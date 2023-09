AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:56 p.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers hurts ankle in first series for Jets, is carted off sideline and ruled out of game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap in his debut with the New York Jets, needing to be carted from the sideline with a left ankle injury. The Jets announced midway through the second quarter against Buffalo that Rodgers would miss the rest of the game. The team added that X-rays were negative. Rodgers was sacked by the Bills’ Leonard Floyd and sat on the MetLife Stadium turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments, but needed help getting to New York’s sideline. The 39-year-old Rodgers was examined in a medical tent and then sat on a cart. He later hopped off the cart and limped inside.

Chiefs sign All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to new 1-year deal to end his holdout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Chris Jones to a new one-year contract Monday, which should end the All-Pro defensive tackle’s holdout. It also means he could be on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Jones was entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal. He gave up a $500,000 workout bonus, was fined $50,000 each day for missing mandatory minicamp and all of training camp, and forfeited nearly $1.1 million in his first game check for holding out through Week 1. It’s unclear whether the provisions in his new deal will allow Jones to recoup the millions he already lost.

DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting company DraftKings has apologized after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games. The Boston-based company offered users a 9/11-themed promotion titled “Never Forget.” It required the Yankees, Mets and Jets to win their games Monday. That is the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the downing of a passenger jet in a field in Pennsylvania. The tragedy killed nearly 3,000 people. An outcry on social media from people offended by the promotion followed. DraftKings later took it down and apologized.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. charged with assaulting girlfriend at Manhattan hotel

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with assault and strangulation after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a New York City hotel. Porter, 23, is accused of hitting the woman several times and putting his hands around her neck. The woman, 26, was taken to a hospital with a cut to the right side of her face. Police said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Porter remained in police custody as of Monday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. A message seeking comment was left for his agent.

Suspended Michigan State coach calls harassment allegations false and outside scope of Title IX

Suspended Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker says allegations of sexual harassment against him are completely false. He also says the intimate phone call he had with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy was consensual and outside the scope of Title IX and school policy. Tucker responded to Tracy’s allegations in an 885-word response a day after he was suspended by Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller. Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract. If he is fired for cause, the school won’t have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.

Analysis: Novak Djokovic isn’t surprised he keeps winning Grand Slam titles. We shouldn’t be, either

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is the owner of 24 Grand Slam championships after winning the U.S. Open. He is still at the top of tennis at age 36. He was asked before facing Daniil Medvedev in the final whether it is surprising that he is still doing what he is doing, against the new generation. The answer, essentially, was “No.” And, frankly, no one else should be shocked by it either. If the assumption was that Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer would cede the stage in men’s tennis by now, Djokovic is still going strong.

Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas has crashed the MVP race between A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart head into the playoffs this week as the top contenders to win the WNBA’s most valuable player award. That’s no surprise. They are the two superstars on the league’s “super teams” — the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. But there is a third contender for MVP as well. Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas has played her way into the conversation. She has recorded a league-record six triple-doubles in leading the Sun to the No. 3 seed. Thomas is the first player in league history to record at least 600 points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists in a single season.

UEFA hosts women soccer stars for expert advice. Then it thanks ousted Luis Rubiales for his service

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European soccer body UEFA has hosted a storied group of women players and coaches for a conference to help shape a brighter future for their game. It was held one day after Spanish official Luis Rubiales resigned from his leadership jobs on Sunday including as a UEFA vice president. And when the event was over UEFA thanked the now-former vice president “for his many years of service.” It was UEFA’s first major public statement since Rubiales’ conduct at the Women’s World Cup final three weeks ago that is now under criminal investigation in Spain. Rubiales denies any wrongdoing.

Analysis: For USA Basketball, the focus immediately shifts to the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The World Cup is over. The U.S. didn’t medal. The world proved again that the Americans, even with NBA players, are vulnerable on the international stage. And now, every bit of USA Basketball’s focus shifts to the Paris Olympics. There, the challenge will be even tougher than the World Cup, which again reminded the Americans how much the FIBA game has changed.

Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney and Charter Communications announced a deal to settle a dispute that had cut some 15 million cable TV customers off from ESPN and other Disney-owned stations. The two businesses faced a pressing deadline — the year’s first ‘Monday Night Football’ game, that would have left a lot of angry football fans if they weren’t able to watch the game. It matches the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, and many of the affected customers with the Charter-owned Spectrum TV are in the New York area. The companies were seeking to nail an agreement for Spectrum to carry Disney’s stations, made difficult by cord-cutting that has cut into cable’s audience.

