AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:18 a.m. EDT

Masters Live Updates | Koepka holds 2-shot lead over Rahm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — LIV star Brooks Koepka holds a two-shot lead at the Masters over Jon Rahm at 12-under par following the conclusion of the weather-delayed second round. Despite a steady rain, the third round will get underway at 11:30 EDT with players teeing off in threesomes from both the front and back nine as tournament officials look to squeeze in as much golf as possible with more bad weather in the forecast. Amateur Sam Bennett is four shots behind at 8 under. First round co-leader Viktor Hovland is seven shots back after a shooting 73, leaving him in a tie for fifth place with Collin Morikawa. Tiger Woods made the cut for the 23rd straight year, tying a tournament record. He is 15 shots back of the lead, but largely out of contention.

Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The second round of the Masters resumed at Augusta National on Saturday, one day after three towering pine trees fell near patrons as storms rolled through the area and brought play to a halt. By the time Tiger Woods and others headed out to finish their second rounds, there was no evidence those trees near the the 16th green and 17th tee were ever there. Those who make the cut will have to endure more harsh weather in the third round Saturday. The rain and cold weather were expected to last through the day, and there is the potential for more storms to pass through eastern Georgia.

Brooks Koepka a major presence again, leads the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is a force in the majors again. He played bogey-free in the Masters for a 67 and leads by four shots over players who finished before storms arrived. The wind toppled three pine trees near the 17th tee where spectators were standing. Augusta National says no one was hurt. Koepka leads by four over U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett. The Texas A&M senior had a 68 and posted the lowest 36-hole score by an amateur at the Masters since 1956. Jon Rahm was three behind with nine holes to play. Tiger Woods is hovering around the cut line.

Column: How much longer will Tiger making cut be worth it?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For Tiger Woods, it’s come to this. He’s no longer a factor at the top of the leaderboard. Instead, the golfer who provided some of the game’s most electrifying moments can be found plodding along at the cut line, his immediate goal simply moving on to the weekend. He backed into another bit of Masters history by making his 23rd consecutive cut on a cold, rainy Saturday morning. That ties the mark shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples. But he’s got no chance of winning a sixth green jacket, not with a 15-shot gap to leader Brooks Koepka .

East play-in field set, Embiid poised to win scoring title

The Eastern Conference play-in tournament matchups are set. The NBA’s scoring race seems over as well. Brooklyn will be seeded sixth in the East and gets the chance to face Philadelphia in Round 1. That means the Nets will be taking on a soon-to-be two-time scoring champion in Joel Embiid. Dallas’ Luka Doncic was the only player left with any sort of realistic chance to catch Embiid. But Doncic played about one quarter of the Mavs’ game against Chicago on Friday and his average dropped to 32.4 points per game. Embiid is at 33.1 per game and will likely finish there.

Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates, opponents

A Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists. They note schools could still prevent some athletes from participating on teams that align with their identity. The proposed rule would prohibit blanket bans, like those that have been approved in at least 20 states. But it would still allow schools to adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports. The proposal still faces a lengthy approval process. Some transgender athletes called the new rule an important first step. The U.S. Department of Education declined to comment Friday on criticisms from trans rights advocates.

AP source: Titans reach 4-year deal with Pro Bowler Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans agreed Friday to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans picked up the two-time defensive captain’s fifth-year option for 2023 for $10.76 million last April. The person confirmed the extension on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Titans had not announced the deal. ESPN.com first reported the deal was worth up to $94 million with $66 million guaranteed. Agent Paul DeRousselle did not return messages from the AP.

Bengals’ Joe Mixon recharged with pointing gun at woman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her in Cincinnati earlier this year. City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.” A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. But it was dismissed in court the following day.

U.S. Amateur champ Sam Bennett in contention at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett is in contention at the Masters. The two-time All-American from Texas A&M followed his opening 68 with another round of 68 on Friday. He spent much of the day in second behind four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. Bennett plays with some advice from his father, who died two years ago tattooed on his left forearm. It was written before Mark Bennett died of early-onset Alzheimer’s and reads: “Don’t wait to do something.” His score of 8 under is the second-best 36-hole score at the Masters behind only Ken Venturi, who was one shot better in 1956. Venturi led through three rounds before an 80 on Sunday left him one shot back of winner Jack Burke Jr.

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal

Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal. The star guard who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. Van Lith’s final game was close to her home in Washington, where the Cardinals lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Van Lith scored 27 points in that 97-83 loss. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. She is the latest big name to enter the portal. Earlier this week, Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, who was a second-team All-American, announced her plans to transfer.

