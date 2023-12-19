AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:07 a.m. EST

In 2023, the Saudis dove further into sports. They are expected to keep it up in 2024

At the dawn of 2023, the specter of Saudi Arabia’s growing influence on pro golf — and sports in general — served not only as a moral conundrum for players and their fans, but also, some argued, as an existential threat to the multibillion-dollar professional-sports industry itself. Twelve months later, it’s a different conversation, now virtually devoid of concern about supposed “sportswashing” and more fixed on just how rich the Saudis might make all these athletes before they’re done investing. The two key moments that shifted the focus were the June 6 announcement that the PGA Tour and the Saudi’s rival LIV Golf were looking to go into business together. Then, earlier this month, the world’s third-ranked player, Jon Rahm, joined LIV.

Drew Lock’s late touchdown pass rallies Seahawks to 20-17 victory over sliding Eagles

SEATTLE (AP) — Drew Lock threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left to cap a 92-yard drive, and the Seattle Seahawks stunned the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17, ending a four-game skid and getting back into NFC playoff contention. Seattle rallied behind its backup quarterback, who moved the team the length of the field for its longest touchdown drive this season and found the Seahawks’ rookie first-round pick for the biggest catch of his young career. Philadelphia had one last chance, but Julian Love made his second interception of the fourth quarter, picking off Jalen Hurts’ deep pass. The Eagles dropped their third straight game.

Hornets’ Miles Bridges denied access to Canada for NBA game due to legal problems, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada due to his past legal problems and will not be available to play Monday night in Toronto against the Raptors, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person said Bridges was turned away at the border. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter. Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of them.

Ja Morant lawsuit provides glimpse into his youth, family and a contentious pickup game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court hearing will resume this week in a lawsuit filed by a Memphis teen who alleges that NBA star Ja Morant assaulted him during a pickup basketball game two summers ago. The hearing has already featured testimony from the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star, who says he punched Joshua Holloway after the then-17-year-old aggressively threw the basketball at him and hit him in the face. The case is a test of Tennessee’s so-called stand your ground law and has offered an intimate glimpse into the NBA star’s family life. The hearing resumes Wednesday, a day after Morant is expected to return to the court from an unrelated 25-game suspension.

AP Sports Story of the Year: Realignment, stunning demise of Pac-12 usher in super conference era

Conference realignment and the downfall of the Pac-12 is The Associated Press Sports Story of the Year. Over a span of six weeks this past summer, the Pac-12 was ripped apart and redistributed by its competitors. Oregon and Washington are going to the Big Ten along with Southern California and UCLA. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are going to the Big 12. Stanford and California will join the Atlantic Coast Conference. College sports is heading toward a super conference era. Realignment has laid bare the importance of revenue and the bottom line.

Deion Sanders is luring linemen to Colorado to protect QB son. Now, those blockers need to jell.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Can college football programs rely on the transfer portal to build talented offensive lines? Deion Sanders is trying to do just that at Colorado, which had one of the worst lines in football last season. Sanders has brought in several linemen through the portal ahead of signing day this week. Offensive linemen are a highly coveted commodity in the portal. Every team out there is searching for them. Play in just one game, on any level, and a center, tackle or guard can expect to receive the red-carpet treatment. The next step is getting them to work well together.

NCAA athletes who’ve transferred multiple times can play through the spring semester, judge rules

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who have transferred multiple times but were denied the chance to compete can now play through the remainder of the academic year. A federal judge in West Virginia agreed with a motion filed last week by the NCAA and a coalition of states suing the organization. The judge on Monday extended a small competition window through the spring while an eligibility lawsuit is being heard. It means the NCAA cannot enforce its transfer rule. Several multiple-transfer men’s basketball players competed in games over the weekend, including West Virginia’s Noah Farrakhan, Cincinnati’s Jamille Reynolds and UT Arlington’s Phillip Russell.

Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring ball at Colorado after back injury, Coach Prime tells AP

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado football coach Deion Sanders says his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring practice after recovering from a broken bone in his back. His injury was a result of the beating he took behind a porous offensive line. Several O-linemen are coming to Boulder via the transfer portal to beef up Shedeur’s protection. Coach Prime told The Associated Press on Monday the O-line reinforcements will both balance and supercharge the Buffs’ offense by forcing opponents to play eight men in the box to stop the run and allow 1-on-1 opportunities for Shedeur’s receivers.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar faces 3 months of recovery after surgery for broken hip

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is recovering from surgery for a broken hip after falling at a concert in Los Angeles. His business partner and spokeswoman, Deborah Morales, says the NBA Hall of Famer had surgery “with no complications.” She says Abdul-Jabbar is facing three months of recovery. The six-time NBA MVP was attending the Manhattan Transfer’s final show before calling it a career. Paramedics responded and took the 76-year-old by ambulance to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Abdul-Jabbar began his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. He helped the Lakers win five NBA titles.

Lakers hang a modest banner to celebrate their victory in the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have hung a modest black banner at their downtown arena to celebrate their unbeaten run to victory in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Lakers unveiled the black-and-gold banner nestled near the franchise’s 17 NBA championship banners on Monday night before they hosted the New York Knicks. The players paused their pregame warmups for a brief tribute video and a celebration with the NBA Cup as their fans clapped politely. The Lakers deliberately put a subdued nature on their celebrations nine days after they beat Indiana in Las Vegas to win the tournament title.

