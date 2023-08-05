AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:12 a.m. EDT

Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah

The Big 12 is adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as members next year, completing its raid of the Pac-12. The latest blow to the Pac-12 came just hours after the Big Ten welcomed Oregon and Washington to grow its new West Coast wing next year. A little more than a year ago, Southern California and UCLA announced they were joining the Big Ten in 2024. With the Ducks and Huskies, too, the Big Ten will be an 18-team conference. The additions of the Arizona schools and Utah give the Big 12 16 schools, stretching from Florida to Arizona.

Citing mental health, Cavs and Spain guard Ricky Rubio taking break from basketball

Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month. Rubio was the MVP of the most recent World Cup four years ago, leading Spain to the championship and an 8-0 record in the tournament. He was also expected to be part of Spain’s team that will look to defend that crown in the World Cup that starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Saints’ Kamara suspended for 3 games, apologizes for role in 2022 fight, thanks Goodell for meeting

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts defensive back Chris Lammons each have been suspended for three regular-season games by the NFL because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas. The NFL released its decision on Friday, two days after Kamara was excused from training camp to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Kamara and Lammons each pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors that avoided trial and potential jail time. Kamara has been one of New Orleans’ most productive players as a rusher and receiver since being named offensive rookie of the year for the 2017 season.

Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a 3-year, $186 million extension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension. The deal was confirmed by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. ESPN first reported that the Lakers and Davis struck the deal. At an average value of $62 million per season, the extension becomes the richest annual agreement in league history.

US and Sweden meet again in a Women’s World Cup match that will eliminate either Rapinoe or Seger

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Three powerhouse teams play on the second day of the Women’s World Cup knockout stage and at least one of the best will be eliminated. The U.S. team has won the last two titles and is ranked No. 1 in the world. The Americans play third-ranked Sweden in the round of 16. The final whistle will close the international career of either Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. or Caroline Seger of Sweden. Both stars are retiring at the end of the tournament. In the second Sunday game, Netherlands faces South Africa. Netherlands is ranked ninth in the world and was runner-up to the U.S. four years ago.

Deshaun Watson moving forward heading into his first full season since his suspension

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — One year after the NFL vigorously tried to suspend Deshaun Watson a minimum of one season for alleged sexual misconduct before settling on 11 games, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is moving forward. He says he’s a changed person. Coaches and teammates have praised his leadership, work ethic and attitude. Media see a noticeable difference in his demeanor.

Fox and Telemundo see great ratings for American women, but rest of Women’s World Cup struggles

Fans of the United States women’s soccer team remained faithful viewers no matter what hour the game was on. The Americans three group stage matches at the Women’s World Cup had an average combined English- and Spanish-language audience of of 5,256,000. Trying to replicate that over the next four matches will be a difficult task. With its second-place finish in Group E, the remaining U.S. matches will take place overnight. Had the Americans won the group, its round of 16 and quarterfinal matches would have been in prime time.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy feels ‘normal’ as he works his way back from elbow surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy knows the process of getting ready for the season after major elbow surgery in the offseason is a deliberate one with each day providing a new test. He got an unexpected one earlier this week when teammate Clelin Ferrell hit his surgically repaired throwing arm as he attempted a throw, knocking the ball out and causing San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to “to hold my breath so I didn’t lose my mind.” For Purdy, it was just another play on his road back to being the starting quarterback.

Pollard tries to be true to quiet personality in taking lead back role for Cowboys from Elliott

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Tony Pollard is taking over as the lead running back for the Dallas Cowboys after the offseason departure of Ezekiel Elliott in a cost-cutting move. The quieter Pollard is trying to be true to his personality as he takes over the leadership role from the more boisterous two-time rushing champion. Owner Jerry Jones refuses to shut down the idea of the still-unsigned Elliott returning. Pollard knows not to rule out anything. He is playing on the $10.1 million franchise tag after recovering from a broken lower left leg/ankle. Pollard was injured in the divisional playoff loss at San Francisco.

Henley leads Wyndham again. Horschel, Thomas make moves to salvage their seasons

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Russell Henley is used to leading the Wyndham Championship. The goal is to be leading after Sunday. He had a 66 for a one-shot lead over Billy Horschel. It’s the fifth time in the last 10 rounds at Sedgefield Country Club that Henley has been leading. More startling was Horschel posting a career-low 62 to move into second place. He has to finish alone in second to be among the top 70 who advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs. Justin Thomas also made a move with a 65. He’s now seven behind but at least has the weekend to improve.

