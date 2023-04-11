AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:01 a.m. EDT

Play-in tournament starts Tuesday, giving 8 teams new life

MIAMI (AP) — Getting to the play-in tournament probably wasn’t the goal of any team when training camps opened back in September. But it beats the alternative. There are 12 teams with playoff spots right now, 10 teams whose seasons are over and eight teams with a second chance. The play-in tournament starts Tuesday, with Atlanta going to Miami and Minnesota visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The winners of those games will be going to the postseason. Oklahoma City goes to New Orleans and Chicago visits Toronto on Wednesday for elimination games. The winners there move on to face the loser of Tuesday’s games in another win-or-go-home contest.

Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Aliyah Boston is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever. It’s the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31. Boston was one of four South Carolina players expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. Minnesota took Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist with the third pick.

Fancy a dip? An Olympic reboot for Paris’ toxic River Seine

PARIS (AP) — A costly and complex clean-up is resuscitating the River Seine just in time for it to play a starring role in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The city and its region are rushing to make the Seine’s murky waters swimmable, so it can genuinely live up to its billing as the world’s most romantic river, one that’s actually fit again for people. In a warming world, the renewed ability to take cooling dips in the river could help France’s capital remain bearable during increasingly frequent heatwaves. French triathlete Thibaut Rigaudeau is hoping to be among the first who’ll get to race in his home river. He’s already fielding questions from disbelieving friends who says the Seine “looks disgusting.”

Review: ‘LeBron’ examines the remarkable career of NBA star

From growing up in Akron, Ohio, to winning championships with three different NBA teams, LeBron James changed the perception of what it means to be a modern day athlete, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. Reporter Jeff Benedict mines public records and hours of footage to tell James’ story in “LeBron,” on sale April 11. Benedict didn’t interview LeBron directly for the book, but readers will appreciate the perspective he provides when it comes to just how much LeBron changed the perception of what it means to be a modern athlete.

Wolves suspend Gobert post-punch for play-in game vs. Lakers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended center Rudy Gobert for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 10-year veteran threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout. Gobert took a swing at Anderson and hit him in the upper chest in the second quarter of Minnesota’s game Sunday against New Orleans. If the Timberwolves beat the Lakers they’ll get the No. 7 seed and face Memphis in the first round. If they lose, they’ll host the New Orleans-Oklahoma City winner for the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with Denver.

Rays top Red Sox 1-0, extend season-opening win streak to 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0. Lowe homered for the third straight game, sending a one-out pitch from Chris Martin into the right-field stands. Lowe has nine RBIs over his last three games. The 1987 Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves share the major league record for the best start to a season at 13-0. This was the Rays’ first win by fewer than four runs. Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

McDavid for MVP? Assessing the choices for top NHL awards

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid could again be the unanimous choice for the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP. He could also win the Ted Lindsay Award voted on by his peers. San Jose’s Erik Karlsson is the favorite for another Norris Trophy honor as the best defenseman. The Boston Bruins could sweep the Vezina for best goaltender with Linus Ullmark, Selke for best defensive forward with Patrice Bergeron and Jack Adams for coach of the year with Jim Montgomery.

Canada beats U.S. 4-3 in 9th round of SO at women’s worlds

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattray scored the winner in the ninth round of the shootout and Canada beat the United States 4-3 Monday night in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women’s world hockey championship. The teams will turn their attention to the quarterfinals on Thursday after finishing 1-2 atop Group A. Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist and Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey scored in regulation for Canada. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens earned the win. Hannah Bilka had a goal and an assist and Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel also scored for the Americans. Goaltender Aerin Frankel took the loss.

Rangers’ Heaney ties AL mark with 9 straight Ks vs. Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters against the Kansas City Royals. Heaney matched a record shared by Detroit reliever Tyler Alexander against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2020, and Detroit reliever Doug Fister against Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2012. The major league record for consecutive strikeouts is 10, set by the New York Mets’ Tom Seaver in 1970 and matched by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola in June 2021 and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes in August 2021.

US regroups for Women’s World Cup with Swanson sidelined

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The United States is facing some uncertainty as it prepares for the approaching Women’s World Cup with forward Mallory Swanson sidelined by a serious knee injury for the foreseeable future. Swanson tore the patella tendon in her left knee during an exhibition match against Ireland, throwing her availability for soccer’s biggest tournament this summer into doubt since there is no official timeline for her return. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals and a six-game scoring streak, tied for fourth longest in team history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.