AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:59 p.m. EDT

Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties

The NFL says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs. The league says Snyder has agreed to pay a $60 million fine. The NFL released a 23-page report detailing an investigation into Snyder’s conduct just minutes after league owners unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris. The independent investigation was conducted by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White and her law firm, Debevoise & Plimpton. Investigators concluded that Snyder sexually harassed former team employee Tiffani Johnston.

NFL owners unanimously OK the Commanders sale to Josh Harris; Dan Snyder fined $60M on the way out

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The deal is for a North American professional sports record of $6.05 billion. Snyder was also fined $60 million after the completion of an NFL-sponsored investigation into workplace culture and business dealings. Harris’ group also includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Washington-area businessman Mitchell Rales and partner David Blitzer. Blitzer co-owns with Harris the NBA’s 76ers and NHL’s Devils. Snyder had owned the club since 1999 and long insisted amid mounting criticism and pressure he would never sell.

Crowd favorite Tommy Fleetwood shares the British Open lead. Rory McIlroy is among the survivors

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open can still deliver a surprise or two. Christo Lamprecht is the first amateur in 12 years to share the lead. Joining him is local hero Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo. But this opening round at Royal Liverpool for so many was about hanging in there. Rory McIlroy salvaged an even-par 71 with a fortunate par on the 18th after taking two shots to get out of a bunker. Justin Thomas made a 9 on the last hole for his highest round in a major at 82. Avoiding the pot bunkers was the key to scoring.

New Zealand opens Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 upset over Norway on emotional 1st day in host nation

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Hannah Wilkinson has scored to open the second half and New Zealand has upset Norway 1-0 for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup just hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland that shocked the host nation. A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway’s team hotel and opened fire, killing two people early Thursday. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout. There was increased security at Eden Park stadium where 42,137 — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia.

Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken bone in his left foot after kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout the night before. Kelenic was apologetic fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration in a way that led to an injury. Kelenic says he made a mistake and feels awful for letting his teammates down. There was no timeframe on when Kelenic may return but surgery is not expected. Kelenic is in his third season with the Mariners and showed significant improvement. He’s hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games.

Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen has come out as gay. His announcement is a first for a male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league. Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports. He said he didn’t want to lie about the way he lives his life or his boyfriend of two years. While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Carl Nassib came out in 2021 while playing for Las Vegas and played for Tampa Bay last season.

Hazing remains ingrained in team sports and experts say they see increase in sexualized attacks

From high school to the professional leagues, hazing is ingrained in teams sports in the United States. Studies have shown that almost half of all students say they experienced hazing in high school. At Northwestern, allegations of hazing in the football program led to the firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald. The school is facing multiple lawsuits. Experts believe hazing happens more than people think and incidents seems to be getting more severe and more sexualized.

Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the US women’s soccer team

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — An estimated 20,000 Americans are coming to New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup and many have arrived in the days before the U.S. women’s team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday. The fans of the U.S. women’s team who are making the journey have a Facebook group with about 9,000 members. There may not be many more veteran American fans than Steff Colonna. She is attending her third Women’s World Cup. Colonna says “they represent our country and they represent a sport, and what they’re doing for women’s sports is awesome.”

The next chapter of Lionel Messi’s career begins Friday at 18,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut Friday at DRV PNK Stadium, ushering in the next chapter of his career. He announced June 7 that he would join Inter Miami after months of speculation. Almost immediately, the club had to rush renovations to the stadium to accommodate the added attention. Inter Miami has played its home matches at the 18,000-seat stadium. Bleachers were added last week to the northeast and southeast corners of the stadium, increasing capacity by about 3,000 seats.

Colton Cowser hits 10th-inning sacrifice fly as Baltimore Orioles top Tampa Bay Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams. Baltimore started the day in first place for the first time after the All-Star break since Aug, 15, 2016. The Orioles, who started July 6½ games back, now have a one-game lead. Aaron Hicks opened the 10th at second as the automatic runner. He advanced on pinch-hitter Adam Frazier’s sacrifice bunt and scampered home on Cowser’s fly ball to left against Robert Stephenson.

