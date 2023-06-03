AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:06 a.m. EDT

Silver says Morant not being charged with a crime won’t prevent NBA penalties

DENVER (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant not being charged with a crime for twice displaying a gun on social media will not prevent the NBA from handing down more discipline, Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday. Silver is preparing to announce whatever penalty is coming Morant’s way for the second gun incident shortly after the end of the NBA Finals. He suspended Morant for eight games in March after the Grizzlies star held a gun in a suburban Denver nightclub while streaming himself live on Instagram. Another live stream in May, this time while sharing the front seat of a car with one of his friends, saw Morant displaying a weapon again.

Nuggets get an NBA Finals gem from difference-maker Murray

DENVER (AP) — The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper. His most important contribution to Denver’s first win in the franchise’s first appearance in the NBA Finals — well, take your pick. Murray finished with 26 points and 10 assists to help the Nuggets to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat. In his 49 career playoff games, Murray has averaged 27.6 points, which is 33 percent more than he scores in the regular season.

Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final pits top team in West against upstart in East

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is a matchup of contrasting roads through the season and a topsy-turvy NHL playoffs. The Golden Knights won the Western Conference and were a mostly consistent force despite goaltending injuries. The Panthers scuffled at the start before getting hot at the right time. Florida was the last team to qualify for the postseason and the eighth seed in the East before knocking off the league’s best and advancing with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Who lifts the Cup will be determined from the net out.

Churchill Downs moves meet to Ellis Park to examine protocols following 12 horse deaths

Churchill Downs will suspend racing operations on Wednesday and move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of safety and surface protocols in the wake of 12 horse fatalities the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. A release stated that no single factor has been identified as a potential cause for the fatalities or pattern detected, but it decided to relocate the meet “in an abundance of caution.”

Suh, Matsuyama ride hot putts on steamy day at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Suh has the 36-hole lead at the Memorial. Hideki Matsuyama is one shot behind. Both can thank their putters for that. Suh made eight putts from the 10-foot range and longer. That includes a birdie on his final hole for a 66. Right behind is Matsuyama. The Japanese star made a pair of long birdie putts at the end of his round for a tournament-best 65. Patrick Cantlay is a two-time Memorial champion. He’s two shots behind. And four shots back were Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Rahm began his round of back-to-back bogeys and recovered for a 70.

Dad-to-be Chris Bassitt pitches Blue Jays over Mets 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt took the mound after a 91-minute rain delay, ready to rush back to Toronto as his wife went into labor, and shut down his former team on three hits to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Mets 3-0. Bassitt’s wife Jessica was due to give birth to their second child after daughter Landry. The game was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. but began at 8:41 p.m. and didn’t end until shortly after 11 p.m. George Springer started the night by homering on Justin Verlander’s second pitch. Bassitt tied his season high with eight strikeouts.

Suns hire veteran coach Frank Vogel to lead franchise, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the Phoenix Suns have hired veteran coach Frank Vogel to replace Monty Williams. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. The 49-year-old Vogel has been the coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers during his career and now moves to the Suns, where he’ll try to help the franchise win its first title in its 55-year history.

Column: Remember ABA and WHA during one of the greatest times of the sports year

We’re relishing one of the greatest spots on the sporting calendar. The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final, going back and forth on alternating nights. This is a good time to give a shoutout to pair of long-forgotten leagues. Take a bow, ABA. You too, WHA. The American Basketball Association and World Hockey Association have been gone for decades. But their brash challenges to the set-in-their-ways NBA and NHL left a mark that is still recognizable today. Beyond their impact on hoops and hockey, they opened the door to cities that had long been ignored by their established counterparts.

Detroit Pistons announce deal with new coach Monty Williams

DETROIT (AP) — Monty Williams is taking over the Detroit Pistons. The team says it has reached an agreement with Williams to fill its coaching vacancy. Terms of the deal were not announced, but a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Wednesday night that it was a six-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced at the time. The 51-year-old Williams was fired by Phoenix on May 13, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.

Kelly throws 7 strong innings, Diamondbacks beat Braves 3-2 for 6th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven strong innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ripped a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their season-high sixth game in a row by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-2. It was the first game of a series between two of the top teams in the National League. It’s no surprise the Braves are among that group, but the emergence of the Diamondbacks has caught some by surprise. Arizona is now 12 games over .500 for the first time since 2018 and on a six-game winning streak for the first time since 2020. The Braves have lost five of their past seven.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.