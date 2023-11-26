AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:00 a.m. EST

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Back door to the College Football Playoff is likely to be blocked this season

The back door to the College Football playoff is unlikely to be open for Ohio State or anybody else on championship weekend. With No. 4 Washington and No. 8 Alabama dodging the upset bug against unranked in-state rivals, next weekend’s conference title games are all setting up to have at least one playoff contender. In the Big Ten, that’s No. 3 Michigan after the Wolverines beat the second-ranked Buckeyes for a third straight season. Oregon has a chance to make the playoff in the Pac-12, and Texas could get there out of the Big 12. Alabama would have to beat No. 1 Georgia.

No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 for 3rd straight win in rivalry

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — With Jim Harbaugh nowhere in sight and a scandal hanging over their heads, J.J. McCarthy and No. 3 Michigan stared down No. 2 Ohio State and ran the school’s win streak against the Buckeyes to three games with a 30-24 victory in maybe the most consequential game in the history of the storied rivalry. Michigan’s Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord’s wobbly pass intended for All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. at the Wolverines’ 21-yard line with 25 seconds left, setting off a wild celebration on the home team’s sideline. Michigan is headed to the Big Ten championship game for the third straight year. Harbaugh was serving the last of a three-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten for an alleged sign-stealing scheme.

Ryan Day’s decisions may haunt him after No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State for 3rd straight year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Day’s decisions in The Game may haunt him. Again. No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 Saturday, making the most of aggressive calls by fill-in coach Sherrone Moore and taking advantage of Day’s approach that seemed conservative at times. The Buckeyes will have until next Sunday to find out if they’ll be fortunate enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff as they were last year after losing to Michigan. Day defended his decisions after the game, but he can’t ignore his 1-3 record against Michigan after his predecessors owned the Wolverines.

Milroe’s TD pass to Bond on fourth-and-31 rescues No. 8 Alabama in 27-24 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond rescued No. 8 Alabama’s playoff hopes, connecting for a last-minute touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 31 to beat Auburn 27-24. Bond caught Milroe’s desperation heave in the left corner of the end zone with 32 seconds left to give the Crimson Tide a 10th straight win in the latest dramatic Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama gets to face No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game with its playoff hopes intact. Auburn was a 12 1/2-point underdog but nearly pulled off the upset in coach Hugh Freeze’s first Iron Bowl.

Tom Allen won’t return for eighth season as Indiana Hoosiers coach, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the decision say Tom Allen won’t return as the Indiana Hoosiers coach next year for an eighth season. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school didn’t announce the decision. Allen led the Hoosiers to back-to-back bowl games in 2019 and 2020 and led the program to a 6-2 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was named Big Ten and AFCA national coach of the year that season. But Indiana fell on hard times over the past three seasons, going 3-24 in conference play and missing bowl games. As a result of his most recent contract, Allen’s buyout this year would have cost Indiana nearly $21 million.

No. 4 Washington finishes perfect regular season with 24-21 win over Washington State in Apple Cup

SEATTLE (AP) — Grady Gross made a 42-yard field goal on the final play, Rome Odunze caught two touchdown passes from Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington beat Washington State 24-21 in the Apple Cup for an undefeated regular season. Odunze caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and hauled in a 21-yarder on the final play of the third to give the Huskies a 21-14 lead. In the final year of the Pac-12 before most of its members scatter, Washington (12-0, 9-0) became the first school in the 12-team era to go unbeaten in the regular season. The Huskies will face No. 6 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Las Vegas with a victory likely putting Washington into the College Football Playoff.

Benavidez stops Andrade after six rounds, calls for fight with super middleweight champ Canelo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Benavidez retained the interim world super middleweight belt by stopping Demetrius Andrade after the sixth round Saturday night. In what was billed as clash of styles that could go the distance between unbeaten 168-pounders, Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) looked more like a clinician with a dominating performance before Andrade’s corner requested the stoppage after the sixth round. Andrade (32-1) suffered the first loss of his career. Benavidez is widely recognized as the world’s best super middleweight after Canelo Alvarez. Immediately after his win he called for a match against Alvarez to unify the super middleweight title.

Milton runs for 156 yards and 2 TDs, No. 1 Georgia holds off Georgia Tech 31-23

ATLANTA (AP) — Kendall Milton ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia held on late to beat Georgia Tech 31-23 and cap its third consecutive undefeated regular season with its sixth straight win in the state rivalry. Georgia extended its school-record winning streak to 29 games. The Bulldogs have won 19 of the last 22 against Georgia Tech. Georgia protected its hopes of becoming the first team to win three straight national championships in The Associated Press poll era. The Bulldogs will play No. 8 Alabama next week in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.

Vesey puts New York ahead, Krieder scores 2, Rangers beat Bruins 7-4 in matchup of East’s top teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey’s goal put the Rangers ahead late in the second period, Chris Kreider scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves as New York beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 in a matchup of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Vesey’s fourth goal of the season gave the Rangers the lead to stay en route to their seventh win in eight games. Kreider scored on the power play and short-handed and leads the Rangers with 13 goals. Nick Bonino, K’Andre Miller, Tyler Pitlick and Artemi Panarin also scored for New York. Charlie Coyle scored twice for Boston. Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins.

Sinner enjoys double success over Djokovic to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner has secured back-to-back wins over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final after rallying past Serbia 2-1. Djokovic had his country on the cusp of the final when he faced Sinner in the second singles match with Serbia leading 1-0. But the fourth-ranked Sinner saved three consecutive match points before ending Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to pull Italy level. Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego and they beat Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4. Italy will face Australia in Sunday’s final.

