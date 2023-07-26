AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:08 p.m. EDT

A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That’s a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. Uncertainty dogged the Tokyo Games in 2021 during the COVID-19 outbreak and chaotic organization plagued the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Organizers, athletes and fans preparing for competitions can be confident the show will go on in Paris and regional cities like Lille and Marseille. There’s also the surfing venue of Tahiti in the South Pacific.

Northwestern interim coach fends for himself as Wildcats players skip annual Big Ten kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Kirtz, Rod Heard II and Bryce Gallagher were supposed to represent Northwestern at this year’s Big Ten media days. Instead, they were no-shows. Just 16 days after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal that has tarnished the Wildcats’ once-pristine reputation, interim coach David Braun was left to fend off questions by himself about the expanding scandal. Braun couldn’t say much more than players because of pending litigation, which was the why the players announced Tuesday they would not make the trip to Indianapolis.

The Americans dominated their Women’s World Cup opener. They face a tougher task against the Dutch

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States and the Netherlands meet again on the Women’s World Cup stage with smaller stakes than the 2019 title game won by the Americans. But the Dutch are collecting injuries at a terrible time of the tournament. The Netherlands will most likely be without forward Lineth Beerensteyn when they play the Americans on Thursday in New Zealand’s capital city of Wellington. She was hurt early in the Netherlands’ 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament. Australia has also been hit by injuries ahead of its match against Nigeria. The victor of the match between Portugal and Vietnam will notch its first ever Women’s World Cup win.

British billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham soccer club faces US insider trading charges

NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, is in custody and awaiting an initial appearance in a New York City courtroom, where he’ll face insider trading and conspiracy charges. Federal authorities announced the arrest of Lewis and two of his personal pilots on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Lewis had orchestrated a brazen insider trading scheme that utilized secrets he learned in corporate boardrooms to the benefit of his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his friends and his pilots. Williams said he used inside information to compensate employees and shower gifts on friends and lovers. His attorney says he’ll fight the charges vigorously.

Panthers name No. 1 pick Bryce Young team’s Week 1 starting QB vs. Falcons

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Reich said Wednesday, “Yes, he’s our QB1.” The announcement came after the completion of the Young’s first NFL training camp practice at Wofford College, although the news seemed imminent after Young took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton back during organized team activities. He will become the first rookie to start on Week 1 for the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2021. Reich vowed to be patient as Young develops as a quarterback.

Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation’s top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.

Olympic champion Canada comes back to beat Ireland 2-1 at the Women’s World Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Ireland at the Women’s World Cup. Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B. Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a Women’s World Cup. It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and into the back of the net.

Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle says she hopes she’s a smarter player in the years since she was a breakout star for the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands. The midfielder was just 24 years old and one of the teams’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall. The United States meets the Netherlands again on Thursday, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in hand in Group E.

Michigan urologist to stand trial on sexual assault charges connected to youth hockey physicals

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A doctor who spent more than two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients. Zvi Levran faces 22 counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving 10 former hockey players. He denies any wrongdoing. Some witnesses testified during his preliminary hearing that ended Tuesday in Farmington Hills District Court near Detroit that the sexual assaults occurred when they were teens and adults. The Detroit News reports that defense attorney Jonathan Jones argued in court that solely touching a person’s genitals in a medical setting is not a crime. The 66-year-old Levran also faces charges in nearby Bloomfield Hills District Court.

Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely

PHOENIX (AP) — MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers. Could two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani be on the move from the Angels? Could the Mets and Padres — two hugely disappointing teams with the some of the game’s highest payrolls — really turn into sellers? Few scenarios seem too far-fetched. The sport’s expanded 12-team playoff bracket, which was introduced last season, means that at least 20 teams have legitimate playoff aspirations more than halfway through the season.

