AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:13 p.m. EDT

Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is in a three-way share of the lead at the Masters with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Koepka is trying to regain his reputation as a major player. Right now he gets attention as a surprise defector to Saudi-based LIV Golf. All he cares about his having healthy legs. He opened with a 65. Rahm was even more spectacular in his round of 65. That’s because he four-putted for double bogey on the first hole. He followed with seven birdies and an eagle. Hovland played bogey-free. Tiger Woods limped his way to a 74 and was nine back.

Tiger Woods’ painful Masters walk results in opening 74

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods had three birdies and five bogeys during an opening round of 74 at the Masters on Thursday, leaving him in contention to play the weekend but hardly to win the tournament. He had two tough lip-outs on the front nine, a couple of poor pitch shots that led to bogeys, and some bad luck at the 18th led to his final bogey. It was the worst opening round for Woods at the Masters since 2005, when he followed another 74 with 65-66-71 to capture the fourth of his five green jackets. But he’s hardly the same player these days. He is now a combined 16 over for his last four rounds at Augusta National.

US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new rule proposed by the Biden administration would prevent schools and colleges from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes, but it would allow certain exceptions to promote fairness or reduce injuries. The proposal sends a political counterpunch toward a wave of Republican-led states that have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports. If finalized, it would become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation enacted in 1972. It must undergo a lengthy approval process, however, and it’s almost certain to face challenges from opponents.

High court: Trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues. The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Champion LSU women accepting Biden invitation to White House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House. University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.

Minor league pitcher calls Tatis ‘cheater’ after monster HR

A San Francisco Giants minor leaguer called Fernando Tatis Jr. a “cheater” on Twitter after the suspended San Diego Padres superstar hit a mammoth homer in a Triple-A game while on a rehab assignment. Kade McClure of the Sacramento River Cats responded to a tweet that included video of the homer by saying, “cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension.” Tatis is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas on a rehab assignment while finishing the 80-game suspension he received Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He’ll be eligible to join the active roster on April 20.

Mavs’ Cuban says keeping Irving is priority, supports Kidd

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the team’s top offseason priority. But he doesn’t view it as a “Kyrie or bust” scenario. The billionaire business also is showing support for coach Jason Kidd with the team in danger of missing even the play-in tournament a year after going to the Western Conference finals. Cuban blames himself for a roster that never found an identity. The owner is noncommittal on terms of a new contract for Irving because of uncertainty over rules in the new labor deal.

New world order: LIV looks to make its mark at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is still a popular figure at Augusta National, even if the crowds that followed him during the first round of the Masters were smaller than previous years. Lefty opened with a 1-under 71 on a day when Brooks Koepka fired the biggest salvo for the upstart LIV tour. Koepka is tied for the lead after a 65. Just imagine the fallout if he claims a green jacket for the Saudi-backed tour. Eighteen players from LIV qualified for the Masters. That dropped to 17 when Kevin Na withdrew after nine holes. Koepka led six LIV players who broke par.

European tour wins case with LIV Golf after panel ruling

An independent tribunal has ruled that the European tour was within its rights to sanction members who competed on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf without permission. An appeal panel at Sport Resolutions found that players including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood committed “serious breaches” of the European tour code of behavior by playing in LIV Golf events last year despite requests to be released having been refused. The ruling allows the European tour to impose fines of $125,000 on players competing in the rival league without a conflicting events release.

Regulators deny request to allow betting on Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators have denied a request to allow legal betting on this year’s Boston Marathon, citing concerns by the race’s organizers. All four members of the Massachusetts Gambling Commission who participated in Thursday’s online meeting voted against the request by DraftKings. Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein shared an email she received Wednesday from the Boston Athletic Association, which runs the marathon, citing concerns about event security and potential influence on the outcome of the race. The DraftKings proposal would have only allowed wagering on the elite runners. The company said in a statement that it respects the commission’s ruling. The marathon is scheduled for April 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.