AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:10 a.m. EDT

With Wembanyama a player like few others, there’s no debate at the top of this NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over this NBA draft for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process. There has been no debate about who the San Antonio Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night. When a player like Wembanyama comes along — and maybe none ever has — there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller. The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003.

Paris 2024 Olympics HQ searched in third consecutive Summer Games scandal

PARIS (AP) — Officials say French investigators have searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games. This is the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics. The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway Tuesday at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis. It said it was cooperating. It would not comment further. An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the search was linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy.

Paris Olympics could join a longer list of Games marred by scandal

The news that French law enforcement officials are looking into possible corruption in awarding contracts for the Paris Olympics threatens to place those games on the ever-growing list of Olympics that have been tarnished by scandals. The Salt Lake City Olympic scandal from 2002 resulted in an overhaul of bidding procedures but did not eliminate the possibility of corruption. Since then, major scandals have broken out involving the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Games. Now, Paris is under the microscope as well.

Angels unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they stay in contention, GM says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer. That’s what general manager Perry Minasian strongly indicated before the Angels faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. Minasian didn’t directly vow Tuesday that he won’t trade Ohtani, who is scheduled to enter free agency this winter. But the GM suggested the Angels intend to do everything possible to end their eight-year playoff drought, and that includes taking the risk of losing their two-way superstar in free agency if they don’t trade him.

MLB views the UK as a gateway to European growth, with eyes on Paris and Germany

LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball has big plans for Europe with a reintroduction coming this weekend when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off for a two-game series in London. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox featured in London four years ago before the pandemic threw a curveball into the league’s plans. The Cards-Cubs series had been slated for 2020. Another London series is scheduled next year, and Paris is the likely destination in 2025. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak says longer term Germany could be part of the plans to host games, as well as the Netherlands if they can find a suitable stadium. He says London is “the jumping off point for us to get into Europe.”

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation for assault and battery

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after he allegedly hit a man on Sunday. The incident was first reported by WPLG-TV in Miami after the station received a tip Sunday night. Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday via email that police are investigating, The station reported that Hill got into an argument with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man. A Dolphins spokesman says team officials are aware of the situation and have spoken to Hill and the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference

DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that’s being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that the drugs need more research on efficacy and whether they pose serious risks. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.

PGA Tour’s top golfers travel across the country for $20M purse at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Many of the top golfers on the PGA Tour have made their way across the country from the U.S. Open in Los Angeles to Connecticut and the Travelers Championship. The Travelers was named this year as one of 17 “designated” events on Tour. As such, the purse this year has risen from $8.3 million to $20 million. This week’s tournament field includes the top eight golfers in the world rankings and 38 of the top 50. The top PGA Tour players are required to play in 16 of the 17 designated events.

Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet-rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities. Judge was hurt June 3 when he ran into a wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees announced the first injection on June 6 and said Judge had another last Thursday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says “I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing.” New York entered a series against Seattle 9-14 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 when has been available.

Mystery solved? Wembanyama listed at 7-foot-4, but check back later in September

NEW YORK (AP) — The tall task of determining Victor Wembanyama’s height isn’t finished yet. The expected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft might be 7-foot-4. Maybe not, though. Check back in September The league is using 7-4 in the draft guide on its media website, which falls in the middle of most reports about the French forward’s height. That’s not official, though, because Wembanyama didn’t attend the NBA Draft Combine in May, where prospects are measured. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5. The final answer will come once the San Antonio Spurs — assuming they take Wembanyama No. 1 Thursday night — submit to the league an official height without shoes. They have until September.

