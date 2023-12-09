AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:09 a.m. EST

Eagles security DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs Cowboys, AP source says

The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from the sideline for one game for his role in an altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the league is still reviewing all aspects of the altercation. DiSandro is still permitted to perform his normal duties and will travel with the team and be in the stadium on Sunday when Philadelphia plays Dallas. He’ll also be in the locker room and tunnel.

This year’s Heisman finalists are an ode to college football’s portal/NIL era with 3 transfer QBs

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony is an ode to the new era of college sports, transformed by the transfer portal and NIL. Three of the four finalists are transfer quarterbacks who blossomed into stars at their second schools and were having so much fun in college that they decided to stick around an extra year. Whether it is Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., the likely Heisman Trophy winner will be a quarterback who has transferred for the fifth time in the last seven years. The 89th Heisman will be handed out Saturday night in midtown Manhattan. Those three quarterbacks and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the finalists.

US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup projecting $3 billion in revenue, competing against a proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan. The USSF said the bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003. FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.

Top basketball recruits JuJu Watkins, Isaiah Calendar already excelling at USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins and Isaiah Collier made history even before stepping onto the Galen Center court for their first basketball games with Southern California. Last November’s announcements by Watkins and Collier that they would be attending USC marked the first time the top consensus men’s and women’s high school recruits both selected to attend the same school in the same season. So far both have been living up to the hype. Watkins is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 27.3 points, and has five 30-point games in her first seven contests with the Trojans. Collier’s 17.3 points per game is third nationally among freshmen.

Kyrie Irving injures foot, Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 125-112 behind Doncic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 32 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 125-112 after Kyrie Irving injured his right foot. With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Irving was fouled under the basket by Trail Blazers center Duop Reath. The star guard fell to the floor, where teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, causing Irving to stay down for several minutes. He remained in the game to shoot two free throws before Tim Hardaway Jr. committed a foul to get him out. Irving was taken to the locker room to be examined by the Mavericks’ training staff and then ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jordan Spieth pushes back on report that Patrick Cantlay is calling shots in PGA Tour negotiations

Jordan Spieth is pushing back on a report that Patrick Cantlay has seized control of PGA Tour board negotiations over the proposed agreement with the backers of LIV Golf. Sports Illustrated says Cantlay has formed an alliance with Spieth and Tiger Woods. Spieth says all six player directors on the board are working for the tour’s entire membership. He says Cantlay has done more for the tour over the last six months that anyone since Woods. The development comes as the deadline to finish the deal nears, and as Jon Rahm became the biggest name yet to leave the tour for LIV.

Column: So much for peace and harmony in the world of golf as Jon Rahm heads to LIV

So much for peace and harmony in the world of golf. Jon Rahm’s defection from the PGA Tour to Saudi-funded LIV shows just how fractured the sport remains, even as it faces an end-of-the year deadline to finalize an agreement that was supposed to make everything kumbaya. Only one thing is clear: The idea that two tours can somehow co-exist to the benefit of both is ludicrous. It’s never worked in any other sport, and there’s no reason to think that the PGA Tour and LIV can somehow walk this perilous tightrope. There’s too much money involved, too many egos, too much potential power.

Haliburton and Pacers to meet James and the Lakers for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton can change his own narrative on Saturday night. And LeBron James gets a chance to add yet another prize to his legacy. It’s a game that doesn’t count in the standings but still has a ton of money, a trophy, medals and bragging rights on the line. Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will take on James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in the championship game of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Both teams are 6-0 in the event.

Mikaela Shiffrin races to rare win in World Cup downhill edging out Sofia Goggia at St. Moritz

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won a World Cup downhill ski race to extend her lead in the overall standings. When Shiffrin is even winning downhills her rivals have less hope of denying her a record-tying sixth overall World Cup title. Shiffrin mastered the sharper turns on a sun-bathed course Saturday at St. Moritz to be 0.15 seconds faster than standout downhill racer Sofia Goggia. Federica Brignone was 0.17 back in third to complete a high-quality podium for the first downhill this season.

US golden at Grand Prix Final: Malinin wins men’s title, Chock and Bates top ice dance in Beijing

The U.S. had a golden finale to the Grand Prix Final on Saturday in Beijing. Ilia Malinin made only one mistake in his free skate, falling on the quad axel nobody else even attempts, and scored a career-best 314.66 points to easily outpace Japanese rivals Shoma Uno and Yuma Kagiyama. Madison Chock and Evan Bates finally won the gold medal at the capstone event of the Grand Prix season after finishing second on four occasions, topping Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada. Kaori Sakamoto of Japan won the women’s title ahead of Loena Hendrickx of Belgium and Japan’s Hana Yoshida.

