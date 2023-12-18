AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:09 p.m. EST

AP Sports Story of the Year: Realignment, stunning demise of Pac-12 usher in super conference era

Conference realignment and the downfall of the Pac-12 is The Associated Press Sports Story of the Year. Over a span of six weeks this past summer, the Pac-12 was ripped apart and redistributed by its competitors. Oregon and Washington are going to the Big Ten along with Southern California and UCLA. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are going to the Big 12. Stanford and California will join the Atlantic Coast Conference. College sports is heading toward a super conference era. Realignment has laid bare the importance of revenue and the bottom line.

Analysis: Josh Allen and the Bills show how quickly things can turn around in the NFL

Turnarounds happen quickly in the NFL. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have quieted talk about coach Sean McDermott’s job security with a pair of impressive wins. The Dallas Cowboys suddenly look like pretenders because they can’t win on the road. Joe Flacco has gone from his couch to becoming a Cleveland folk hero in less than a month. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs just needed a trip to New England to get back on the winning track. Tommy DeVito was the toast of New York and New Jersey until the Saints whipped the Giants and mocked his celebrations. The Eagles are shaking things up. The up-and-down Jaguars still sit in first place despite three straight losses. At least the San Francisco 49ers are consistent.

That’s a wrap: Bryant Gumbel and HBO’s ‘Real Sports’ air their last episode after 29 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryant Gumbel’s “Real Sports” airs its final episode on HBO after 29 years this week, and an era in sports journalism ends with it. The newsmagazine used sports as a lens to look through all manners of social issues, and won awards for stories on concussions, camel jockeys and labor abuses in Qatar. For its last few years of operation, it taped episodes on the same Manhattan block that houses the offices of CBS’ “60 Minutes,” with which it shares a sensibility. At age 75, Gumbel takes pride in never having missed a taping and, like many athletes, he said he’d rather leave the field too early than too late.

Purdue jumps back to No. 1 in The AP Top 25 men’s poll; Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky into top 10

Purdue’s slide from No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll turned out to be brief. The Boilermakers headlined Monday’s latest poll for the second time this season after beating former No. 1 Arizona over the weekend. The Wildcats had spent two weeks at No. 1 after Purdue’s loss to Northwestern ended the Boilermakers’ stint at the top after one week. Preseason No. 1 Kansas stayed at No. 2, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 3. Arizona fell to fourth. No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Mississippi were the week’s new additions.

South Carolina is the top team again in the women’s AP Top 25. Washington enters the poll

South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks received all 36 votes from a national media panel after winning their only game last week in a rout. Many teams were finishing off their break for exams and there wasn’t much movement, with the top 10 unchanged from the previous week. UCLA, North Carolina State, Iowa and Texas followed South Carolina. The second-ranked Bears face No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night. That’s one of the only meetings between two AP Top 25 teams this week because schools have a short week because of the holidays. Washington and TCU entered the Top 25 while Miami and UNLV exited the poll.

FIFA’s rebooted Club World Cup could change the face of soccer and spark a player backlash

A 32-team World Cup for clubs is FIFA’s big play to change the face of soccer. It could follow the English Premier League and Champions League as one of the most popular and lucrative sports competitions in the world and generate billions of euros. But it could also spark a backlash from players and coaches amid concerns about the already congested match calendar. A significantly expanded tournament in 2025 means top players face three straight years of major competitions during the usual offseason. The European Championship and Copa America are being staged in 2024 and the next World Cup comes around in 2026. It is planned that the Club World Cup will be held every four years after 2025.

WNBA changes Commissioner’s Cup format with each team playing 5 games over 2-week period

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is changing its Commissioner’s Cup format, playing half as many games and contesting them all during a two-week period in early June. Teams will play only five games — once against every other team in the conference — which is down from the 10 in the first three years. The old format had teams playing one home game and one road game against each other that counted toward the Commissioner’s Cup. Now, some teams will play three games at home while others will play two. They will alternate each season who has the extra home game. Games will be played between June 1-13. The championship game will be played on June 25 at the home of the team with the best record in Cup play.

Man City gets Copenhagen and Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Champions League’s round of 16

Defending champion Manchester City has been handed the most benign draw for the round of 16 in the Champions League after being picked to play Copenhagen. The Danish champion is making its first appearance at this stage since 2011 and qualified ahead of Manchester United. The draw was made at UEFA’s headquarters and the standout matchup might be Napoli vs. Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t punished as hard as it could be for finishing second in its group. The French team will face a Real Sociedad team playing in its first Champions League season in a decade. Real Madrid is seeking a record-extending 15th European Cup title and will play Leipzig next. Inter Milan is last season’s beaten finalist and plays Atletico Madrid.

G League player and girlfriend are arrested in killing of woman found dead near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a player on the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate and his girlfriend in the killing of a woman whose remains were found outside of Las Vegas earlier this month. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Sunday that Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old power forward and center on the Stockton Kings, and 19-year-old Sakari Harnden will be charged with murder and kidnapping in the killing of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. Rodgers was reported missing on Dec. 7 and her remains were later found in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Authorities have not released a cause of death or discussed a possible motive.

Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The family of former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross says he has died after a cancer fight. He was 52. The school released a statement from the family Monday morning saying Montross died Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his Chapel Hill home. He had been diagnosed with cancer in March. That led to him stepping away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts. Montross was the starting center on Dean Smith’s second NCAA title winner in 1993 before being a first-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics a year later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.