harbaugh has an 89-25 record in nine seasons coaching his alma mater. Before that, he went 44-19-1 in four seasons as San Francisco’s coach and took the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

Third Chiefs-Bills playoff meeting in four seasons highlights the NFL’s divisional round

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills get a third shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. This time, Buffalo gets to play at home. Mahomes will play his first road playoff game next Sunday night against the Bills, who advanced to the AFC divisional round with a 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The other AFC divisional game will be the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens hosting the Houston Texans. In the NFC, Green Bay will play at San Francisco and either Tampa Bay or Philadelphia will play at Detroit.

Heisman winner Caleb Williams formally leaves USC, enters NFL draft as potential No. 1 pick

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has formally entered the NFL draft. The Heisman Trophy winner is leaving USC after two prolific seasons. Williams is widely considered the favorite to be the No. 1 selection in the draft, which begins April 25. The Chicago Bears currently hold the top pick. Williams passed for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during three collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and USC. He became the Trojans’ eighth Heisman Trophy winner in 2022 after following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to the West Coast.

Top-ranked Swiatek is into the Australian Open’s 2nd round, beats former champion Kenin

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek survived an early test at the Australian Open when she beat former champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the first round. Kenin, the winner in 2020, served for the first set at 5-4 but Swiatek hit back to take it on the tiebreaker. The No. 1 seed then broke Kenin in the fifth game of the second set and pulled away for victory. Earlier American Sloane Stephens picked up her first win at the Australian Open since 2019 when she beat wild-card entry Olivia Gadecki 6-3, 6-1. Men’s No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz opens his title campaign later against Richard Gasquet.

Fleury’s milestone gives Wild another reason to celebrate the NHL’s second-winningest goalie

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury has 552 wins for second place on the NHL’s career list. Minnesota Wild players rushed to the crease for a group hug with the 39-year-old goalie after their 5-0 victory over the New York Islanders that pushed him past Patrick Roy. Martin Brodeur has the record with 691 wins. Fleury posted his first shutout of the season and the 74th of his career. He won two Stanley Cup titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins and another one with the Vegas Golden Knights. He has not revealed if he’d like to play next season.

Analysis: After another playoff failure by Dallas, maybe a call to Belichick can save the Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson showed more passion on television for winning than any of the Dallas Cowboys did on the field. Now, Jerry Jones could turn to another coaching icon to save his franchise. Speculation about Bill Belichick has ramped up. He already is the odds-on favorite to be the next coach in Dallas even though Mike McCarthy hasn’t been fired. After a dismal performance Sunday against Green Bay, that might be just a matter of time. Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn’t show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.

UConn hits No. 1 in AP Top 25 after upset-filled week. Gonzaga falls out for first time since 2016

Connecticut jumped to No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. It marks the Huskies’ first appearance at No. 1 since the 2008-09 season. The reigning national champions replaced Purdue after the Boilermakers lost to Nebraska to fall to second. Kansas, North Carolina and Houston rounded out the top five. The week also saw Gonzaga fall out for the first time since 2016. The Zags had been in 143 straight polls. No. 19 TCU, No. 21 Dayton, No. 22 Mississippi, No. 24 Iowa State and No. 25 Texas Tech were the week’s new additions.

Draymond Green returns to court against Grizzlies after serving ‘indefinite’ suspension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green has returned to action after missing 16 games as part of a league suspension for striking Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game. Green didn’t start the game, but entered with 6:10 left in the first quarter. His appearance drew a hearty set of boos from the Memphis faithful. Monday’s appearance was Green’s first action since the December game.

