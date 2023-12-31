AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:08 p.m. EST

Cowboys deny Lions on 2-point try for 20-19 win to extend home win streak to 16

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb had a 92-yard touchdown catch, and Dallas denied the Detroit Lions in a crazy sequence of 2-point conversion attempts in the final seconds of the Cowboys’ 20-19 victory. The win extended Dallas’ home winning streak to 16 games. It’s the longest run since 1979-81. Jared Goff pulled the NFC North champion Lions within a point with a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 23 seconds remaining. The first 2-point try was a successful pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker, but he officials ruled him to be an ineligible receiver. Dallas stopped the second attempt but was offsides before Goff threw incomplete on the final try.

Lions take issue with officials after potential winning 2-point pass is negated by penalty

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been left feeling as a victory was taken away when a potential winning 2-point conversion was negated by officials. The ruling was offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn’t eligible when he caught the 2-point pass from Jared Goff against the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions ended up running three 2-point tries. The last one was an incomplete pass as the Cowboys hung on for a 20-19 victory. Both teams are headed to the playoffs.

Pistons beat Raptors 129-127 to end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists as the Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. The Pistons, who hadn’t won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. They finished one shy of the record for the four major American and Canadian leagues, set by the Chicago Cardinals during World War II. Jalen Duren had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit (3-29) while Kevin Knox II scored 17 points.

College Football Playoff semifinals could set betting records

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sportsbook director Jay Kornegay is anticipating massive crowds at Westgate’s Las Vegas location this weekend and Monday to bet on the two College Football Playoff semifinal games. Part of it is timing. Last season’s games were on New Year’s Eve. This season’s games are on New Year’s Day. The other part is the field. Michigan is ranked first by the CFP committee. The Wolverines face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 2 Washington plays No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84

Cale Yarborough, considered one of NASCAR’s all-time greatest drivers and the first to win three consecutive Cup titles, has died. NASCAR announced that the Hall of Famer and South Carolina native died Sunday. He was 84. Yarborough won the Daytona 500 four times and the Southern 500 at his home track of Darlington Raceway five times. His 83 Cup Series victories are tied for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. But one of Yarborough’s most famous moments came in the 1979 Daytona 500. He crashed while racing with Donnie Allison on the final lap for the win. The two drivers got out of their wrecked cars to fight, Allison’s brother, Bobby, pulled over to join the scrap, and it was two Allison brothers versus Yarborough as Richard Petty crossed the finish line first.

LeBron James questions NBA’s replay center after late-game shot ruled a 2-pointer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James thought he added to his legacy with another big shot on his 39th birthday. The NBA’s replay center had a different view, causing James to call out the league’s replay process. James made what he believed was a game-tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers were playing on the road Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the top team in the Western Conference. However, it was ruled a 2-pointer and upheld via replay from the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, and the Lakers lost 108-106.

No. 6 Georgia routs No. 4 Florida State 63-3 in Orange Bowl matchup of teams missing out on CFP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, backup QB Gunnar Stockton passed for two more scores and No. 6 Georgia routed previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl in a matchup of teams missing out on the College Football Playoff. Georgia scored on nine of 12 drives and gained 673 yards against the short-handed Seminoles, who were without more than two dozen players because of opt-outs and transfers. The Orange Bowl provided Georgia, which had won the last two national titles, a chance to make a statement. The Bulldogs charged out to a 39-point halftime lead, the largest in the bowl’s 90-year history, beating West Virginia’s 29-point halftime lead over Clemson in 2012. It was also the largest margin of defeat in Florida State’s history.

No. 18 Liberty to face stiffest test yet against No. 8 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 18 Liberty rolled through its sixth season as a Division I program undefeated, earning a spot in the Fiesta Bowl. The Flames’ opponent will be unlike anything they’ve faced. No. 8 Oregon is led by quarterback Bo Nix, a Heisman Trophy finalist who has a chance to break the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage. The Ducks’ only losses were to No. 2 Washington, both by three points, and they have the nation’s top-rated offensive line. The Flames will counter with the nation’s best rushing attack with two 1,000-yard rushers.

Slovenian guard Goran Dragic announces his retirement after a 15-year NBA career

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic, a former All-Star guard with the Miami Heat and the leader of Slovenia’s team that won the EuroBasket championship in 2017, has announced his retirement. Dragic spent 15 seasons in the NBA and played for seven teams — Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Toronto and the Heat. He was part of the All-NBA team in 2013-14, the same season in which he was voted the league’s most improved player, and made his lone All-Star appearance in 2018.

Brissett is out because of a hamstring injury. Howell starts for the Commanders against the 49ers

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Howell will start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders against the San Francisco 49ers after all despite being benched earlier in the week. Howell is getting the nod after a hamstring injury sidelined Jacoby Brissett. Coach Ron Rivera decided early in the week to turn to Brissett after pulling Howell from each of the previous two games. The 31-year-old journeyman didn’t pop up on the injury report until Friday. Howell gets the job back with Jake Fromm promoted from the practice squad to back him up.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.