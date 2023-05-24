AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:52 a.m. EDT

Tatum scores 33, Celtics stave off elimination by topping Heat 116-99 in Game 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 17 points and the Boston Celtics staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference finals by running away in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 116-99 in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Derrick White had 16 points, Grant Williams scored 14, Al Horford added 12 and Marcus Smart scored 11 for the Celtics, who still trail the series 3-1 — but sent it back to Boston for a Game 5 on Thursday. Jimmy Butler scored 29 for Miami, which led by nine in the second half before getting outscored 48-22 in a 14-minute stretch that turned the game and perhaps the series completely around.

Vegas 1 win from another Stanley Cup Final after 4-0 win over Stars in Game 3

DALLAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are one more win from reaching another Stanley Cup Final. Marchessault had the first of three goals in the game’s first 7 1/2 minutes for Vegas in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-0 series lead in Western Conference Final. Game 4 is Thursday night. The Knights are looking to advance to their second Cup final in the franchise’s six seasons. Adin Hill stopped 34 shots for his first career playoff shutout. The Knights knocked Jake Oettinger out with three goals on their first five shots.

Nuggets make Denver a hoops town with first trip to NBA Finals in 47 years

DENVER (AP) — It took 3,787 regular-season games and 29 trips to the playoffs, countless ripoffs of rainbow uniforms and even more ‘yeah, buts’ than any city should have to stomach. Finally, 47 seasons into an entertaining, often frustrating and almost always overlooked journey in the NBA, Denver is at the center of the basketball world. The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets brushed aside their long-held irrelevance by completing their first sweep in 44 NBA playoff series. They did it against the Lakers, the team had beaten them in their seven previous playoff series. Next up, Denver will play the winner of the Miami-Boston series that the Heat lead 3-1. The first game of the NBA Finals is set for June 1.

FRENCH OPEN 2023: Nadal’s absence changes complexion of Roland Garros

There’s a reason a statue of Rafael Nadal stands outside Court Philippe Chatrier on the southwest outskirts of Paris. No player has lorded over a Grand Slam tennis tournament the way Nadal ruled the French Open, winning it year after year after year for a total of 14 times. It is impossible to overstate what a monumental development it is that Nadal’s name will be absent from the bracket when play begins Sunday. The last time they held the clay-court major without him? All the way back in 2004 — back before women and men received equal prize money there, before the main stadium was reconstructed with a retractable roof, before night sessions were added.

Valencia slams ‘disproportionate’ punishment after racial abuse against Vinícius Júnior

MADRID (AP) — Valencia says it will appeal the partial closure of its stadium following the racial abuse directed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in a Spanish league match. The club says the punishment is “unfair and disproportionate.” Spanish soccer’s competition committee fined Valencia in $48,500 and closed one of the sections of Mestalla Stadium for five games in what is the strongest ever punishment for a club in a case of racism in Spain. The punishment was part of a strong response by soccer officials and Spanish authorities following an outpouring of support for Vinícius.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets will keep waiting, after Boston forces a Game 5 in the East

The Denver Nuggets are going to have to wait a couple more days to find out their NBA Finals opponent. And maybe even longer. The Boston Celtics are still very much alive in the Eastern Conference finals. They topped the Miami Heat on Tuesday night to extend that series to a Game 5 that will be played in Boston on Thursday. The Celtics still trail the Heat 3-1 in that matchup.

Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn’t meet with the media on the day after the top scorer in NBA history said he needed time to think about his basketball future following the Los Angeles Lakers’ elimination from the Western Conference finals. James has skipped his team’s postseason media exit interviews before, but his decision Tuesday left Lakers fans hanging about his intentions with his enigmatic comments following a four-game sweep by the Denver Nuggets. General manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham say they’ll speak with James soon about his future.

Aaron Rodgers strains calf during warmups, sits out first Jets practice open to media

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media. The 39-year-old quarterback strained a calf while participating in conditioning drills Tuesday. Rodgers watched quarterback drills and remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes. Rodgers downplayed the injury and said it’s not too serious. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay on April 26. Organized team activities began Monday and Rodgers participated. The session Tuesday marked the first with media in attendance.

NFL expects fewer kickoff returns with new fair catch rule inside 25

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety. League owners voted for a one-year trial of an enhanced touchback rule that will give the receiving team the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. The proposal passed despite coaches and players across the league saying they didn’t like it. They argued that it will create uglier plays with squib and corner kicks that are impossible for fair catches.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin eased his way back onto the practice field by taking part in individual drills and stretching sessions during the team’s voluntary minicamp some five months after having a near-death experience on the field. Coach Sean McDermott said the team is taking things one day at a time when asked of Hamlin’s status. McDermott did not provide any timetable as to when Hamlin can begin on-field sessions a month after being cleared to resume his career. The 25-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

