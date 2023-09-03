AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:01 p.m. EDT

Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has become the first American teenager since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in consecutive years. She got that far this time by beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Sunday. Gauff asked one of her coaches to stop talking to her as the second set slipped away. She wound up winning the last six games. Gauff is 19. Wozniacki is a 33-year-old mother of two and was playing in just her third tournament since coming out of retirement last month. Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton set up an all-American men’s quarterfinal with wins on the hottest day of the event so far.

Novak Djokovic wins in straight sets to reach the US Open quarterfinals. He faces Taylor Fritz next

Novak Djokovic has eliminated qualifier Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Djokovic did not encounter any of the sort of trouble he did in his previous match. He needed to come back from a two-set deficit in the third round before eventually winning in five against Laslo Djere. Djokovic played far more cleanly Sunday night and was in control throughout. He finished with only 12 unforced errors, while Gojo made 40. Next up for Djokovic will be a matchup against No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz, a 25-year-old from California. Fritz is the only remaining player in the men’s bracket to not have dropped a set so far.

Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week

NEW YORK (AP) — After a mild start to the U.S. Open, the forecast calls for much higher temperatures in the second week. That is not a surprise: An Associated Press analysis shows the average high temperatures during the U.S. Open and the three other Grand Slam tennis tournaments steadily have grown hotter and more dangerous in recent decades, reflecting the climate change that created record heat waves around the globe this June and July. The maximum temperatures at those tournaments keep climbing. That can keep athletes from playing their best and, worse, increases the likelihood of heat-related illness. And the U.S. Open often is the hottest of the four majors in any given year.

Rutgers rolls Northwestern 24-7, as Wildcats play 1st game since hazing scandal shook the program

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Northwestern lost to Rutgers 24-7 in the football team’s first game since a hazing scandal led to a coaching change, investigations and multiple lawsuits. Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown and ran for another and Rutgers controlled the ball for almost 38 minutes. The loss in interim coach David Braun’s first game is Northwestern’s 12th straight dating back to last season. Braun replaced longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was first suspended and then fired after allegations of hazing surfaced in the summer and spread to other programs at the university.

US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game. The loss was the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibition games on the way to the World Cup. It came on the night the Americans officially clinched a berth in the Paris Games when Serbia beat the Dominican Republic.

Alex Palou wins Portland for early clinch of IndyCar championship. Spaniard has 2 titles in 3 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alex Palou is a two-time IndyCar champion with Chip Ganassi Racing following a dominant run Sunday at Portland International Raceway. Palou earned his fifth win of the season to lock up the title with one weekend remaining in the 17-race schedule. It is the first time in IndyCar the championship has been settled before the finale since the late Dan Wheldon won in 2005. Palou only needed to podium Sunday to win his second title in three seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing. Scott Dixon was the only driver who mathematically could beat Palou for the title and Dixon finished third.

Colorado 2-way star Travis Hunter living up to his Heisman standards after following Deion Sanders

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two-way starter Travis Hunter is already living up to all of his self-proclaimed hype. Hunter played 129 snaps for Colorado in its season-opening 45-42 shocker at 17th-ranked TCU. The cornerback-receiver had 11 catches for 119 yards, and an interception near the end zone. Hunter before the season declared himself as No. 1 on the Heisman Trophy watch list. The sophomore says people are now seeing what he can do. Hunter was the nation’s top high school football recruit when he signed with FCS team Jackson State in December 2021 to play for coach Deion Sanders as a freshman. They are now at Colorado together.

Dodgers beat the Braves 3-1 to avoid a 4-game series sweep in a clash of the NL’s best

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves to complete their meeting of the NL’s top two teams. Rookie Bobby Miller pitched a career-best seven innings of three-hit ball. Miguel Rojas had an RBI double and Mookie Betts added an RBI single in the fifth for the Dodgers, who prevented Atlanta from sweeping a four-game series at Dodger Stadium for the first time. Matt Olson hit his 44th homer for the Braves in the seventh, pulling even with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen goes low with a 9-under 63 to win the Portland Classic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Teenager Chanettee Wannasaen played a five-hole stretch in 6 under early in Sunday’s final round and closed with a near-flawless 9-under 63 for a four-stroke victory at the Portland Classic to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour since 2015. Wannasaen arrived at Portland ranked 367th and having missed nine straight cuts in her rookie season. The 19-year-old from Thailand shattered the tournament scoring record by five strokes with a 26-under 262 total for her first LPGA Tour victory. Third-round leader Megan Khang failed in her bid to win consecutive events, finishing sixth. China’s Xiyu Lin (64) was second. American Gina Kim (66), China’s Ruoning Yin (64) and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (67) tied for third another stroke back.

US Open 2023: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

NEW YORK (AP) — The fourth round of the U.S. Open wraps up Monday, with Carlos Alcaraz, Aryana Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev all in action. Alcaraz has seemed almost unstoppable in his title defense run at Flushing Meadows, and 61st-ranked Italian Matteo Arnaldi will be the next to face that challenge in an afternoon match with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, faces 13th-seeded Daria Kasatkina. And Medvedev, the third-seeded man, goes up against No. 13 Alex de Minaur. Also on the Labor Day schedule is a matchup of American women, third-seeded Jessica Pegula against No . 17 Madison Keys.

