AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:11 p.m. EDT

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud

The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end. The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests. They’re creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world. As part of the agreement, all sides are immediately dropping litigation involving LIV Golf. Still to be determine is how players who defected to LIV can return next year and what LIV Golf will look like going forward. The agreement combines the tours’ commercial business and rights with those of the Public Investment Fund. That includes LIV Golf.

Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gun point by six masked men outside a downtown night club, according to police. Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. A person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player said he was not injured during the theft.

Bills’ Hamlin participates in team drills for first time this offseason

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With a helmet on, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took part in team drills for the first time this spring and some six months since having a near-death experience during a game. Hamlin appeared upbeat by happily waving to the cameras pointed at him during pre-practice stretching drills. Soon after, he served as a punt protector in several special team periods. Hamlin had previously been limited to taking part in individual drills and the stretching portions of practice over the previous two weeks of the team’s voluntary sessions.

Analysis: For Heat, the team’s famed ‘culture’ all starts with Pat Riley

MIAMI (AP) — Times change. Rosters change. But Pat Riley and the Heat culture that he helped instill in Miami stay pretty much the same. Out of the last 52 NBA Finals, Riley has been part of 19 of them as either a player, coach or executive. That means, give or take, Riley finds his way to the finals about every three years. Some go lifetimes without getting there. Riley may as well have a standing appointment. And the Heat have him three wins away from what would be his 10th NBA title.

Panthers, Golden Knights bound by gun tragedies long before meeting in Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers were connected by tragedy five years before meeting in the Stanley Cup Final. Both teams helped their communities recover after the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 60 dead and the 2018 massacre of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Both teams have honored the victims, worked with their families and donated to foundations. In each arena, there is a memorial to their community’s respective tragedy. Duke University professor Orin Starn says sports teams can help communities heal after tragedy. He points to the New York Yankees’ first home game after 9/11 and New Orleans Saints players assisting relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina.

Soccer players demand change for rampant online racist abuse, turn to AI for protection

LONDON (AP) — Online racist abuse of soccer players is prolific on social media platforms. It’s the latest form of racism blighting the world’s most popular sport. It’s technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive, 24/7 and a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing. Players and teams targeted by abuse are coming up with ways to raise awareness and reduce their exposure to offensive users. It includes using companies who configure AI software to act as a filter to stop discriminatory comments from being seen. Some are choosing alternative platforms to promote not just themselves but more ethical behavior online. There’s also legislation in the works in the European Union and Britain to force big tech companies to act tougher on racism.

Belarus’ Sabalenka waits for a handshake from Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina at French Open, meets media

PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has spoken at a postmatch news conference after beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina to reach the French Open semifinals for the first time. Sabalenka had skipped her media sessions after her previous two matches in Paris after saying she felt uncomfortable because of questions about Belarus, which aided Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Sabalenka waited at the net after her 6-4, 6-4 victory Tuesday even though Svitolina has said she would not shake hands with any opponent from Russia or Belarus. Sabalenka forgot and said she went to the net out of “instinct.” She will face Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic perfect in key tiebreaker, nearly perfect in next set of French Open win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come back after dropping a set for the first time in the tournament to beat 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 at the French Open to reach his 45th career Grand Slam semifinal. Roger Federer holds the men’s record of 46 appearances in the final four of a major. Tuesday’s victory put Djokovic in that round for the 12th time at Roland Garros. Only Rafael Nadal has done it more often, with 15 semifinals. Djokovic now waits to see whether he will face No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz next. Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova both reached the women’s semifinals in Paris for the first time.

LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, France (AP) — NBA superstar LeBron James has been named the official starter for the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend. This year it is welcoming American teams to the world’s most prestigious endurance race. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer says he’s honored to be included in the celebration of 100 years at Le Mans. The role of honorary starter has since 1949 typically been given to a celebrity. Previous honorary starters include Rafael Nadal, Brad Pitt and Steve McQueen. The twice-round-the-clock race begins Saturday.

Suddenly potent power play powering Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ power play has powered them to a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. The unit cashed in twice in a 7-2 Game 2 rout, with Jonathan Marchessault’s goal in the first period and Brett Howden’s in the final minutes. Coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged his team’s power play has been hit or miss all season. Fittingly for a series opening on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s hitting plenty now. Going back to their Western Conference final-clinching victory, the Golden Knights have power-play goals in three consecutive games for the first time since late December.

