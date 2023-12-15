AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:57 p.m. EST

Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, general manager Tom Telesco in midst of disappointing season

Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have been fired by the Los Angeles Chargers after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year’s biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night’s 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin was the third-worst. Staley had an overall record of 24-25. He is the third NFL coach to be fired this season. Telesco had been the general manager since 2013.

No regrets for Ja Morant over suspension with actions, not words, proving lesson learned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant says being suspended by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the first 25 games this season has been tough with “some horrible days.” The Memphis Grizzlies point guard wouldn’t say he regrets being suspended for the second time in the span of four months. Morant says he feels it made him better and he learned more about himself. Morant also says he knows he can’t make anyone believe him outside of how he acts and words won’t mean anything to anyone. Morant will make his season debut Tuesday night in New Orleans. He says he has been counting down the days.

Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers could come with bonus of mostly avoiding California taxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani’s new contract could have the added benefit of avoiding most of California’s income tax. Ohtani agreed to a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last week. The Dodgers will pay Ohtani $20 million over the next decade. The decade after that they will pay him $68 million per year from 2034 to 2043. By then, it’s possible Ohtani will be retired and could live somewhere other than California. It’s impossible to know for sure how much state taxes Ohtani will pay. His contract highlights the outsized impact rich people have on California’s finances.

Column: Time for Belichick to leave on his terms (sort of), before he’s shoved out the door

This is starting to feel like Tom Landry’s final days as NFL coach, just before he was ingloriously put out to pasture. Or maybe it will be more akin to Don Shula, trudging into a retirement that seemed forced on him. Athletes rarely know when it’s time to go, and that unwillingness to face reality certainly applies to coaches, too. Which brings us to Bill Belichick. He’s stubborn and ornery and downright defiant about his future. But the Patriots coach needs to start thinking about his legacy. Belichick’s obstinance looks more like delusion as the game passes him by.

Washington Supreme Court denies review of Pac-12 appeal, handing control of conference to OSU, WSU

The Washington state Supreme Court has declined to review the Pac-12’s appeal of a lower court ruling that gives full control of the conference and potentially hundreds of millions in assets to Oregon State and Washington. The decision keeps in place a legal victory for the league’s two remaining schools over its 10 departing members. Last month, a superior court judge in Whitman County, Washington, granted the two remaining Pac-12 schools a preliminary injunction. That ruling said 10 departing schools relinquished their right to be part of the conference’s decision-making board when they announced they were joining new leagues.

Beal leaves game with ankle injury, another blow for Suns’ trio of All-Stars

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal injured his right ankle during the first quarter of Friday night’s game against the New York Knicks and won’t return, according to the team. It’s another blow for the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, which has played together for just one other game this season, and that was in Wednesday night’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The 30-year-old Beal took a 3-point shot in the first quarter, which he made, but he landed on the foot of New York’s Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 because he didn’t allow Beal a space to land.

NCAA, states seek to extend restraining order letting transfer athletes play through the spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA and a coalition of states have jointly asked a federal court to extend a small window for multiple-transfer athletes to compete through at least the winter and spring semesters. The motion filed Friday seeks to extend a temporary restraining order barring the NCAA from enforcing a rule for those athletes who transfer multiple times. A federal judge in West Virginia had issued the order letting athletes compete in games for 14 days. The NCAA then said basketball players who compete during the two-week window would be using up a season of eligibility. Now, the two sides apparently are coming together to address the athletes’ desires.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘looks normal’ to coach during practice in comeback attempt

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers took more steps in his comeback from a torn left Achilles tendon. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday the 40-year-old quarterback “pushed it a little bit” at practice Thursday when Rodgers was listed as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday. Saleh said Rodgers took some snaps under center, ran some bootleg plays, jogged and has participated in 7-on-7 drills. His next step is to participate in 11-on-11 team drills. The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Nov. 29 and it expires next Wednesday. The Jets must activate him from injured reserve or Rodgers will be outfor the rest of the season.

Joel Embiid scores 35 as the 76ers deal Pistons a franchise-record 22nd straight loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points and Tyrese Maxey added 19 as the Philadelphia 76ers dealt the Detroit Pistons their franchise-record 22nd straight loss 124-92 on Friday night in the second game of a home-and-home series. The Pistons, who lost to Philly 129-111 on Wednesday night in Detroit, eclipsed the franchise mark set at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. The Detroit streak is the sixth-longest single-season skid in NBA history. James Wiseman led the Pistons with 20 points. Bojan Bogdanovic had 17 as Detroit’s fell to 2-23 overall.

Vassell, Wembanyama help Spurs snap 18-game skid, topple James, Lakers 129-115

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 36 points, Victor Wembanyama had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 18-game losing skid with a 129-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James had 23 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing Wednesday’s Lakers game with a bruised left calf. Anthony Davis sat out with a hip injury after scoring 37 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ 122-119 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. The victory was San Antonio’s first since beating Phoenix on Nov. 2. It was the longest losing streak in franchise history, topping the 16-game skid last season.

