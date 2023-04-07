AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:00 p.m. EDT

Brooks Koepka a major presence again, leads the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is a force in the majors again. He played bogey-free in the Masters for a 67 and leads by four shots over players who finished before storms arrived. The wind toppled three pine trees near the 17th tee where spectators were standing. Augusta National says no one was hurt. Koepka leads by four over U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett. The Texas A&M senior had a 68 and posted the lowest 36-hole score by an amateur at the Masters since 1956. Jon Rahm was three behind with nine holes to play. Tiger Woods is hovering around the cut line.

Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Three towering pine trees fell near patrons as storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday, though nobody was hurt, and the second round of the Masters ground to a halt amid heavy wind and rain. The course had already been cleared once for 21 minutes when the first band of storms passed through the area. The air horn sounded again at 4:22 p.m. as another set of storms arrived, bringing heavy rains and the threat of lightning. About the time the horns sounded, two enormous pines fell near the 17th tee box, sending the patrons in the area scattering for cover. Workers quickly arrived with chainsaws to begin clearing the fallen trees.

Column: How much longer will Tiger making cut be worth it?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For Tiger Woods, it’s come to this. He’s no longer a factor at the top of the leaderboard. Instead, the golfer who provided some of the game’s most electrifying moments can be found plodding along at the cut line, his immediate goal simply making it to the weekend. He’s assured of returning to Augusta National on Saturday, but only because stormy weather forced a suspension of the second round while Woods was still on the course. When he returns, he’ll be more concerned about making the cut than catching up with Brooks Koepka, whose 14 shots off in the distance.

Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates, opponents

A Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists. They note schools could still prevent some athletes from participating on teams that align with their identity. The proposed rule would prohibit blanket bans, like those that have been approved in at least 20 states. But it would still allow schools to adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports. The proposal still faces a lengthy approval process. Some transgender athletes called the new rule an important first step. The U.S. Department of Education declined to comment Friday on criticisms from trans rights advocates.

East play-in field set, Embiid poised to win scoring title

The Eastern Conference play-in tournament matchups are set. The NBA’s scoring race seems over as well. Brooklyn will be seeded sixth in the East and gets the chance to face Philadelphia in Round 1. That means the Nets will be taking on a soon-to-be two-time scoring champion in Joel Embiid. Dallas’ Luka Doncic was the only player left with any sort of realistic chance to catch Embiid. But Doncic played about one quarter of the Mavs’ game against Chicago on Friday and his average dropped to 32.4 points per game. Embiid is at 33.1 per game and will likely finish there.

AP source: Titans reach 4-year deal with Pro Bowler Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans agreed Friday to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans picked up the two-time defensive captain’s fifth-year option for 2023 for $10.76 million last April. The person confirmed the extension on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Titans had not announced the deal. ESPN.com first reported the deal was worth up to $94 million with $66 million guaranteed. Agent Paul DeRousselle did not return messages from the AP.

Bengals’ Joe Mixon recharged with pointing gun at woman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her in Cincinnati earlier this year. City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.” A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. But it was dismissed in court the following day.

U.S. Amateur champ Sam Bennett in contention at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett is in contention at the Masters. The two-time All-American from Texas A&M followed his opening 68 with another round of 68 on Friday. He spent much of the day in second behind four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. Bennett plays with some advice from his father, who died two years ago tattooed on his left forearm. It was written before Mark Bennett died of early-onset Alzheimer’s and reads: “Don’t wait to do something.” His score of 8 under is the second-best 36-hole score at the Masters behind only Ken Venturi, who was one shot better in 1956. Venturi led through three rounds before an 80 on Sunday left him one shot back of winner Jack Burke Jr.

McIlroy grand slam on hold, likely to miss Masters cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete a career grand slam will have to wait yet another year as the world’s No. 2 player is almost certain to miss the cut at the Masters for the second time in three years. McIlroy needs a win at Augusta National to become only the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors. He struggled mightily on Friday shooting 77 to leave him at 5-over par through 36 holes and three shots behind the projected cut. Several golfers were still on the course when play was briefly suspended because of weather, but McIlroy’s chances of playing on the weekend appear all but over. Brooks Koepka leads the tournament at 12 under.

Masters Live Updates | Play suspended at Masters for the day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The second round of the Masters is done for the day after storms moved in and three pine trees toppled near spectators left of the 17th tee. Augusta National says no one was injured. The round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday. More wind and rain in the forecast. Brooks Koepka is the clubhouse leader at 12-under par. He’s four shots ahead of U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett. Among those still on the course was Jon Rahm at 9 under through nine holes. Tiger Woods was hovering around the cut line through 11 holes.

