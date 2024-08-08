AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:07 a.m. EDT

White Sox fire manager Pedro Grifol after end of 21-game losing streak that tied AL record

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have fired manager Pedro Grifol, two days after the team ended a 21-game losing streak that tied the American League record. The White Sox began Thursday 28-89. They ended the losing streak with a 5-1 victory at Oakland on Tuesday night, then wasted a two-run lead in a 3-2 loss on Wednesday. White Sox general manager Chris Getz said the team’s “performance this season has been disappointing on many levels,” but the club appreciates Grifol’s “effort and professionalism.”

It’s some Olympic rematches in the Paris basketball semifinals, with US-Serbia and Germany-France

PARIS (AP) — U.S. men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr knows something unexpected is going to happen when his team plays against Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics. Maybe Serbia will change its lineup. Maybe Nikola Jokic will play the entire game. Or maybe the surprise will be that there’s no surprise at all. Whatever the case, Kerr knows the Americans have to be ready for anything. The U.S. will look to reach the gold-medal game for the 18th time in its 20 Olympic appearances when it faces Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Games on Thursday night. France will play Germany in the other semifinal.

In Olympic relay, Sha’Carri Richardson saves US women, while men advance easily and Jamaica is out

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson bailed out the U.S. women out from near collapse in the Olympic 4×100 relay, overcoming a German runner in the anchor leg to help the Americans move to the gold-medal race. The U.S. men, always an adventure in this event, advanced easily despite a small hiccup. And in the strangest twist of all, it was Jamaica’s men who struggled with the baton and will be sitting on the sideline for Friday’s final. In the women’s race, Richardson was about three steps behind after receiving the baton from Gabby Thomas, who earlier nearly misconnected on her exchange with Twanisha Terry. Richardson passed Rebekka Haase for a U.S. win.

Raven Saunders, the masked shot putter who won silver in Tokyo, qualifies for final

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Who was that masked person? It was Raven Saunders, of course — the theatrical American shot put standout who uses the pronouns they and them and brings their own distinctive style to every meet they attend. Saunders was throwing Thursday at the Olympics, wearing a full-faced black mask and bronze sunglasses and their hair dyed neon green on one side and purple on the other. Saunders refers to this as the “Hulk” look, one that helps them feel like a superhero getting ready to hurl that 8.8-pound hunk of metal. They recorded a throw of 18.62 meters on their final attempt to secure a spot for Friday’s final.

Jets have Aaron Rodgers sit out their joint practice with the Commanders because of rainy weather

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sitting out the team’s joint practice with the Washington Commanders as a precaution because of inclement weather. With heavy rain moving through the area at the start of the practice, coach Robert Saleh pulled Rodgers from participating. The 40-year-old Rodgers is coming off a torn left Achilles tendon that ended his season last year after just four snaps. He has been healthy, participated fully in every previous practice and looked good on the field during training camp this summer. The Jets and Commanders play their preseason opener Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Saleh previously said Rodgers wouldn’t play in that or the second preseason game.

Kyle Schwarber slugs 3 homers and has 7 RBIs for Phillies in 9-4 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a career high with seven RBIs in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. Schwarber hit his 27th homer of the season leading off the ninth against Michael Grove. It was his second career three-run homer game, the last coming in 2021. The seven RBIs are the most by a Phillies player since Carlos Ruiz had that many against Atlanta in 2012. Schwarber had a three-run blast in the sixth that gave Philadelphia an 8-4 lead. He led off the game with a two-strike shot off Gavin Stone.

Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say providing Samsung smartphones to North Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics would violate U.N. Security Council sanctions against the country over its nuclear ambitions. The South Korean technology giant is a major Olympic partner, and its newest Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones are being given to all athletes competing at the Games. The International Olympic Committee confirmed the phones were sent to the Olympic village, then later said the North Korean athletes hadn’t received them. It’s unclear where the phones might have went. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said smartphones are among the items banned under a 2017 resolution prohibiting the supply, sale or transfer to North Korea of “all industrial machinery.”

US distance runner in Paris with family in heart after leaving Eritrea as a teen for new life

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — American distance runner Weini Kelati earned a spot to the Paris Games on the same track where 10 years earlier she made the decision to leave Eritrea and seek asylum in the United States. Kelati traveled to Eugene, Oregon, as a teenager for the world junior championships and, without telling her friends or family, missed her flight back home to Eritrea to begin a new life. Kelati was taken in by relatives and went to high school in Virginia before competing at the University of New Mexico. She’s headed to Paris with her family in her heart. She runs Friday.

Quincy Hall gets a gold in the Olympic 400 meters with yet another US comeback on the Paris track

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback, sprinting from far behind in the 400 meters to reel in three runners and capture the gold medal. Hall, buried in fourth place as the runners rounded the last bend, outran the runner on his outside, then two more to the inside to cross the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever. Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith finished second and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia finished third. Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to win the one-lap race. His victory came an evening after American Cole Hocker came from behind late to beat the favorites in the men’s 1500.

A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young help US rout Nigeria 88-74 to reach Olympic women’s hoops semifinals

PARIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Jackie Young added 15 points to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 88-74 in the quarterfinals, extending its record winning streak to 59 consecutive Olympic wins. Breanna Stewart also had 13 for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 1992 Barcelona Games and are now two victories away from an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal. They will face a familiar foe in Australia in the semifinals on Friday night. The Opals routed Serbia 85-67. The other medal round game will feature host France playing Belgium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.