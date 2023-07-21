AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:15 a.m. EDT

Live updates | McIlroy birdies last hole to move under par at the British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy has holed an 8-foot birdie at the 18th to finish with a 1-under 70 in the second round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool. McIlroy had three birdies and two bogeys on his round. He was sitting nine shots behind clubhouse leader Brian Harman on 10 under overall. McIlroy shot even-par 71 on Thursday. Jon Rahm missed a short putt for par at the par-5 18th to finish at 1-under 70. He was 2 over for the tournament, at the cut line.

Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties

The NFL says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs. The league says Snyder has agreed to pay a $60 million fine. The NFL released a 23-page report detailing an investigation into Snyder’s conduct just minutes after league owners unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris. The independent investigation was conducted by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White and her law firm, Debevoise & Plimpton. Investigators concluded that Snyder sexually harassed former team employee Tiffani Johnston.

NFL owners unanimously OK the Commanders sale to Josh Harris; Dan Snyder fined $60M on the way out

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The deal is for a North American professional sports record of $6.05 billion. Snyder was also fined $60 million after the completion of an NFL-sponsored investigation into workplace culture and business dealings. Harris’ group also includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Washington-area businessman Mitchell Rales and partner David Blitzer. Blitzer co-owns with Harris the NBA’s 76ers and NHL’s Devils. Snyder had owned the club since 1999 and long insisted amid mounting criticism and pressure he would never sell.

Confident US enters Women’s World Cup against underdog Vietnam as quest for 3rd title begins

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States begins its journey to a record third consecutive Women’s World Cup title with the same confidence it had in winning the last two tournaments. The top-ranked Americans open play against Vietnam, which is no doubt considering the U.S. a daunting challenge in its World Cup debut. The teams meet on Saturday in Auckland at Eden Park. As opponents, the Vietnamese are similar to Thailand, which the Americans thumped 13-0 in the opener at the World Cup four years ago in France.

Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s debut gameday with Inter Miami has arrived. Messi is expected to play Friday night when Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning. It’s unclear how much Messi, a World Cup champion for Argentina and someone who Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham calls the best player ever, will be on the field in his debut. He signed a 2-1/2 year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually.

Rapinoe’s farewell begins with the U.S. team’s opening Women’s World Cup match against Vietnam

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe’s final run on the global stage begins Saturday when the United States opens its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title. The 38-year-old American said this month she will retire after the tournament. Her final World Cup begins Saturday when the U.S. team plays Vietnam in Auckland. England plays Haiti in a Group D match in Brisbane, Australia, and Zambia makes its Women’s World Cup debut against Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, in other Saturday games. China is making its third consecutive appearance in the Women’s World Cup and opens with a Group D match against Denmark in Perth, Australia.

American freestyler Katie Ledecky faces youth as the world championships open in Japan

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American freestyler Katie Ledecky has almost never gone home with anything other than a gold or silver medal in the Olympics or world championships dating from the 2012 London Games. But it might happen again Sunday in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening night in the pool of the World Aquatics Championships. This is perhaps the most anticipated race of the entire eight-day program in Japan. Ledecky is up against two younger stars. There is 16-year-old Summer McIntosh. She is a Canadian who holds the world record at 400. And 22-year-old Ariarne Titmus. She is an Australian who is a former world-record holder. Ledecky also held the record.

Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen has come out as gay. His announcement is a first for a male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league. Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports. He said he didn’t want to lie about the way he lives his life or his boyfriend of two years. While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Carl Nassib came out in 2021 while playing for Las Vegas and played for Tampa Bay last season.

Orioles take solo lead of AL East with 4-3 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams. Baltimore started the day in first place for the first time after the All-Star break since Aug, 15, 2016. The Orioles, who started July 6½ games back, now have a one-game lead. Aaron Hicks opened the 10th at second as the automatic runner. He advanced on pinch-hitter Adam Frazier’s sacrifice bunt and scampered home on Cowser’s fly ball to left against Robert Stephenson.

