AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:08 a.m. EDT

Acuña fends off fans, ties career highs with 4 hits and 5 RBIs in Braves’ 14-4 rout of Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. fended off two fans, including one who made contact with him in right field, while sparking the Atlanta Braves to a 14-4 rout of the Colorado Rockies. Acuña tied career highs with four hits and five RBIs, hitting his 29th home run and stealing two bases to increase his major league-leading total to 61. He is one homer shy of becoming the first 30/60 player. One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning, just after Atlanta scored four runs to open a 9-4 lead.

Coco Gauff comes back to win at the US Open after arguing that her foe was too slow between points

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has come back to win her first-round match at the U.S. Open after losing a set against an opponent who frustrated her with the time she took between points. Gauff came through a 30-point, 25-plus-minute game to begin the second set and wound up beating Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Some highly seeded players lost earlier Monday on Day 1 at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. The No. 4 man, Holger Rune, and the No. 8 woman, Maria Sakkari, both exited.

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

GENEVA (AP) — Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation have asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match. The heads of the regional bodies say his “unacceptable behavior has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer.” The heads also want interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation’s request to UEFA to suspend it from international competitions. The federation’s request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics because a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League.

Jose Altuve hits 2-run HR to complete 1st cycle of his career, Astros crush Red Sox 13-5

BOSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve completed the first cycle of his career with a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros rolled past the Boston Red Sox 13-5. Altuve struck out swinging to lead off the game, then doubled in the third, singled in the fifth and tripled in the sixth. His homer made him the first Astros player to hit for the cycle since Brandon Barnes against Seattle on July 19, 2013. Yordan Alvarez added a three-run homer as part of a six-run sixth inning and José Abreu hit a solo home run for the Astros, who won their third straight.

Patrick Mahomes is unanimous choice by AP for the top spot among NFL quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and has led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC championship game five straight seasons. It’s no surprise Mahomes was a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among quarterbacks. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at QB, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points. Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Hurts finished behind Mahomes in that order.

Andy Reid in the lead spot in AP’s NFL Top 5 head coach rankings

Andy Reid couldn’t win the big one until he went to Kansas City and got Patrick Mahomes. Now, there’s no telling how many big games the coach affectionately known as “Big Red” will win. Reid was a near-unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among NFL head coaches, receiving eight of nine first-place votes. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five head coaches, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points, respectively. Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh finished behind Reid in that order.

US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women

NEW YORK (AP) — After a rousing tribute from former first lady Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors, promising to never stop fighting to maintain that hard-won progress. “Our work is far from done,” King said in a speech to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd between matches in the night session. Obama introduced the 79-year-old tennis legend by recalling how King as the defending U.S. Open champion in 1973 rallied her fellow women players not to play in that year’s tournament unless women got the same pay as men.

Black offensive coordinators remain rare even as major college football coaching staffs diversify

The dearth of Black coaches leading major college football programs routinely draws scrutiny. This season 14 of 133 major college programs and seven of 69 Power Five conference teams will have Black head coaches. Just as notable is how drastically under-represented African-Americans are among offensive coordinators, the job mostly likely to lead to a head-coaching gig. Only seven Black coaches will be offensive coordinators at Power Five schools this season, and only nine across all of the top tier of Division I.

New women’s pro hockey league provides sneak peak on its 6 markets: 3 in U.S. and 3 in Canada

The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League provided a sneak peak on where it’s six franchises will be based, a day before it is scheduled to make the news official. The PWHL’s newly launched social media account revealed the sites based on the only six accounts it is following with teams based in the New York tri-state area, Minnesota, Boston, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Each market has an account with @PWHL as a prefix. The PWHL is scheduled to formally announce its inaugural six franchises during a video conference call on Tuesday.

Fiona Ferro, a tennis player who accused her ex-coach of sexual assault, returned to the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis player Fiona Ferro has returned to compete at the U.S. Open a year after she accused her former coach of rape. That case is still pending. Ferro, who’s from France, took a few months off from the tour after going public with her story following a loss in qualifying at Flushing Meadows in 2022. And she still has not hired a personal coach for 1-on-1 work, instead training with a group of players who are coached by someone from the French tennis federation. She lost in the first round Monday in New York to Victoria Azarenka, who offered kind words afterward.

