AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:52 p.m. EST

At least 8 children among 22 hit by gunfire at end of Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade; 1 person killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight children are among 22 people who were hit by gunfire in a shooting at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade. Police say one person was killed in Wednesday’s shooting. Radio Station KKFI says its DJ Lisa Lopez died. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves says three people have been detained for investigation. Social media users posted shocking video of police running through a crowded scene as people in attendance hurriedly scrambled for cover. A Chiefs official says players and coaches were on buses and returning to Arrowhead Stadium when the shooting happened.

Chiefs say all players, coaches and staffers are safe and accounted for after parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs say their players, coaches and staffers and their families “are safe and accounted for” after a deadly shooting occurred Wednesday at the end of the Super Bowl championship parade. Police say one person was killed and more than 20 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. Authorities say eight children were among those shot. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting. Burkholder said the team was on buses returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

The 49ers fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after their Super Bowl loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the decision to move on after one season with Wilks in charge of the defense. Shanahan called it a “really tough decision” but says he wants to find a coordinator who was a better scheme fit for the talent on San Francisco’s defense. The Niners struggled on defense in the playoffs and allowed four straight scoring drives to end their Super Bowl loss against Kansas City.

Caitlin Clark fans can expect to pay hundreds to get in door for her run at record Thursday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fans who want to be able to say they were in the arena when Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women’s career scoring record will be paying an unprecedented premium at this point. No. 4 Iowa’s game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night is trending toward being the most expensive women’s basketball ticket of all time, pro or college. That’s according to secondary market seller TickPick. The average ticket price was $394 on Wednesday. Clark needs eight more points to pass Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women’s career scoring leader.

Suns’ Eubanks says Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart punched him during pregame altercation

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched him Wednesday at the arena hours before the teams were due to play each other. Eubanks told reporters before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena for the game. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game. The Pistons had no comment. Stewart was already listed as out for the game with a sprained left ankle. He missed the Pistons’ previous seven games with the injury.

Travis Kelce says he shouldn’t have bumped Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he went too far when he bumped into coach Andy Reid and screamed at him during the Super Bowl. Kelce addressed the situation on New Heights, his podcast with his brother, longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. During the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass to Mecole Hardman and Reid took Kelce out of the game for the next play. The play resulted in a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that San Francisco recovered, setting Travis Kelce off. Jason Kelce says his brother “crossed a line.”

Ohio State fires basketball coach Chris Holtmann after several disappointing seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has fired seventh-year basketball coach Chris Holtmann with the Buckeyes in the middle of another subpar season. Associate head coach Jake Diebler will run the program for the rest of the season and a search for a new head coach will commence then, the school said in a statement. Ohio State is 14-11, 4-10 in the Big Ten, and has lost nine of the last 11. In 2022-23, the Buckeyes suffered their first losing season in nearly two decades, finishing 16-19 and 5-15 in the Big Ten.

Joey Logano, Michael McDowell lead Ford sweep of Daytona 500 front row. Hendrick is locked out

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ford has swept the front row in qualifying for the Daytona 500 with former race winners Joey Logano and Michael McDowell shocking powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports. Hendrick drivers had won the Daytona 500 pole in eight last nine year years, but the team’s highest qualifier Wednesday night was Kyle Larson in third. Logano turned a lap of 181.947 mph as the 2015 Daytona 500 winner earned his first pole since Atlanta last year. It’s the first Daytona 500 pole for Team Penske and Logano’s first pole on a superspeedway.

World champion Rangers among 18 teams that get going with pitchers and catchers on the field

The new sign that said “World Series Champions” outside the Texas Rangers’ training facility in Surprise, Arizona, became a favorite photo opportunity as pitchers and catchers held their first workouts for the defending champions. Texas was one of 18 teams that had workouts get underway for pitchers and catchers. But the Rangers were the only team to get started with the hopes of matching what the Kansas City Chiefs just did winning back-to-back titles. Manager Bruce Bochy noted the challenges in winning one World Series, but also made reference to what the Chiefs accomplished last Sunday. General manager Chris Young says his sense is the Rangers are still hungry.

The women’s scoring record belongs to Pearl Moore. Caitlin Clark is unlikely to reach it this year

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Long before Iowa star Caitlin Clark hit her first long-range three, Pearl Moore set a scoring standard for women’s basketball that has stood for 45 years. At tiny Francis Marion college, Moore piled up 4,061 points from 1975 to 1979. It remains the overall record in women’s college basketball. It is unlikely to fall this season even if Clark and the Hawkeyes make a deep postseason run. Moore says she enjoys watching Clark and is happy she is about to become the all-time scorer in records kept by the NCAA. Moore’s record came before the NCAA took over women’s basketball.

