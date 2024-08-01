AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:05 a.m. EDT

Léon The Great: Marchand accomplishes a feat that was downright Phelps-like

NANTERRE, France (AP) — If there’s anyone who can appreciate the magnitude of what Léon Marchand has done at the Paris Olympics, it’s Bob Bowman. The coach was on deck for Michael Phelps’ entire career, which gave him a front-row seat for improbable feats such as breaking world records in two different events about an hour apart and winning eight gold medals at a single Summer Games. It’s too soon to call Marchand another Phelps. The Frenchman still trails Phelps by 20 golds. But it’s hardly a stretch to say Marchand’s performance Wednesday was Phelps-like. In the space of about two hours, Marchand won gold medals using two very different strokes.

US tops South Sudan 103-86 at Paris Olympics, earns spot in men’s basketball quarterfinals

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The U.S. men’s basketball team had an easier time with South Sudan in the rematch than it did when the teams first met a couple of weeks ago. Easier. Not easy. The U.S. clinched a trip to the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics by beating South Sudan 103-86 on Wednesday night — a game that wasn’t ever really in doubt but was no romp either. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Kevin Durant scored 14 for the Americans, who took control with a 25-4 run in the first half.

What’s next for Katie Ledecky? Another race and a relay as she goes for more records

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Katie Ledecky has tied one of swimming’s most impressive records. Chances are, she’ll have it all to herself by the time she finishes the Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old Ledecky bumped her career total to 12 medals with a dominating victory in the 1,500-meter freestyle. She equaled three fellow Americans for the most ever by a female swimmer. Here’s what’s next for Ledecky: She is expected to compete in the final of the 4×200 freestyle relay on Thursday. The U.S. took silver in that event at the Tokyo Games. She also has the 800 freestyle, where she’ll be going for her fourth straight gold medal.

Paris Olympics what to watch: Simone Biles returns to the mat as she seeks 2nd all-around gold

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles will attempt to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952 when the 27-year-old American star takes on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee. Maria Gorokhovskaya was 30 when she won the gold at the 1952 Helsinki Games. Biles and Lee will attempt to continue a streak of an American atop the medal stand for a sixth consecutive Olympic title. The event will mark the first all-around final that will include multiple Olympic champions in Lee and Biles. Also, the men’s golf tournament begins and the U.S. women’s basketball team looks for its 57th consecutive win.

Venu Sports may be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch targeted for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Venu Sports — the sports streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery — will be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch in the fall. The streaming service’s launch price was announced on Thursday. Venu (pronounced “venue”) Sports is being considered by some to be the equivalent of Hulu for sports. It will include games, studio shows, pre- and post-game programming and access to films and documentaries. The platform includes offerings from 14 linear networks as well as ESPN+. Venu Sports still has many hurdles to clear, including regulatory approval, before it launches.

Olympics on her mind, Ukraine in her heart, world-record high jumper goes for a gold medal in Paris

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The best high jumper in Ukraine, and maybe the world, hasn’t spent much time at home the last few years. Home for Yaroslava Mahuchikh is Dnipro, a city of nearly 1 million located about 100 kilometers from the front lines of the war with Russia that shows no signs of ending. On Saturday, Mahuchikh begins her quest for an Olympic gold medal that, to her, feels like nothing, — and everything — given the situation back in her country. Mahuchikh, the reigning world champion and newly minted world-record holder, says the Olympics are important to her because they show Ukraine is still strong and still fighting. She is one of 142 athletes at the Olympics for Ukraine and might very well be the country’s best chance at a gold medal.

The careers of Olympians like Simone Biles mirror the rise of adult gymnastics. ‘I’m never leaving.’

Interest in adult gymnastics across the United States is rising in lockstep with the careers of Olympians like Simone Biles. There are now hundreds of meets a year that offer opportunities for adults to compete. Many of the adults are former gymnasts who stepped away from the sport because they felt opportunities had dried up. Those opportunities are returning, allowing the athletes to reconnect with the sport on their terms. The 27-year-old Biles is a touchstone for the movement. She will have the chance to become the oldest Olympic all-around champion in 72 years when she competes in the all-around finals at the Paris Games.

No rest for Léon Marchand: Hours after winning 2 golds, French swimming star was back in the pool

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Hours after winning a pair of gold medals, French star Léon Marchand was back in the pool in front of his adoring fans. The local hero of the Paris Games won the 200-meter butterfly and 200 breaststroke Wednesday night, the races just two hours apart. Marchand was back in the pool Thursday morning for the preliminary heats of the 200 individual medley. Of course, he advanced easily.

Jonathan Wheatley to leave Red Bull after F1 season to become team principal of Audi

Red Bull says Jonathan Wheatley will leave his role as the Formula 1 team’s sporting director to become team principal of Audi. The 57-year-old Wheatley has been with Red Bull for 18 years. The team said he’ll finish the current season before sitting out 2025. He’ll then take over Audi when it begins racing in 2026. Wheatley has been part of a Red Bull team that has won six world constructors’ titles and seven world drivers’ championships. German automaker Audi reached an agreement in March for a full takeover of the Sauber team ahead of its full entry as an F1 constructor in 2026. Audi declined comment on Red Bull’s announcement.

Jets’ McCutcheon has made mental health awareness his mission since best friend’s death in 8th grade

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Lance McCutcheon can’t remember what caused the sudden rift between him and his best friend. The details don’t really matter now to the New York Jets wide receiver. He just knows he never got to smooth things over with Connor Mills. And he never got a chance to say goodbye. On May 31, 2013, Mills died by suicide. He was 14. The 25-year-old McCutcheon, in training camp with the Jets competing for a roster spot, has been an advocate for mental health awareness since his best friend’s death.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.