AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:20 a.m. EDT

Arkansas hires John Calipari to coach the Razorbacks, a day after stepping down from Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has hired John Calipari as men’s basketball coach, a day after the Hall of Fame coach stepped down from the Kentucky program he led to the 2012 NCAA championship. The 65-year-old Calipari signed a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $7 million through April 2029 with a maximum of two automatic rollover years for NCAA Tournament appearances that would extend the contract to 2031. The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and features retention bonuses of $500,000 each year of the contract along with one-time bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round, Sweet 16, Final Four and winning a national championship.

Tara VanDerveer retires as Stanford women’s hoops coach after setting NCAA wins record this year

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, has announced her retirement after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women’s team and 45 years overall. The 70-year-old VanDerveer surpassed Mike Krzyzewski for the wins record earlier this year. The Hall of Famer departs with 1,216 victories at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford. And as has been the plan for years, top Cardinal assistant Kate Paye is set to take over the program, and the school said negotiations with Paye are underway. Paye played for VanDerveer from 1991-95 and has coached on her staff for 17 years.

Women’s NCAA title game outdraws the men’s championship with an average of 18.9 million viewers

The women’s NCAA championship game drew a bigger television audience than the men’s title game for the first time, with an average of 18.9 million viewers watching undefeated South Carolina beat Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark. The Sunday afternoon game on ABC and ESPN outdrew Monday’s men’s final between UConn and Purdue by four million. The Huskies’ 75-60 victory averaged 14.82 million on TBS and TNT. The women’s final was the second most-watched non-Olympic women’s sporting event on U.S. television, trailing only the 2015 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and Japan.

Standout pass rusher Josh Allen and the Jaguars agree to a 5-year, $150M contract, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says standout pass rusher Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars have reached agreement on a five-year, $150 million contract that includes $88 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not officially been signed or announced. The deal makes Allen the third-highest-paid defensive player in the league in average salary behind San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Kansas City’s Chris Jones. Allen set a single-season franchise record with 17½ sacks in the final year of his rookie contract and is 10 shy of the team’s career mark of 55 held by Tony Brackens.

Track and field becomes first sport to pay prize money at Olympics. Paris gold medalists get $50,000

Track and field is set to become the first sport to introduce prize money at the Olympics, with World Athletics saying Wednesday it would pay $50,000 to gold medalists in Paris. World Athletics said it was setting aside $2.4 million to pay the gold medalists across the 48 events on the program for this year’s Paris Olympics. Relay teams will split the $50,000 between their members. Payments for silver and bronze medalists are planned to start from the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Simona Halep tells the AP she was nervous about returning to tennis after her doping ban appeal

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep tells The Associated Press she was nervous while flying to her first tennis tournament in 1 1/2 years. She had just successfully reduced a doping ban on appeal last month and was not sure what the reception would be like or how well she would play. Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the 2022 U.S. Open and was given a four-year ban that was cut to nine months when a court ruled she had taken a contaminated supplement. Halep will play next week in Oeiras, Portugal, and the week after that in Madrid.

Celtics become 1st NBA team to shoot no free throws. Boston, Bucks combine for record-low 2 attempts

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics combined for a record-low two free throw attempts Tuesday night, when the Celtics became the first team in NBA history to not shoot one. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo shot the only two free throws of the game, making one, in the Bucks’ 104-91 victory. The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks held the previous record of one attempted free throw in a game. The Bucks committed just four fouls Tuesday, the fewest in league history. The two combined attempts shattered the previous record of 11, set on Nov. 10, 2019, when Indiana shot five and Orlando had six.

Soon to be a 2-time Olympic host city, Salt Lake City’s zest for the Games is now an outlier

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many other past Olympic hosts around the world have decided in recent years that bringing back the Games isn’t worth the money or hassle. But Salt Lake City remains one of the few places where Olympic fever still burns strong even more than two decades after it first hosted in 2002. The city’s enduring enthusiasm will be on full display Wednesday when members of the International Olympic Committee descend on northern Utah for their final site visits ahead of a formal announcement expected this July to name Salt Lake City the host for 2034. The state has spent millions to ensure its Olympic facilities didn’t fall into disrepair in anticipation of hosting again.

Packers will face Eagles in Brazil in Friday night season opener

The Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles when the NFL holds its first regular-season game in Brazil on Sept. 6. The matchup in Sao Paulo will mark the first time since 1970 that the NFL has played a Friday night game on the season’s opening weekend. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell already had said in February that the Eagles would be the home team for the game. The NFL announced Wednesday which team would be facing the Eagles. The Packers will be playing their second international game in the last three seasons.

Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks’ game with Celtics after grabbing his left calf while running up court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was undergoing testing after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks’ game with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday due to an injury to his left calf. Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said after the Bucks’ 104-91 victory that Antetokounmpo was undergoing an MRI exam on his calf and also would have his Achilles tendon tested. Antetokounmpo was heading up the court after a 3-point basket by Boston’s Derrick White late in the third quarter when the two-time MVP grabbed his left calf and took a seat on the floor before being helped off the court.

