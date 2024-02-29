AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:59 p.m. EST

Iowa star Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA draft, will skip final season of college eligibility

Iowa star Caitlin Clark says she will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA draft. Clark made the announcement Thursday on social media. She is 18 points away from passing LSU’s Pete Maravich for the all-time NCAA Division I record for men or women with 3,650 career points. She broke Lynette Woodard’s major college scoring record on Wednesday. Clark is expected to be the top pick in the draft on April 15. The Indiana Fever, who have the first pick, indicated on social media shortly after Clark’s announcement that they intend to select her.

Shohei Ohtani stuns Dodgers — and many around the world — with marriage announcement

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers — and many around the world — with his marriage announcement, so manager Dave Roberts said any gift the team gives the two-time MVP would be like most of the money in his contract: deferred. Roberts says: “I’m sure it’s en route.” Ohtani, the two-way Japanese star, revealed on Instagram early Thursday that he was married. Much of the relationship remains shroudded in mystery.

Stacy Wakefield had a passion for service that continued after husband Tim Wakefield’s death

Stacy Wakefield is being remembered for her passion for service, which included visits with cancer-stricken kids up until the final months of her life. Wakefield, the widow of former Boston Red Sox pitcher and two-time World Series champion Tim Wakefield, died Wednesday. Both she and her husband had cancer. Lisa Scherber, the director of patient and family programs at Dana Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic, said Stacy Wakefield was a “powerhouse” who “put herself last.”

Red Bull’s Horner dismisses ‘anonymous speculation,’ denies misconduct after alleged evidence dump

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is dismissing “anonymous speculation” after alleged evidence in his misconduct investigation was widely distributed from a generic email account. The material has not been verified by The Associated Press. It was sent one day after the team’s parent company dismissed a complaint that alleged misconduct by Horner toward a team employee. He again denied the allegations and says the team is focused on winning a fourth consecutive F1 championship.

Spain women celebrate another soccer title. This time without the distractions

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s women’s soccer team is finally getting attention for its play on the field, rather than the behavior of its officials. Spain followed up its Women’s World Cup win in August with victory in the inaugural Women’s Nations League on Wednesday and this time the talk in Spain was about the great performances of the team and not about an unwanted kiss that ruined the team’s World Cup title celebrations. The kiss by former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup awards ceremony sparked widespread outrage in Spain.

Analysis: Big Ten and SEC power play undermines credibility of playoff, marginalizes ACC and Big 12

The 12-team College Football Playoff that was unveiled in 2021 looked like an exciting evolution of the postseason. After three years of destructive conference realignment, the playoff that was promised is not what is being delivered. The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference are throwing their weight around and demanding more access than their competitors. A 14-team playoff is being considered that would reserve spots for six teams that don’t even win their leagues.

For some, Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring mark cannot be eclipsed by Caitlin Clark or anyone else

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark is close to passing the late Pete Maravich as the all-time scorer in NCAA basketball history. Maravich’s son Jaeson calls Clark a fantastic player who’s been great for basketball. He says he will always consider her scoring mark separate” from his father’s. Clark needs 18 points to eclipse Maravich’s mark of 3,667 in what would he her 130th game over four seasons. Freshman couldn’t play varsity basketball when Maravich arrived at LSU in 1966. He averaged 44.2 points over 83 games during three seasons in an era when there was no 3-point line or shot clock.

Ramey, Kim each shoot bogey-free 64s at PGA National, grab early lead at Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chad Ramey’s first two trips to PGA National as a professional were largely forgettable. He might have a chance to change that this week. Ramey shot a bogey-free round of 7-under 64 on Thursday in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. He was tied with S.H. Kim for the 18-hole lead. Kim had an eagle and five birdies. They were both one stroke up on Cameron Young, Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Austin Eckroat, David Skinns and Andrew Novak. No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy opened with a 67.

South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA top seeds in second women’s NCAA Tournament reveal

South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee on Thursday did its final reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds. The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games with the regional rounds being played at two neutral sites for the second straight year. South Carolina and Ohio State were projected as the top seeds in the Albany Regional, with Stanford and UCLA in Portland, Oregon. The unbeaten Gamecocks were the overall No. 1 seed. Caitlin Clark and Iowa were projected as a No. 2 seed.

The Philadelphia Phillies are scrapping $1 hot dog nights following unruly fan behavior

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have scrapped their popular $1 hot dog nights for the 2024 season. The Phillies replaced dollar dogs on select dates with a two-for-one deal at two April games at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies BOGO nights this season are April 2 and April 16. The Phillies said the change was made based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance. Some Phillies fans last season threw hot dogs throughout the ballpark.

