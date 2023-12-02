AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:16 p.m. EST

No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title. Both teams await postseason fate

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama is again top dog in the Southeastern Conference — and perhaps headed to the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide ended Georgia’s 29-game winning streak with a 27-24 victory over the No. 1 Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now the big question: Is Georgia’s bid for a third straight national title over? Iron Bowl hero Jalen Milroe threw a pair of touchdown passes and No. 8 Alabama’s defense dominated much of the way after giving up a score on Georgia’s opening possession. It was a compelling playoff statement for a Bama team that lost to Texas early in the season.

No. 8 Alabama sets off CFP chaos, No. 7 Texas makes emphatic case as selection controversy looms

The final four-team College Football Playoff is poised to be the most controversial yet. No. 8 Alabama was the agent of chaos, upsetting No. 1 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference title and ending the two-time defending national champ’s 29-game winning streak. And No. 7 Texas made an emphatic case to be in. With No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State still to play their conference title games, only one spot in college football’s final four appears locked up: No. 3 Washington won the Pac-12 title Friday.

Ewers throws 4 TDs as No. 7 Texas bids farewell to Big 12 with 49-21 title win over Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Seventh-ranked Texas is leaving the Big 12 with bookend championships. Quinn Ewers set a career high by throwing for 452 yards with four touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. The Southeastern Conference-bound and 12-1 Longhorns won the title in the Big 12’s inaugural 1996 season, plus 2005 and 2009. Ewers completed 35 of 46 passes and his touchdowns went to four different receivers. The biggest one was 362-pound defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, the Outland Trophy finalist who lined up as a tight end for a 2-yard score.

Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenged the College Football Playoff selection committee to believe what that see when judging his No. 1 Bulldogs following the end of their 29-game winning streak. Smart also reminded the committee that in the CFP era, no team at the top of the playoff ranking has fallen out of the playoff by losing in a conference championship game. Smart had to start lobbying the committee because his team lost 27-24 to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. He says he has “no question” Georgia is “one of the best four teams, 100 percent.”

Freshman QB Brock Glenn makes first start for Florida State with potential CFP berth on line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn made his first career start for No. 4 Florida State in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against No. 15 Louisville with a potential trip to the College Football Playoff on the line. Glenn has only attempted four passes in his career. Tate Rodemaker has been dealing with concussion symptoms following last week’s win over Florida and was limited in practice this week for the fourth-ranked Seminoles. Rodemaker warmed up before the game but wasn’t in pads when it began. Starting QB and Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending left leg injury in a blowout win over North Alabama on Nov. 18.

Klesmit’s fast start, Wisconsin’s rebounding help Badgers beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored all 21 of his points before halftime, Steven Crowl added 16 and Wisconsin capitalized on its rebounding superiority to beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64. Wisconsin beat Marquette for a third straight season in this in-state rivalry between schools separated by just 79 miles. This marks the first three-game winning streak for either team in the 130-game series since the Badgers won four straight from 1998-2001. Wisconsin outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-23 and outscored them 18-2 in second-chance points. Both teams are 6-2.

Scottie Scheffler builds a 3-shot lead in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods is happy with his recovery

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler gets another chance to win the Hero World Challenge. Tiger Woods has to settle with being happy about the way he feels. Scheffler made all five scoring putts from outside 12 feet. Two were for eagle. He shot a 65 to build a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick heading into the final round at Albany. Scheffler has been runner-up each of the last two years in the Bahamas. Woods had a bogey-bogey start and made a few sloppy mistakes on the back nine for a 71. He’s happy that his recovery from soreness each day has been good.

Jennings, dominant defense carry No. 25 SMU to AAC title, 26-14 over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw a touchdown pass and accounted for 266 yards from scrimmage in his first career start, Collin Rogers kicked four second-half field goals and No. 25 SMU beat No. 17 Tulane 26-14 on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The Mustangs (11-2) also turned in a stifling defensive performance, limiting Tulane (11-2, No. 22 CFP) to a touchdown during the final 59 minutes to snap the Green Wave’s 10-game winning streak and dethrone the defending league champs. SMU sacked Michael Pratt seven times. Defensive back Isaiah Nwokobia’s interception in the fourth quarter all but sealed it, sending numerous fans to the exits of Yulman Stadium, where the Wave had celebrated their first AAC title a year ago.

Big 12 committed to title game even with CFP expansion and changes in league, Yormark says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his still-evolving conference remains committed to having a championship game even as the College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams after this season. Yormark says the game creates a wonderful narrative for the conference. Seventh-ranked Texas, the Big 12’s last hope to get into the final four-team version of the playoffs, played No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The league has a contract for the title game at AT&T Stadium through 2031. Texas and Oklahoma are going to the SEC next season when the Big 12 grows to 16 teams with four current Pac-12 members.

Bronny James takes pregame warmups with USC as return draws nearer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two days after it was announced Bronny James had been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball, the Southern California freshman took the floor for warmups with his teammates as they prepared to play No. 11 Gonzaga in the Las Vegas Invitational. The son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James was upbeat and jovial as he knocked down seven consecutive 3-pointers at one point during warmups. Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest four months ago. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable. He’s expected to be evaluated again next week and could play in a game soon after.

