AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:18 a.m. EST

Diana Taurasi in new role as she chases history and 6th Olympic gold medal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diana Taurasi is settling into a new role with USA Basketball. She is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic roster for the 2024 Paris Games, which would be her sixth. But this one feels like her first. Ignore that she turns 42 before the Paris Games even start in July. Taurasi is one of only 12 players ever to win a World Cup gold medal, Olympic gold, an NCAA championship and WNBA championship. The veteran guard now trying to become the first to win six straight Olympic gold medals in basketball. But Taurasi is looking at this run as her first time because a lot of peers, including Sue Bird, aren’t around this time.

Mavericks coming through in the clutch behind the combination of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

DENVER (AP) — While it’s a small sample size, the Dallas Mavericks look to be taking shape in the first full season of the on-court collaboration between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks struggled last season at clutch time after the arrival of Irving in a trade with Brooklyn. Dallas ended up missing the postseason. This year, the Mavericks are a league-leading 6-0 in clutch situations, which is defined as a scoring margin within five points and five or fewer minutes left in a game. Doncic, who’s averaging nearly a triple-double, has been at his best in crunch time this season.

Ex-college football staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing Big Ten team had Wolverines’ signs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former college football staffer shared documents with Michigan that showed a Big Ten opponent had spreadsheets of the Wolverines’ signs last year obtained before his team played Michigan. The material relied on intelligence gathered from multiple conference schools that had already played the Wolverines, according to the former staffer. He says he has since given Michigan the material along with screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools. The alleged actions are potentially in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Michigan is under NCAA investigation for impermissible scouting.

Ohtani and Texas teammates Seager, Semien are AL MVP finalists. NL trio is Acuña, Betts, Freeman

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for the AL MVP award, along with teammates Corey Seager and Marcus Semien of the World Series champion Texas Rangers. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. headlines the remaining contenders for the National League prize, joined by Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The top three finishers in voting for each of the major individual awards presented annually by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America were announced Monday night. Winners will be revealed next week. Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman and Sonny Gray are finalists for the American League Cy Young Award. In the NL, it’s Zac Gallen, Blake Snell and Logan Webb.

Opening day in women’s hoops has historic loss by defending champs and stellar play by freshmen

It was a wild and historic opening day in women’s college basketball with a monumental upset and stellar debuts. Seven months after LSU won the national championship, the Tigers became the first No. 1 team to lose their season opener in 28 years when they were stunned by No. 20 Colorado 92-78. UConn was the last team to do it according to ESPN when the Huskies were No. 1 to start the 1995-96 season and fell to Louisiana Tech. They were also the defending NCAA champions. A bunch of freshmen had stellar debuts. Juju Watkins scored 32 points to help No. 21 Southern Cal shock seventh-ranked Ohio State.

At Dartmouth, the focus turns to winning basketball games amid its unionization push

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dartmouth opened its men’s basketball season with Monday night’s loss at No. 2 Duke. That comes roughly two months after players began an attempt to unionize. Captains Romeo Myrthil and Robert McRae III said the team has kept basketball as its focus with the unionization effort to the side. College conferences and schools have opposed efforts to pursue unionization for college athletes, arguing it would fundamentally change the way college sports operate if athletes are considered employees. Myrthil and McRae spoke after the Duke loss. Previously the team had released a statement to Dartmouth’s student newspaper.

Defending national champion and No. 1 LSU falls 92-78 to No. 20 Colorado in season opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defending national champion and No. 1 LSU lost to No. 20 Colorado 92-78 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series. Frida Formann scored 27 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 24 for Colorado. According to ESPN, this is the first time since the 1995-96 season that the No. 1 team and defending champion lost the opener. Jaylyn Sherrod totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Buffaloes. Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 17 points, Angel Reese had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Sa’Myah Smith scored 16 points and Hailey Van Lith and had 14 points.

James Madison surprises No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in OT, earning program’s 2nd Top 25 win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 24 points and Raekwon Horton made a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in overtime, sending James Madison past No. 4 Michigan State for a 79-76 victory. Tyson Walker scored 35 points for Michigan State, but he had the ball poked away from behind in the closing seconds of the season opener. The Spartans shot 36.1% overall. They missed 19 of 20 3-point shots and made just 23 of 37 free throws. Walker made a layup to give Michigan State a four-point lead with 1:26 left in regulation, and it lost the advantage at both ends of the court.

Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense continue to sputter in 27-6 loss to Chargers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ defense did its job again. Zach Wilson and the offense keep struggling to be something more than a stumbling, bumbling bunch. Wilson said there were too many self-inflicted wounds in a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. The Jets held Justin Herbert to 136 yards on 16-of-30 passing and the Chargers gained just 191 total yards but Los Angeles had three takeaways and sacked Wilson eight times while snapping New York’s three-game winning streak.

Iga Swiatek will finish the year at No. 1 after beating Jessica Pegula to win the WTA Finals

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has earned her first WTA Finals title and the year-end No. 1 ranking by beating Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the latest in a series of dominant performances. From 1-all at the outset on Monday, Swiatek seized complete control, collecting the next 11 games with her high-quality baseline game, rarely making an unforced error and repeatedly pressuring Pegula into mistakes. The 22-year-old Swiatek went 5-0 at the tour’s season-closing championship, winning all 10 sets she played and ceding a total of just 20 games. That’s the fewest by the tournament’s winner since 2003, when it returned to a round-robin format. Swiatek is also the youngest WTA Finals champion since Petra Kvitova was 21 in 2011.

