AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:53 a.m. EDT

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is The Associated Press college women’s basketball Player of the Year. She led Iowa to the Big Ten tournament title and to its first Final Four in 30 years. Clark received 20 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, who won the award last season, garnered the other eight votes. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

MLB opening day offers clocks, shift bans, Ohtani and Judge

A major shift is coming to Major League Baseball, starting on opening day this Thursday. New rules are now in effect. There will be clocks at stadiums to hurry along pitchers and hitters, and there are restrictions on defensive shifts for fielders. The full slate of 15 games includes matchups at Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge will aiming at his own home run record, Shohei Ohtani will be trending with every pitch and swing and Houston manager Dusty Baker is trying to win another World Series ring.

Final Four: Last year’s bluebloods are this year’s no-names

HOUSTON (AP) — One short year ago, college basketball was getting ready for the game of a lifetime: North Carolina vs. Duke at the Final Four. And this year? Well, to put it kindly, who the heck are these guys? The NCAA Tournament, the annual event that has made marketing gold out of the story of underdogs and an anyone-can-win-it free-for-all, has produced an extreme rendition of what happens when all that cherished unpredictability plays itself out to the end. In one Final Four meeting, it will be San Diego State against Florida Atlantic. In the other, it will be Miami vs. UConn. Of the four teams descending on Houston, only one has ever sniffed a Final Four before. It’s the first time since 1970 that has happened.

AP source: Minor leaguers reach 5-year labor deal with MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league baseball players reached a historic initial collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball on Wednesday that will more than double player salaries, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details were not announced. The sides reached the five-year deal on Wednesday, two days before the start of the minor league season and hours after a federal judge gave final approval to a $185 million settlement reached with MLB last May of a lawsuit filed in 2014 alleging violations of federal minimum wage laws. Under the new deal, minimum salaries in Triple-A will rise from $17,500 to $45,800.

Kings end long playoff drought with 120-80 win over Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 18 points and the Sacramento Kings clinched their first playoff berth since 2006 with a 120-80 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Kevin Huerter added 17 points in the win which also earned the Kings home-court advantage to open the postseason. The team’s 16-year playoff drought was the longest in NBA history and the longest active postseason dry spell among teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball. Kings rookie Keegan Murray hit his 188th 3-pointer of the season with 6:44 to go in the third quarter to set an NBA 3-point record, passing Donovan Mitchell’s mark of 187 set in 2017-18.

Tears, anger as Indonesian soccer fears FIFA sanctions

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian soccer players and fans have reacted with tears and outrage after the country was stripped of hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup only eight weeks before the start of the tournament amid political turmoil over Israel’s participation, leaving Indonesian soccer at risk of further sanctions. The youth soccer event was expected to be a rare turn on the global soccer stage for a country that hasn’t been to the World Cup since winning independence, but it was officially canceled Wednesday after two regional governors said they would not allow an Israeli team to play in their territories. The deputy chair of the national soccer federation apologized in an emotional meeting with Indonesian youth players and their coach in Jakarta.

MLB broadcasters adapting to faster pace under new rules

Major league pitchers and batters aren’t the only ones going on the clock this season. Big league broadcasters have also been using spring training to adjust to baseball’s new rhythm amid a series of rules changes. When the season opens Thursday, Major League Baseball will usher in an age of sharper, quicker and more concise commentary. For a generation of play-by-play pros who grew up idolizing loquacious storytellers like Hall of Famer Vin Scully, it’s been an adjustment. But not necessarily an unwelcome one.

Booker leads Suns over Timberwolves in Durant’s home debut

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 29 points, Kevin Durant had 16 points and eight rebounds in his home debut and the Phoenix Suns won their third straight game, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100. The Suns are 4-0 with Durant in the lineup. The teams are in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race, fighting to stay in the top six so they don’t fall to the play-in tournament. Durant — playing in his first home game with the Suns since being traded from Brooklyn in February — missed his first six shots from the field. He finished 5 of 18, hitting a couple of important 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points.

Japanese surfer nears 90 and talks of catching waves at 100

FUJISAWA, Japan (AP) — Seiichi Sano was a busy company owner for the early part of his life. But he began anew at 80 by climbing Mt. Fuji. He apparently was not challenged enough by Japan’s highest peak so he almost immediately took up surfing. Sano turns 90 later this year and has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest male to surf. Now he’s after other tests. He says “I think it would be interesting to try to surf until I’m 100. I think I take better care of myself when I have goals like this.” Sano lives near Yokohama and gets out most weekends to surf.

Bubba Wallace rebuilds confidence on track, community off it

Bubba Wallace’s self-confidence is struggling after a slow start to the season and back-to-back poor finishes as he heads into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. But it is an important weekend off the track for the only full-time Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. He is using Richmond to host his second annual “Bubba’s Block Party” at the track on Friday night. The event is designed to broaden the fan base and bring minorities to the track to show them NASCAR is a welcoming sport.

