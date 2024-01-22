AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:58 p.m. EST

Joel Embiid scores 70 and Karl-Anthony Towns scores 62. It was a night like few others in the NBA

Joel Embiid scored 70 in Philadelphia. Karl-Anthony Towns had 62 in Minnesota. Mark it down: Jan. 22, 2024 was a day unlike almost any other in NBA history. On the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game for the Los Angeles Lakers — the second-best scoring game in NBA history — Embiid and Towns put on a scoring show of their own with a pair of career-high, franchise-record efforts.

Joel Embiid sets franchise record with 70 points in 76ers’ win over Wembanyama, Spurs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points, the most in the NBA this season, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Embiid also set a career high with 18 rebounds. He was 24 of 41 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and made 21 of 23 free throws. He broke Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s 76ers record of 68 points, set on Dec. 16, 1967, with a layup with 1:41 to play. Chamberlain was playing for the Philadelphia Warriors when he set the NBA record with 100 points.

Titans agree to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been finalized. Callahan replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons. The 39-year-old Callahan had a virtual interview with Tennessee on Jan. 12, the first of 10 candidates to speak to the team. The Titans interviewed Callahan in person on Monday and decided to hire him. Callahan has been the Bengals’ offensive coordinator since 2019.

Caitlin Clark’s collision with a fan raises court-storming concerns. Will conferences respond?

The visual of one of the nation’s most popular athletes knocked to the floor after a fan who was staring at her phone collided with her while storming the court was a stark reminder of the dangers athletes face when crowds get out of control. Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was shaken up but not injured in the collision, which occurred Sunday as she headed toward the locker room with teammates following a 100-92 loss to then-No. 18 Ohio State in Columbus. It was the second time in less than two weeks that fans have stormed the court at the end of a Big Ten game.

Now one win from a Super Bowl, the Ravens face a big hurdle in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are trying to reach their first Super Bowl in 11 years. The last team standing in the way is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will be in town Sunday for the AFC championship game. That means a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and a stout Kansas City defense. And yes, the Ravens will have to contend with Travis Kelce — the tight end whose romance with Taylor Swift has brought the pop superstar to NFL games around the country this season. Baltimore beat Houston 34-10 on Saturday.

Kansas State jumps to 4th in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina is still No. 1

Kansas State has its best ranking in 21 years after the Wildcats moved up to fourth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Wildcats, who climbed three spots, were last ranked this high in 2003. South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the poll, receiving all 35 votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks cruised to easy wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. There was some shifting in the top 10, with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Buffaloes remained in the third spot. Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State.

UConn, Purdue remain atop jumbled AP Top 25; No. 25 New Mexico moves into rankings

The AP Top 25 had another week of upheaval, with teams bouncing around like kernels in a popcorn maker. The same two teams remain at the top amid the poll turmoil. Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue had 17 first-place votes. A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five. No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week. No. 25 New Mexico moved into the rankings for the first time this season after a pair of wins.

Nick Dunlap withdraws from Torrey Pines after becoming 1st amateur in 33 years to win on PGA Tour

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Dunlap is the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour. Now he has to decide whether to turn pro. Dunlap already was scheduled to play the next PGA Tour stop at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. But he chose to withdraw. He says in a statement he’s going home to Alabama after what he describes as a life changing 24 hours. To turn pro means Dunlap is eligible for every major but the British Open and seven $20 million events. If he stays amateur, he gets in every major but the PGA Championship.

Grieving Warriors get back to work after watching tribute to late assistant coach Dejan Milojević

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Before the Golden State Warriors returned to the practice floor following an extended break to grieve, they gathered to watch a tribute a world away in Serbia where two teams in Belgrade celebrated beloved former coach and player Dejan Milojević. The Warriors assistant coach died last Wednesday in Salt Lake City at age 46 after suffering a heart attack at a team dinner a night earlier. Kerr estimated four or five players were at the restaurant and he was there along with other coaches and staff.

Udinese bans for life one of the fans who racially abused Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

MILAN (AP) — Serie A club Udinese has identified a fan who racially abused AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and banned him for life as it vowed to do the same for the other “evil people.” That comes amid calls for tougher sanctions from authorities following another weekend when Italian soccer games were overshadowed by fan misbehavior. A decision from the Italian sporting judge on Udinese’s punishment is expected on Tuesday.

