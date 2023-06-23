AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:12 p.m. EDT

Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, headed to San Antonio with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation. The selection of the 19-year-old from France that had been a foregone conclusion for months was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wembanyama arrives with far more height and hype than most No. 1 picks. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated his French league in his final season there, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Brandon Miller of Alabama was the No. 2 pick by the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson went third to the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s the easiest call of the NBA draft: The San Antonio Spurs won. That’s not to say other teams didn’t do very well on Thursday, when 58 players were selected as the league’s newest members. But the Spurs being able to take generational French talent Victor Wembanyama puts them at the head of the class. Other teams that did well Thursday night: NBA champion Denver, Golden State, Toronto — even with just one pick — and Orlando, which might now be closer to returning to the postseason mix.

PARIS (AP) — Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And the four-time NBA champion tells The Associated Press he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Parker played 17 seasons for the Spurs and won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He says it will be the “perfect place″ for the 19-year-old French wonder. Parker says the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft “wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny.”

In its push for more Black US players, MLB hopes results are on the horizon from grassroots efforts

PHOENIX (AP) — The percentage of Black players in Major League Baseball has been on the decline for decades, but prospects at MLB’s Draft Combine this week think that may soon change. Several highly touted Black players are hoping to become the next Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts or Andrew McCutchen. A recent study from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on MLB opening day rosters, down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. But four of the first five players picked in last summer’s amateur draft were Black for the first time. Black catching prospect Zion Rose says “we’re starting to come through.”

NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders. Three-quarters of the league’s 32 owners are needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.

United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025. It will be the first time the expanded FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners. The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council. The tournament should test stadiums and operations for the 2026 World Cup. The United States will host the men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico. FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are looking to end their four-year playoff drought with the addition of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama was the unquestioned No. 1 selection. It marks the third time in San Antonio’s 51-year history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick. They are hoping Wembanyama fulfills predictions that he is a generational big man and follows in the championship footsteps of the franchise’s previous top picks of David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

Chris Paul traded to Warriors, Jordan Poole sent to Wizards, source tells AP

Chris Paul’s pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Golden State Warriors, after they agreed to the framework of a trade on Thursday that will send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The trade also includes a package of draft capital, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.

Luis Arraez is chasing .400 as the surging Marlins continue their hot start

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins is putting together one of the greatest stretches of pure hitting in decades. After going 5 for 5 against Toronto on Monday night, Arraez’s batting average reached .400 in Miami’s 73rd game of the season. That matched Chipper Jones in 2008 for the furthest into a season a player has been at .400 since Nomar Garciaparra’s 91 games in 2000. Already, Arraez is in a realm few players have touched since Hall of Famer Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.

Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a roughly 5% stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment as part of a $4.05 billion deal. Monumental is the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Qatar last year hosted soccer’s World Cup for the first time. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

