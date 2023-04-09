AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:17 p.m. EDT

Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm has become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by four shots to start the marathon day of 30 holes, which was necessary to complete the rain-delayed third round. He wound up with a runaway victory when Koepka collapsed in the final round. Phil Mickelson turned in a 65 for a remarkable charge by the 52-year-old three-time Masters champion. But that was never going to be enough. Rahm won his second major championship and moves back to No. 1 in the world. The Masters is his fourth victory of the year. Mickelson and Koepka carry the flag for LIV Golf by tying for second four shots back of Rahm.

Brooks Koepka collapses as Jon Rahm rolls to Masters win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka struggled on a long day at the Masters, beginning with the conclusion of a third-round postponed by weather and ending with a final-round collapse. The four-time major champion shot 75 while Jon Rahm cruised to a closing 69, giving the Spaniard a four-shot victory. Rahm finished at 12 under while Koepka made a late bogey and ended at 8 under, tied with fellow LIV Golf member Phil Mickelson in second place. Koepka had carried a four-shot lead into Sunday, when players headed out early to finish their third rounds. He still led at the start of the final round before Rahm rolled past him.

Column: Mickelson begins road to redemption at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson will never again receive the sort of adulation that once shadowed his every step. Too many missteps along the way. But give Lefty credit. He sure LIVened things up on Sunday afternoon at the Masters. Already the oldest major champion in golf history, the 52-year-old Mickelson made an impressive run at a fourth green jacket. The fans were a bit timid in their response, even after he drained a 15-foot birdie putt at the final hole for a 7-under 65. Yet there were definite signs of warming toward the guy who led golf into an ugly civil war.

The field is set: Warriors, Clippers are in the playoffs

Golden State is in the playoffs. LeBron James is heading to the play-in tournament. And the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Rudy Gobert to a fight with a teammate, then won a fight to improve their playoff hopes. The final day of the NBA season was predictably wild, with tons of unpredictable elements as well. It took until the 1,230th and last game of the year went final, but the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket are finally set, highlighted by the Los Angeles Clippers and defending champion Golden State Warriors getting a few days off knowing that they’re officially in the postseason.

Embiid wins NBA’s scoring race, Harden takes assist title

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia had the league’s leader in points per game this season in Joel Embiid and assists per game in James Harden. And the 76ers were also the league’s most accurate team from 3-point range and the foul line. Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento was the league’s rebounding leader. Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby led the league in steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis repeated as the league’s blocked-shot champion. And nobody made more 3-pointers than Golden State’s Klay Thompson.

Bruins break NHL single-season wins record by beating Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Boston Bruins have broken the NHL record for wins in a season after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 behind David Pastrnak’s hat trick that got him to 60 goals for the first time in his career. Bruins picked up their 63rd win to break a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves for Boston. The Presidents’ Trophy winners were without several key contributors including top two centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci and No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy. They nevertheless won their sixth in a row. Philadelphia

Rays rout A’s 11-0, tie best MLB opening in 20 years at 9-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays matched the best start to a major league season in 20 years, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 for a 9-0 record as Drew Rasmussen combined on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam. Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues and allowing the fewest. The 2003 Kansas City Royals had been the previous team to start 9-0. The Rays have won every game by four or more runs.

Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens announced the move Sunday. The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He joins a Baltimore team that used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded. Even with Jackson, the Ravens’ passing game was limited by a lack of production from their wide receivers. Rashod Bateman played only six games last season. Aside from tight end Mark Andrews, no Baltimore player managed even 500 yards receiving.

T-wolves send Gobert home after fight with teammate Anderson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter against New Orleans. Anderson and Gobert had a heated discussion before Gobert raised his arm toward Anderson and appeared to hit him in the chest with his hand. Coaches and players separated the two. Gobert was sent home. That came after ace defender Jaden McDaniels hit his hand against a wall in a tunnel leading to the locker room out of frustration. He didn’t return to the game. His availability for the postseason is in doubt.

Dirt-racing star Bell outruns Reddick to win on Bristol dirt

Dirt-racing star Christopher Bell held on through a restart eight laps from the end and outran Tyler Reddick to win the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bell was a whiz-kid dirt sensation growing up and that experience helped the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to his fifth victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick was second for the second straight year followed by Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe.

