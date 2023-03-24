AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:54 a.m. EDT

Gonzaga beats UCLA 79-76 in Sweet 16 on Strawther’s shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to answer a 3-pointer by UCLA’s Amari Bailey, lifting Gonzaga to a wild 79-76 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16. The Bruins were the West Region’s No. 2 seed and stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:05. UCLA took a a 76-75 lead on Bailey’s 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left. The Zags brought the ball up the floor and Strawther stepped into a 3-pointer, sending Gonzaga fans to their feet and the Zags into the Elite Eight.

Nowell breaks NCAA assist record, KSU beats MSU 98-93 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Markquis Nowell broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game with 19, his last two on spectacular passes in the final minute of overtime, and Kansas State beat Michigan State 98-93 in a Sweet 16 thriller at Madison Square Garden. Playing in his hometown and fighting through a second-half ankle injury, Nowell found Keyontae Johnson for a reverse alley-oop with 52 seconds left in OT to give the Wildcats the lead for good in this back-and-forth East Region semifinal. Nowell finished with 20 points and five steals. A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State with 25 points. Kansas State will face Florida Atlantic for a berth in the Final Four.

Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events

The National Hockey League’s Pride nights are in the spotlight after some high-profile incidents. The events have been held annually for several years by NHL teams to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. A handful of players have objected to participating in recent months, most recently Florida’s Eric and Marc Staal on Thursday night. That came on the heels of the Chicago Blackhawks deciding against having players wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys because the team thought an anti-gay law in Russia could endanger Russian players when they return home. Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and others in recent weeks have worn Pride-themed jerseys since Ivan Provorov refused.

Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA Tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee 62-55. The ninth-seeded Owls will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden. Johnell Davis lead the Owls with 15 points and Forrest finished with 11, eight in a crucial second-half run when FAU took control. The Volunteers, who were looking for just the second Elite Eight appearance in program history, shot 33% — including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points apiece.

Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya

Track and field has banned transgender athletes from international competition while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing. The World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track. World Athletics president Seb Coe said the updates for athletes with differences in sex development, such as Semenya, will have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible for events outside of the previously restricted range of 400 meters to a mile.

Soundtrack of this year’s March Madness begins with ‘CLANK!’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Iowa State was quick to say that its miserable shooting performance in the NCAA Tournament had nothing to do with some wonky rims in Greensboro, North Carolina. Nevertheless, the Cyclones were among the many teams that struggled during the opening weekend, especially from the 3-point line. In fact, the shooting percentage from beyond the arc is on pace to set a record low since it was added for the 1987 tournament. Division I teams shot at a 34% clip from 3 during the regular season, or nearly 3% better than they have during the Big Dance. And eight of 68 teams have had their worst 3-point shooting games of the season during the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA’s Kiki Rice AP Diary: On to the Sweet 16!

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — UCLA freshman Kiki Rice is checking in periodically from the NCAA Tournament as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the second installment, Rice talks about playing in the tournament, the UCLA dance parties pregame, heading to South Carolina.

Trevor Bauer pulls on No. 96 for Yokohama’s BayStars

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Trevor Bauer era in Japan began Friday at an introductory news conference with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to Major League Baseball. He was unable to find work in MLB this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He was cut in January by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who still owe him $22.5 million this season. Not a single Japanese reporter asked him about his suspension in the United States or the circumstances surrounding it.

Phils’ Hoskins tears knee, expected to miss significant time

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins needs surgery for a torn ACL after injuring his left knee while fielding a grounder in a spring training game and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. The Phillies did not say when Hoskins would have the surgery or exactly how long the slugging first baseman might be sidelined. Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions. He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Hoskins, a free agent at the end of the season who turned 30 last week, hit six homers in Philadelphia’s playoff run last season. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Sakamoto defends women’s title at figure skating worlds

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kaori Sakamoto has fended off a challenge from South Korea’s Lee Hae-in to become the first Japanese woman to defend her title at the figure skating world championships. Sakamoto led after the short program and made only one mistake in the free skate at Saitama Super Arena when she singled a triple flip. She landed the rest of her jumps cleanly to finish with a total of 224.61 points. Lee finished first in the free skate with a spectacular performance that featured six triple jumps but came up just short in the overall standings with a total of 220.94 points. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was third with 210.42 points. American teenager Isabeau Levito was fourth.

