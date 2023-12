AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:07 p.m. EST

Jayden Daniels, the dazzling quarterback for LSU, is the AP college football player of the year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Daniels received 35 of the 51 first-place votes and 130 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. Washington quarterback Michael Penix was second with 15 first-place votes and 97 points. Oregon QB Bo Nix was third ahead of Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II. Daniels is the second LSU player in five seasons to win the award; Joe Burrow won in 2019, when he also won the Heisman Trophy.

Juan Soto traded to New York Yankees from San Diego Padres in 7-player blockbuster

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired All-Star slugger Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the cost-cutting San Diego Padres. San Diego received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. In addition to Soto, the Yankees get Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham. It’s the second blockbuster deal involving the 25-year-old Soto in less than two years. The three-time All-Star has one season of team control left and is likely to get a salary around $32 million after batting .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS in his only full season with the Padres. San Diego acquired Soto from Washington on Aug. 2, 2022, after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer from the Nationals.

South Korea Olympic committee pushes athletes to attend navy boot camp, triggering rebukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic committee is pushing to send hundreds of athletes to a navy training center to enhance their mental toughness ahead of the Paris Olympics. The move has prompted criticism that it’s outdated and regressive. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee says it recently sent letters to domestic associations requesting them to send athletes to the Korea Marine Corps camp in Pohang for three days of training this month. About 400 athletes including women are expected at the boot camp. Committee officials reportedly decided on the camp following the Asian Games in October when South Korea finished third in the gold medal count to China and Japan. Sports associations have sent athletes to the marine camp previously but its the first time the Olympic committee has recommended it.

OnlyFans has a new content creator: tennis player Nick Kyrgios

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios is setting up a free-to-access OnlyFans page. Kyrgios is a 28-year-old Australian who was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but was sidelined by injuries for nearly all of this past season. He played in just one official singles match in 2023. The plan to interact with the public on OnlyFans was announced Thursday via a news release and confirmed by Evolve, the talent management agency that represents Kyrgios. London-based OnlyFans is a subscription site where people can pay creators for photos and videos.

Analysis: EPL goes goal crazy because of longer games, attack-minded coaches and more red cards

Here’s something to fuel the Premier League’s rampant PR machine. English soccer fans have rarely had it so good when it comes to seeing goals scored. The average number of goals per game this season was 3.16 before the latest round of midweek fixtures. That’s easily the highest in the league since the competition’s inaugural campaign in 1992 and the most in England’s top division since the mid-1960s. Longer games, attack-minded coaches, more red cards and weak promoted teams are factors in the explosion of goals.

2024 Copa América draw: Argentina, Brazil, US, Mexico to learn first-round opponents

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Mexico will learn their first-round opponents in next year’s Copa América when a draw is held. The 16-nation tournament will be played in 14 U.S. cities starting with Argentina’s opener at Atlanta on June 20 and ending with the final on July 14 at Miami Gardens, Florida. Ecuador was in line to host the tournament as part of the rotation by South American soccer’s governing body but declined. The event was moved to the U.S. and expanded to include six nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Florida RB Trevor Etienne enters the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining

Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who led the Gators with nine touchdowns and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers, has entered the transfer portal. The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore despite playing behind a shaky offensive line. He also had 172 yards receiving and a score while sharing time with Montrell Johnson. He joins a growing list of Florida players who have entered the portal, including pass rusher Princely Umanmielen, receiver Caleb Douglas and defensive linemen Will Norman and Chris McClellan.

Leah Pruett to start family with Tony Stewart, who will drive her NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2024

Leah Pruett will step away from the NHRA drag racing series in 2024 to focus on starting a family with Tony Stewart. Her NASCAR Hall of Famer husband will replace her next season in the Top Fuel dragster that Pruett drove to a career-best third-place finish in the NHRA standings this year. Pruett and Stewart married just over two years ago. Stewart ran the full NHRA season in 2023 in the Top Alcohol Dragster class. Pruett turns 36 in May, six days after Stewart will celebrate his 53rd birthday.

US figure skater Ilia Malinin lands quad axel to take lead at Grand Prix Finals in Beijing

Ilia Malinin has landed a quadruple axel jump on his way to taking the short-program lead at the figure skating Grand Prix Finals in Beijing. The United States skater also completed a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination and a triple axel. Two-time world champion Shoma Uno of Japan was close behind after landing two quads of his own. His teammate Yuma Kagiyama was third. Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany lead the pairs event after the short program in their first season.

Ex-Jaguars financial manager accused of stealing more than $22 million, according to court filing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former financial manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been accused of stealing more than $22 million from the franchise through its virtual credit card program between 2019 and 2023, according to a seven-page court filing. Amit Patel, who worked for the Jaguars for five years beginning in 2018, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of illegal monetary transaction in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville. He is accused of using the money to buy vehicles, a condominium, a designer watch, cryptocurrency and other items.

