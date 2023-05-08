AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:55 p.m. EDT

Heat take 3-1 lead, hold off Knicks 109-101 for Game 4 win

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and added 10 assists, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat moved a win away from their third trip to the Eastern Conference finals in the last four years by topping the New York Knicks 109-101. Max Strus scored 16, Kyle Lowry added 15 and Caleb Martin scored 10 for the Heat. Miami, the No. 8 seed, leads the East semifinal series 3-1, with Game 5 — and the first potential clincher — awaiting in New York on Wednesday night. Jalen Brunson finished with 32 points and 11 assists for fifth-seeded New York, while RJ Barrett scored 24 and Julius Randle scored 20 for the Knicks before fouling out with about three minutes left.

Jokic fined $25K by NBA for making contact with Suns owner

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for making improper contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Jokic was not suspended. The two-time NBA MVP is all set for Game 5 on Tuesday night in Denver. The second-round series is tied at 2-2 after both teams won at home. It was almost the outcome Ishbia was hoping for. On his Twitter account Monday, Ishbia praised his team’s performance and urged no further disciplinary action. Jokic defended his actions after a game in which he had 53 points and 11 assists.

Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics. Huggins is a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, Xavier’s crosstown rival. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing a Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins referred to rubber penises thrown on the court at Xavier before he used a homophobic slur. Huggins later apologized and said he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for.” West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it’s reviewing the matter.

Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me

Golf superstar Tiger Woods wants a judge to halt his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuits seeking $30 million. Woods’ attorneys are expected to argue at a Tuesday court hearing near his Florida mansion. They say Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement that requires their disputes be heard privately by an arbitrator. Herman once managed his restaurant. She says she was illegally evicted last fall after living at the mansion for five years. She says Woods had verbally promised she could live at the home at least 11 years. Her attorney says Woods began their sexual relationship when Herman was his employee and threatened to fire her if she didn’t sign the agreement. His attorneys deny the allegation.

Iowa, Iowa St announce investigations into athlete gambling

The University of Iowa says 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation. Iowa State acknowledged about 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules. Last week, Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team. NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship.

Nuggets search for answers after dropping 2 straight to Suns

DENVER (AP) — The home team has won every game in the second-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets are looking to keep the trend going in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia also plays at Boston with that series tied at 2-all as well. It’s not surprise that Phoenix standouts Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are turning in big performances. Same with the Nuggets in Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, whose 53-point performance in a 129-124 loss Sunday was overshadowed by a sideline fracas with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. It’s the X-factors who are helping swing the series.

Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery, get to pick Connor Bedard

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have won the NHL draft lottery and the right to select Connor Bedard with the first pick. Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning it at 11.5%. Bedard is considered the top draft-eligible prospect available since Connor McDavid in 2015. Bedard’s 72 goals and 143 points with Regina of the Western Hockey League were the most of any junior hockey player in Canada. League-worst Anaheim won the lottery to pick second and choose among forwards Adam Fantilli from Canada, Matvei Michkov from Russia and Leo Carlsson from Sweden at the draft June 28 in Nashville.

Americans bet $220B on sports in 5 years since legalization

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans have bet over $220 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it. The industry shows few signs of slowing despite some recent scandals that have put a spotlight on wagering safeguards. When Sunday’s anniversary of the court ruling in a case brought by New Jersey arrives, two-thirds of the country will offer legal sports betting, with additional states likely to join in coming months or years. Taxes on sports betting operators have generated $3.6 billion: $3 billion for state and local governments, and $570 million for the federal government.

Down 3-0, Leafs’ Big 4 seeking breakthrough versus Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It was almost automatic in every game this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Either Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Auston Matthews or John Tavares was going to score a goal. That was the case until the Eastern Conference semifinals. Three games against the Florida Panthers in this series, and that fearsome foursome has only flailed and failed so far. After scoring at least once in 81 of Toronto’s 88 games this season entering this series, Marner, Nylander, Matthews and Tavares have combined for exactly zero goals so far in their matchup with the Panthers.

Column: F1 drivers unhappy with Miami’s pomp, circumstance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Some Formula One drivers were unhappy with the long pre-race event before Sunday’s race in suburban Miami. They said it was hot and somewhat distracting ahead of the 57-lap race. LL Cool J and an orechestra were on hand. The over-the-top event was very American. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer says that is what fans have come to expect and it will not go away in the two other U.S. races on the F1 calendar this season.

