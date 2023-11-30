AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:17 a.m. EST

Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs

NEW YORK (AP) — Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a billion dollar class-action lawsuit over his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens,” or NFTs, issued by the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida Monday, accuses Ronaldo’s promotions of Binance of being “deceptive and unlawful.” Binance’s partnership with high-profile figures like Ronaldo, the plaintiffs claim, caused them to make costly and unsafe investments. Ronaldo launched his inaugural NFT “CR7” collection with Binance back in November 2022. Representatives for Ronaldo and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately return The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

Adelson adding NBA team to resume of casino mogul, GOP power broker, US and Israel newspaper owner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The prospective new owner of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the richest women in the world, a Las Vegas casino mogul, and a U.S. and Israel power broker and newspaper publisher. A federal regulatory filing says that after selling $2 billion in stock to buy the NBA franchise, Miriam Adelson still will be the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands — the international casino company her late husband built. The $3.5 billion purchase by the Adelson and Dumont families from team owner Mark Cuban would make Adelson one of a few female sports team owners. A family statement Wednesday confirms the deal and says it could be complete by the end of the year.

Following Adam Johnson’s death, the UK hockey league and its ‘import’ players play on

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — “Import” hockey players in the United Kingdom don’t earn big salaries but the lifestyle and perks are pretty good. They get free use of a car and rent-free housing. These mostly Canadian and American imports are mini-celebrities around the Elite Ice Hockey League. They can also earn a master’s degree tuition-free. Adam Johnson of the Nottingham Panthers was living with his fiancée and studying at a business school. The 29-year-old American died after an opponent’s skate cut his throat during a game on Oct. 28 in Sheffield.

Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Luke Eckardt and Xavier Smith were excited about the prospect of playing for Deion Sanders. Neither got a chance after they and some 50 other Colorado players were cut after spring practice to make room for a flood of transfers. Eckardt landed at Iowa Western Community College in Iowa. He was a starting offensive lineman for the junior college power and is considering a number of FBS offers for 2024. Smith was a standout defensive back at Austin Peay of the Championship Subdivision. Sanders is unapologetic about his roster management. CU finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start.

It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 Iowa is off to a 7-1 start this season and it has been a circus atmosphere around star player Caitlin Clark. With 2,954 points entering Saturday’s game with Bowling Green, Clark is probably two games away from reaching 3,000. At her current average of around 30 points per game, she’s on pace to catch Kelsey Plum for the all-time Division I women’s mark by the end of February. Clark started the year No. 37 on the all-time list; she’s up to No. 16 after just eight games.

Jets begin Aaron Rodgers’ 21-day practice window in next step in recovery from torn Achilles tendon

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets opened the 21-day practice window for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The move Wednesday is the next step in the four-time NFL MVP’s rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon. Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers, who turns 40 on Saturday, was cleared for some football activities but was limited at practice and isn’t cleared for contact. Saleh emphasized it’s not necessarily a signal Rodgers will play again this season as it is the next step of the quarterback’s rehabilitation process. At the end of the 21-day period, the Jets will decide whether to activate him or he’ll spend the rest of this season on injured reserve.

Colombian judge orders prison for 2 suspects in the kidnapping of parents of Liverpool soccer player

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two suspects in the kidnapping of the parents of Liverpool soccer player Luis Díaz were ordered sent to prison by a judge, according to Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office, which accused one of the men of being the link to a person close to the family who provided information about the victims. Andrés Alcires Bolívar and Marlon Rafael Brito are also accused of maintaining contacts with members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in the planning and execution of the Oct. 28 abductions in Barrancas in Colombia’s northeast of Colombia. Díaz’s parents – Luis Manuel Díaz Jiménez and Cilenis Marulanda _ were kidnapped by a unit of the ELN.

NASCAR to include streaming in new 7-year media rights deal that welcomes Amazon, TNT and Max

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (AP) — NASCAR has added two new partners and streaming elements to a seven-year media rights deal that will run from 2025 through the 2031 season. The Cup Series will include existing partners Fox Sports and NBC while Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have joined the package. Fox will get 14 Cup Series races annually in the first portion of the season, including the Daytona 500. From there, the next five Cup races will be on Amazon Prime Video, marking the first time in NASCAR history its top series will be exclusively streamed. Warner Bros. Discovery will take over after Amazon’s races and carry the next five races. Those will be simulcast on TNT and streamed on the Max service. NBC Sports will complete the season with the final 14 races.

49ers and Eagles head into NFC title game rematch focused on reversing last season’s disappointment

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers haven’t let last season’s postseason disappointment become a hangover in 2023. Both teams head into Sunday’s rematch of last season’s NFC title game with a chance to turn those recent failures into success. Philadelphia is the fourth Super Bowl runner-up to start the following season 10-1 or better, joining the 1991 Bills, the 1975 Vikings and the undefeated Dolphins in 1972. San Francisco has won three straight games to improve to 8-3 and will try to become the fourth team to follow two straight conference championship game losses with a Super Bowl title.

Baltimore’s Félix Bautista and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams win MLB’s Reliever of the Year Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore’s Félix Bautista is the unanimous winner of the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams won the Trevor Hoffman National League honor. A 28-year-old right-hander, Bautista was 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 33 saves in 39 chances for the AL East champion Orioles. He made his final appearance on Aug. 25 and had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 9, which likely will cause him to miss the 2024 season. A 29-year-old right-hander, Williams was 8-3 with a 1.53 ERA and 36 saves in 40 opportunities for the NL Central champion Brewers.

