AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:54 a.m. EST

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says he is married and his bride is Japanese

TOKYO (AP) — Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has announced on social media he is married. He’s written on Instagram in Japanese, “The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married.” He says his new wife is a “Japanese woman” without identifying her. He says he will reveal more in an interview on Friday. He’s asked media to refrain from “conducting unauthorized interviews.” The two-way star joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December on a $700 million, 10-year contract. The 29-year-old Ohtani is Japan’s biggest celebrity, and there has always been curiosity around his personal life, which he has always kept very private. His focus, and his image, has always been 100%-baseball focused — free of scandals or tabloid news.

Caitlin Clark’s 33-point game moves her past Lynette Woodard for the major college scoring record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has another career record on her astounding resume: the most points by any major college women’s player to ever take the court. Iowa’s superstar guard scored 33 points to lead the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes in a romp at Minnesota and move one point past Lynette Woodard on the all-time list with 3,650 points. Clark buried her eighth 3-pointer of the game with 4:17 left to pass Woodard. She also set the NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers in the process to reach 156 in 2023-24.

CFP discussing 14-team model with 3 automatic bids each for Big Ten, SEC, AP sources say

College Football Playoff officials are considering a 14-team model that would guarantee multiple automatic bids for each of the four power conferences, starting in 2026. Two people with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press the format being discussed would guarantee three playoff spots each for the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference, two for the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 and one for the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five leagues. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity the CFP management committee’s talks were not being made public.

Red Bull F1 boss Horner says team unity never stronger after complaint dismissed

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Christian Horner has been on the Red Bull pit wall at the first Formula 1 practice session of the year, a day after the team’s parent company said a complaint of alleged misconduct against him had been dismissed. Horner had stayed in his role as Red Bull team principal during the internal investigation and claimed the defending champion team was more unified than ever heading into the new season. Horner says he is pleased the process is over but says he can’t comment further. The details of the allegations have not been made public and the Red Bull company said Wednesday that the complainant has a right to appeal the verdict.

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match over alleged offensive gesture in Saudi league game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match for making an alleged offensive gesture during a Saudi Arabia league game while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The suspension was announced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the match took place. Footage on social media appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters. The incident occurred on Sunday after Al Nassr beat Al Shabab 3-2. In the background were chants of “Messi.” Lionel Messi is Ronaldo’s longstanding soccer rival. While the incident was not captured by television cameras, criticism of the 39-year-old Portugal striker was swift. Al Nassr’s next match is Thursday.

The potential hazards of fans storming the court has run smack into a question: How to stop them?

Recent incidents in college basketball have underscored the potential dangers that come from jubilant fans storming the court after the game comes to an end. Finding a solution is proving to be a challenge. Duke center Kyle Filipowski and Iowa star Caitlin Clark both got caught in scary incidents recently. The incidents have prompted a renewed scrutiny on protecting visiting teams. Duke coach Jon Scheyer has called on immediate measures by the Atlantic Coast Conference to prevent court storming. Stopping such often-impromptu celebrations is easier said than done, especially with most student sections so close to the court.

T’Vondre Sweat leads group of NFL’s big-guy prospects hoping to prove they’re worth the weight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T’Vondre Sweat realizes he must carry his weight — all 362 pounds — in a more measured way when he’s playing in the NFL next season. It didn’t prevent the massive defensive tackle from Texas from winning last year’s Outland Trophy. But if he wants to be the top interior lineman selected in April’s NFL draft, he’ll have to beat out some heavy competition from college teammate Byron Murphy II and Illinois’ equally dynamic tandem of Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.

Social media influencer says Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill broke her leg during football drill at his home

A social media influencer is suing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over an alleged incident that happened at the star’s South Florida home last summer. In a lawsuit that Sophie Hall’s attorneys filed in Broward County circuit court on Feb. 23, the influencer claims that Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill at his mansion. Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages. It is unclear whether she reported the incident to authorities. Her attorneys are suing Hill for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Kirk Cousins and Chris Jones head an NFL free agents list filled with star-quality players

NFL teams could find a Pro Bowl quarterback, an All-Pro defensive lineman or a future Hall of Fame wide receiver and plenty more star-quality players when the free agency period begins on March 13. Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who will be available on the open market unless their teams use a franchise tag by March 5. They’ll be joined by running backs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, edge rushers Josh Allen, Brian Burns and Danielle Hunter and several other talented players. Defensive line is the deepest position while offensive tackle has the fewest starting-caliber players on the list.

LeBron scores 34 points, leads Lakers’ rally from 21-point deficit in 116-112 win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 34 points while the Los Angeles Lakers rallied back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 116-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. James scored 19 points and hit five of his season-high seven 3-pointers during a brilliant fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard missed a 12-footer with five seconds to play, and James threw a long pass to Cam Reddish for a dunk that punctuated a stunning victory for the Lakers in these Los Angeles rivals’ final regular-season game as co-tenants of their downtown arena.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.