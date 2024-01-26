AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:11 a.m. EST

Sinner ends 10-time champion Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open streak, faces Medvedev for the title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner upset Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals to end the 10-time champion’s long unbeaten streak at Melbourne Park. Then he got to relax while Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev after midnight to take the other place in Sunday’s final. Sinner broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets and missed a match point in the third before securing a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 25th major title will have to wait. He hadn’t lost an Australian Open match since 2018.

Jurgen Klopp announces he will step down as Liverpool manager at end of the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season. Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title and Premier League championship in his tenure after being hired in October 2015. He made the shock announcement Friday that he will resign at the end of season, saying he is “running out of energy.” Klopp’s status as a Liverpool icon is secure after returning the club to the summit of European soccer and ending its 30-year wait for an English league title in 2020. Former Liverpool player and current Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was quickly linked as a potential successor to Klopp.

Analysis: Mahomes and the Chiefs must win a Super Bowl this season to challenge Patriots’ dynasty

If Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to challenge Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ unprecedented two-decade run of success, they have to win a Super Bowl this season. Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs are facing their toughest road yet to a Lombardi Trophy. They have to go to Baltimore and take down the No. 1 seed Ravens in front of a hostile crowd. After hosting the last five AFC championship games, the Chiefs finished with the No. 3 seed so they didn’t get a bye or home-field advantage. They shut down Miami at home in the wild-card round and stunned Bills Mafia in Buffalo last week to advance. Now, it’s on to Baltimore.

Shiffrin being checked for left leg injury after crash in Cortina downhill on 2026 Olympics course

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup downhill on the course for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics and was being checked for a possible left leg injury. The American skier with a record 95 World Cup wins was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow. Shiffrin’s team says she was “taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury.” Shiffrin’s “initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact.” Federica Brignone, Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin also crashed or were injured.

Paris Olympic medals headed in big numbers to United States and China in one forecast

The United States is predicted to top the medals tables — both the overall count and gold-medal count — for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nielsen’s Gracenote Sports predicts the United States will win 37 gold medals and 129 overall. China is a close second with 35 gold, but far behind in the overall total of 85. The forecast was released Friday, six months before the Games open on July 26. Forecasting is particularly difficult this time with most Russian and Belarussian athletes likely to be excluded becasue of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. Rounding out the top five are: Britain, Japan, and host-nation France.

Chiefs-Ravens matchup features star quarterbacks, stingy defenses and potential Hall of Fame coaches

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took a different route to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game. They’re going on the road. After hosting this game five straight seasons, the No. 3 seed Chiefs had to beat Josh Allen and the Bills in Buffalo and now travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are looking for their third Super Bowl title in five years and are trying to become the first team to repeat since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it in the 2003-04 seasons. They’ve got to get there first. Standing in their way are the No. 1 seed Ravens, who have played their best against tough opponents.

Lions-49ers game features 2 of the NFL’s top 3 offenses, but San Francisco has big edge on defense

The San Francisco 49ers are back in a familiar spot facing a Detroit Lions team new to this stage. No team has played in the NFC championship game more than the 49ers, who will be making their 19th appearance and third in a row when they host Detroit on Sunday. The Lions are here for the first time in 32 years and have never reached the Super Bowl. For San Francisco, it’s about unfinished business. They had no chance in Philadelphia last year when Brock Purdy was knocked out of the game in the first quarter because of an elbow injury and later was forced to return and just hand off because backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

The rise, fall and rise again of Jim Harbaugh shows how quickly college coaches go from hot to not

College football has always been a what-have-you-done-lately business, but these days — fueled by nonstop hot-seat coverage and constant social-media scrutiny —- a coach’s stock rises and falls like a roller coaster. When Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut from Michigan after the 2020 season, getting another chance to be an NFL head coach seemed like a long shot for him. Now, coming off a national championship, he has landed one of the best NFL jobs available. It is doubtful Kalen DeBoer would have even been considered as a replacement for Nick Saban a year ago. Now he’s the Alabama coach.

49ers look to avenge NFC title game losses. Lions seek 1st Super Bowl appearance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have been waiting a year to get back to the NFC championship game after last season’s disappointing loss. The wait for the Detroit Lions and their fans has been far longer. The success-starved franchise is one step away from their first Super Bowl appearance. Either the Niners will avenge title game losses the past two seasons or the Lions will win in their first appearance on this stage in 32 years when the teams meet in the NFC championship game Sunday.

It’s Mahomes vs. Jackson for the first time in the playoffs. And there’s a Super Bowl spot at stake

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson is one star AFC quarterback whom Patrick Mahomes has never run into in the postseason. Jackson could match Mahomes this season with his second MVP award. But he’s only now making his first appearance in the AFC championship game. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in it for the sixth straight year. They’ll take on Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Ravens have the NFL’s best record this season. It’s a fascinating matchup made even more so by the presence of Mahomes and Jackson.

