AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:53 a.m. EST

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — For many years in college football, the booze flowed only outside the stadiums at tailgates. Not anymore. Selling beer and wine has become the norm. According to a survey by The Associated Press of Power Five conference schools and Notre Dame, 55 of 69 of them sell alcohol in the public areas of their stadiums on game days. That’s up dramatically over the past decade. Experts say it is a reliable revenue stream. The trend picked up in 2019 after the Southeastern Conference cleared the way for alcohol sales at football stadiums.

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden “definitely” plans to make his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Harden joined the Clippers last week after finally getting the trade he sought from the Philadelphia 76ers since the summer. He spent recent days watching film of the Clippers and participating in some 5-on-5 workouts with his new teammates. The 2018 NBA MVP shares the opponent scoring record at the current Madison Square Garden with Kobe Bryant, having scored 61 points for Houston on Jan. 23, 2019.

With about a month left before bowl season, the AP Top 25 looks an awful lot like it did in the preseason. Not just at the top, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan have not budged. After Southern California and Kansas State dropped out of the rankings, 18 of the teams ranked in the latest Associated Press college football poll were also ranked in the preseason. If chalk continues to prevail, Top 25 turnover would be unusually low this season. Typically, about 10 or 11 teams that start the season ranked fail to end it that way.

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud had much bigger things on his mind than football after a record-setting performance in Houston’s win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. When asked about setting the NFL mark for most yards passing by a rookie with 470 yards and five touchdowns, he instead took the moment to talk about what he’s going through off the field. His father Coleridge Bernard Stroud, III, remains incarcerated after receiving a 38-years-to-life sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to charges of carjacking, kidnapping and robbery in a drug-related incident. He said he talked to his father from a California prison this week and shared his hope that he might get out in time to one day see him play before talking more about widespread prison reform.

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have hired Tampa Bay general manager Peter Bendix to head their baseball operations department. Bendix is now the Marlins’ president of baseball operations. Bendix will take over the department previously overseen by Kim Ng, who had been general manager of the Marlins for the last three seasons.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against a suspension by the IOC last month for incorporating Ukrainian sports councils. The court says “it is not possible to indicate a time frame” for its judges’ verdict. The legal dispute should have no effect on Russian athletes preparing to qualify for and compete at the Paris Olympics next year. The International Olympic Committee previously said any Russian athletes accepted as neutral individuals to compete in Paris could be invited directly via their sport’s world governing body.

C.J. Stroud threw a game-winning touchdown pass with 6 seconds remaining on a play the Houston Texans shouldn’t have had time to make. They had an opportunity for another play because Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles elected to use his final timeout instead of allowing a 10-second runoff after Mike Evans recovered a fumble at the Texans 14 with 49 seconds left. Baker Mayfield threw a go-ahead TD pass on the next play to give Tampa Bay a 37-33 lead. Coaching matters. Aggressive decisions work sometimes, backfire others. Those types of calls are easier to accept. Clock management blunders are inexcusable.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier won their fourth Gold Gloves, while New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle were among 13 first-time winners. Toronto, Texas and the Chicago Cubs tied for the high among clubs with three winners each. Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan won their second Gold Gloves, along with Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ and Arizona first baseman Christian Walker.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney raced to his first career NASCAR championship on Sunday by banging his way past contender Kyle Larson in the closing laps at Phoenix Raceway to give Team Penske back-to-back Cup titles. The third generation racer is the first Ohio-born driver to win the Cup title and followed teammate Joey Logano, who won for Roger Penske a year ago. Ross Chastain won the race in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing and is the first driver to win the season finale while not racing for the championship since Denny Hamlin in 2013, one year before this current elimination format began.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts braved a direct hit on his injured left knee to throw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for another tush push score to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are the only 8-1 team in the NFL. Prescott threw for 374 yards and three scores. CeeDee Lamb had 11 catches for 191 yards for Dallas.

