AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:17 a.m. EDT

Lakers’ James, Warriors’ Curry to meet again in playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s LeBron vs. Steph on the big stage, Take Five. Except this time it’s a slightly different look in the playoffs two of the game’s greatest players. Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and these Warriors have never faced LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs — even if they’re plenty familiar with James himself. The Warriors faced James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in four straight Finals from 2015-18. Game 1 in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series is on the Warriors’ home floor Tuesday night — Golden State is the sixth seed and the Lakers No. 7.

Harden scores 45, hits late 3 as 76ers down Celtics 119-115

BOSTON (AP) — James Harden matched his playoff career high with 45 points and hit a go-ahead, step-back 3-pointer over Al Horford with 8.7 seconds left as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied without Joel Embiid to beat the Boston Celtics 119-115 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and Tobias Harris finished with 18 for the Sixers, who made 17 3-pointers in the absence of MVP finalist Embiid, who sat sat out with a sprained right knee. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 39 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 23 points. Boston hosts Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Suns guard Chris Paul leaves Game 2 with groin tightness

DENVER (AP) — The playing status of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul remains uncertain after leaving Game 2 with groin tightness in the third quarter Monday night against Denver. Paul was covering Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Paul was subbed out shortly after and headed for the locker room. Paul had eight points and six assists in just over 25 minutes of action. Paul has a few days to recover. Game 3 won’t be until Friday in Phoenix.

Wrexham party goes on in Wales and maybe Las Vegas, too

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham’s celebrations aren’t over yet. The Welsh soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will mark their promotion to the fourth division of English soccer with a bus parade through the city. The celebrity owners will reportedly jet the team off to Las Vegas as a reward for winning the National League with a record total of 111 points. Wrexham’s women’s team also won promotion in a year of double success for Reynolds and McElhenney. They will also be part of the parade. The club was down on its luck before the takeover by Reynolds and McElhenney.

NBA Playoffs: 76ers win without their MVP, Chris Paul hurt

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a Game 1 stunner in Boston without their MVP and maybe the MVP of the whole league. And the Phoenix Suns watched Chris Paul walk off with an injury, making a bad start to their series with the Denver Nuggets seem even worse. Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid and remained the only unbeaten team left in these NBA playoffs by topping Boston 119-115 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Nikola Jokic scored 39 points and Denver topped Phoenix 97-87, a game where the Nuggets trailed by eight points in the third quarter when Paul got hurt.

FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s tactic of publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering to pay too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked out yet. Now he’s threatening a broadcast blackout in some major European markets for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being staged in Australia and New Zealand. Infantino intensified a public standoff that started last October with a warning to five key countries – England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain. Infantino says FIFA has “a moral and legal obligation not to undersell” women’s soccer. FIFA has said broadcasters are offering 1% of the value of the men’s World Cup rights.

Napoli gearing up for 2nd chance to win Serie A title

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — At least one Napoli player is looking forward to the club’s possible title celebrations on Thursday in a town far from home. Alex Meret is the team’s goalkeeper and is from the northeastern Italian city of Udine. That’s where Napoli can secure the title by getting at least a draw against Udinese. That chance comes four days after the southern club failed to clinch the Serie A championship in front of its own fans on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana. Meret says the team was disappointed not to win at home but his family is in Udine so winning there would be “a wonderful feeling.”

The race to the Stanley Cup filled with first-round chaos

The first round of the NHL playoffs is usually chaotic. This year is no exception. The Stanley Cup favorite, the defending NHL champion and the team that made three consecutive trips to the final are all out. After winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now favored to win its first championship since 1967. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers also have a chance to come out of the West in another bid to end Canada’s 30-year Cup drought.

Panthers, Maple Leafs meet in round 2 after big series wins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was a time in Paul Maurice’s coaching career when he wanted his teams to immediately move on after a big win and start thinking about the next challenge. Not now. He wanted the Florida Panthers to spend a little extra time savoring their upset of the Boston Bruins in one of the biggest NHL playoff shockers ever. He figures that will help get them ready for the next challenge. The Panthers start Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday night, facing a Maple Leafs team that ousted perennial power Tampa Bay in Round 1.

Bauer a celebrity in Japan despite sexual assault claims

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is about to start his first game for his new team — the Yokohama BayStars. Bauer was shunned by Major League Baseball after claims of domestic violence and sexual assault. He was eligible to play this year in the MLB but no team would take a chance. His past has not followed him to Japan where he’s a minor celebrity with Yokohama fans hoping he can bring the team its first championship in 25 years. A local department store will unveil a massive poster of Bauer to promote his first game.

