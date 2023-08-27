AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:57 p.m. EDT

Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy. Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second and Leanne Wong in third. Biles will next compete at the world championships in Belgium this fall, where she will look to add to her record total of 25 medals at the meet.

Ukraine’s best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won a gold medal to bring an emotional close to the track and field world championships. The very last person competing in the final event of the nine-day meet, Mahuchikh cleared 2.01 meters to win her first major outdoor title and set herself up as a favorite at the Olympics next year. Her evening came to a close moments after Femke Bol of the Netherlands, whose fall cost her team a medal in the mixed 4×400 relay on opening night, made up some 20 meters down the homestretch to win the women’s version of the race.

Viktor Hovland wins FedEx Cup with the best 2 weeks of his career

ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland is the FedEx Cup champion and it really wasn’t close. Hovland played the best golf of his career in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour season. He capped it off at East Lake by winning the Tour Championship. Hovland started the final round with a six-shot lead and shot a 63. Xander Schauffele made him earn it. He shot a 62. Hovland played the final two weeks in 36-under par to win the last two FedEx Cup playoff events. Now it’s a question whether he gets consideration as the PGA Tour player of the year.

California wins Little League World Series 6-5 over Curacao on walk-off homer

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer and California beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday, despite giving up a four-run lead. Louis flipped his bat and threw his arms in the air as he trotted around the bases, leaping onto home plate before he was greeted by his teammates surrounding the batter’s box. The leadoff hitter in the sixth inning, Louis lofted the second pitch he saw just beyond the left field fence. Curacao tied the game in the fifth on Nasir El-Ossais’s grand slam to center. Nasir also drove in a run in the third. Jaxon Kalish and Lucas Keldorf drove in two runs each for California.

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis released from hospital after being carted off with injury vs. Jaguars

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars Saturday night. The Dolphins announced Sunday that Davis will travel to South Florida with team personnel. Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville’s Dequan Jackson, who was called for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Preece is headed home from the hospital about 12 hours after his car rolled roughly a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway. Stewart-Haas Racing says Preece is traveling back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile” and “had been communicating with family and friends.” The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track’s infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.

One week after sullying the Women’s World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he’s out of his job. Luis Rubiales wrecked his career by offending millions worldwide with his conduct at the final in Sydney, Australia, when he also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture. A day after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days, Spain awoke on Sunday to headlines like the one in El Pais saying “Spain no longer tolerates men like Rubiales.” An emergency meeting of the soccer federation’s regional heads will discuss the crisis on Monday when women’s groups will rally in downtown Madrid in support of forward Jenni Hermoso.

After falling early in FIBA World Cup, France quickly turns focus toward Paris Olympics

Nicolas Batum has been part of France’s national team for about 15 years now. He was part of a gold-medal game loss to the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. He’s been part of many tough losses with medals at stake. But to him, France’s loss at the World Cup was far worse. France was a medal favorite in the eyes of many entering the tournament. It won’t even get out of the first round of this tournament. That’s a massive embarrassment to a team that will consider itself a gold-medal favorite when it plays host to the Paris Olympics in 11 months.

Culture and shared history cast by the wayside as the Big 12 and other leagues realign

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Big 12 Conference sprung from the old Big Eight, a bunch of entirely public and largely agricultural schools. Now, the busy Power Five conference is adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, and four more schools are poised to join next year, creating a footprint that will soon stretch from the sands of Florida to Arizona. The ties that bound so many of the schools are long gone, emblematic of the lost allegiances in college football in general. Shared history and cultural norms, along with geographic sensibilities, have been cast aside as leagues such as the Big 12 pursue every last dollar to fund not just their football and basketball teams but their entire athletic programs.

Luis Castillo stars as Mariners beat Royals 3-2 to grab sole possession of AL West lead

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners grabbed sole possession of first place in the AL West, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodríguez homered as Seattle won for the 11th time in 12 games. The Mariners also improved to a major league-best 36-14 since July 1 for their best 50-game stretch since they also went 36-14 from April 23-June 18, 2003. It’s the latest the Mariners have had sole possession of first in a season since Aug. 24, 2003.

