AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:06 a.m. EST

The Chiefs are Super Bowl underdogs against the 49ers. Turns out they kind of like it

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chiefs are underdogs heading into the Super Bowl against San Francisco, a situation they have rarely experienced in the six years that Patrick Mahomes has been their starting quarterback. But it turns out they kind of like it. They no longer have to manufacture a chip on their shoulder, instead relishing the opportunity to prove naysayers wrong. That was the case when they beat Buffalo in the divisional round, and again when they beat Baltimore in the AFC title game. On Sunday in Las Vegas, they will try to become the sixth team since 2000 to win the Super Bowl as underdogs in their last three games.

ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery are planning a sports streaming platform in the fall

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues. A one-stop app to view most sports should be a welcome sight for fans, who continue to navigate rising costs by subscribing to multiple services. The three companies will each share one-third ownership in the joint venture. A name for the service and pricing will be announced at a later date.

How private equity is changing the global soccer landscape with big investments in clubs and leagues

MADRID (AP) — The soccer landscape is changing quickly with a surge of investment firms injecting billions into clubs and leagues around the world. There is the American holding company buying clubs in Belgium, Italy and Germany. And the Luxembourg-based private equity group putting billions of euros into leagues in Spain and France. The trend has reached all the major soccer markets and there’s no sign it will ease up any time soon. Investors seized the opportunity when clubs became cash-strapped during the coronavirus pandemic and now are thriving in a niche few of them had fully explored before. Some leagues and clubs are still reluctant to get involved.

José Altuve and Houston Astros agree to new contract adding $125 million for 2025-29

José Altuve and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $125 million, five-year contract that covers 2025-29. Houston announced a new multiyear deal for Altuve on Tuesday without disclosing financial details. Altuve has a $26 million salary for 2024 in the final season of a $163.5 million, seven-year deal. The eight-time All-Star second baseman would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. His new agreement includes a $15 million signing bonus, payable upon the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those details were not announced.

Kyrie Irving scores 36 points in return to Brooklyn, leads Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 36 points in a dazzling return to Brooklyn exactly one year after he was traded to Dallas, leading the Mavericks to a 119-107 victory over the Nets. Luka Doncic had 35 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists as the Mavericks’ guard tandem took turns hitting some deep 3-pointers in the second half when the Nets were trying to make a run. Doncic just missed his 10th triple-double of the season. Irving was booed when he touched the ball in the early going but ultimately got some cheers for his fancy drives to the basket and his deep 3-pointers.

Column: Rory McIlroy and Jay Monahan have trust issues in golf’s big divide

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The obnoxious money ruining golf was sure to create trust issues with the leadership. That hasn’t gone away even after the PGA Tour got a $3 billion deal with a minority investor. But now it might be a question of who needs to regain trust. One is PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The other is Rory McIlroy. McIlroy was once the loudest critic of LIV Golf. Now he has come full circle and players aren’t sure what to make of him. McIlroy raised eyebrows at Pebble Beach by saying LIV players should be able to return to the PGA Tour without any punishment.

Brock Purdy remains unfazed by rise from last pick in the draft to Super Bowl QB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after the San Francisco 49ers finished off a stunning comeback to win the NFC championship, star defender Nick Bosa pulled aside quarterback Brock Purdy and marveled at his journey. Purdy has undergone a meteoric rise from “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick of the 2022 draft to MVP finalist and starting quarterback in the Super Bowl in a span of less than 22 months. It’s been one of the most improbable draft success stories in recent memories and seems to shock just about everyone other than Purdy, who had the steadfast confidence that he could make it as long as someone gave him a chance.

Caitlin Clark was a grade-school phenom. Her 60-point game in high school was sign of things to come

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark was in sixth grade when Iowa associate head coach and chief recruiter Jan Jensen first saw her play basketball. Jensen said Clark was shooting her signature deep 3-pointers even then and in a matter of minutes she knew she wanted Clark to play her college ball for the Hawkeyes. Clark is now on the cusp of becoming Division I women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer. An early sign of how her career would evolve happened when she was a high school junior. In a game against Mason City she scored 60 points and made 13 3-pointers on 17 attempts.

Judge keeps NCAA’s restrictions on NIL in place for now, denying request by Tennessee and Virginia

A judge has kept in place NCAA rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation being used as a recruiting inducement, denying a request for a temporary restraining order by the states of Tennessee and Virginia. The attorneys general of those states filed a federal antitrust lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee last week that challenged the NCAA’s NIL rules, after it was revealed the University of Tennessee was under investigation by the association for potential infractions. The states argued that immediate action was needed to keep the NCAA from standing in the way of recruits monetizing their fame.

Labor victory for Dartmouth basketball players only start of path to a union deal

BOSTON (AP) — A ruling that gives the Dartmouth basketball team the right to unionize has far-reaching implications for all of college sports — from the quaint, academically oriented Ivy League to the big-money football factories like Michigan and Alabama. But it’s not time to cut down the nets just yet. Although Monday’s ruling by a National Labor Relations Board official put the players on the path toward a union, they have a long way to go. It could be years before they are able to sit down with the school and negotiate a collective bargaining agreement. Only then would the two sides sit down and decide what the players are worth. And others around collegiate sports will be watching.

