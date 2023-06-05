AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:51 a.m. EDT

The Miami Heat roar back in Game 2 to tie the Denver Nuggets in NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 21 and the Miami Heat evened up the NBA Finals by overcoming a monster effort from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 on Sunday night. Max Strus scored 14 and Duncan Robinson had 10 for the Heat, who had a big early lead, then got down by as many as 15 — before reclaiming the lead in the fourth. And even then, they had to dig deep to finish it off. Jokic was 16 of 28 from the floor, the last of those shots a 4-footer with 36 seconds left to get the Nuggets within three.

Heat dominate Nuggets in 4th quarter of NBA Finals again, and this time get the win

DENVER (AP) — It was a popular theme before the NBA Finals started — about how the Nuggets, an up-tempo team with fresh legs that could exploit the mile-high altitude in Denver, would have a good chance to wear down the Miami Heat. The combined fourth-quarter score of the first two games: Heat 66, Nuggets 45. In Game 2, the Heat outscored the Nuggets by 11 to turn an eight-point deficit into a 111-108 win and knot the series at 1. And any thought that Miami couldn’t handle all the supposed disadvantages they faced coming into Denver on short rest after a seven-game conference final against the Celtics — out the window, just like Denver’s home-court advantage in this best-of-7 series.

Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer

MADRID (AP) — The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world’s most popular sport. It is a deeper societal problem that is manifested in soccer matches predominantly in Europe, but also all around the world, and has been amplified by the reach of social media. Federations have been slow and, in some cases unwilling, to use powers to sanction teams for the racist behavior of their fans. Players past and present worry racism is just an accepted part of soccer. Experts say more education and stronger punishments are required to combat racism.

Golden Knights know from experience Game 1 victory doesn’t ensure win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights were flying high after Game 1 in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. They just beat Washington and believed they were en route to the championship. Then reality hit in a big way. The Capitals won the next four games. It’s a memory that has stuck with the six original Knights and Chandler Stephenson, who was on the Capitals at the time. That experience could be vital after the Knights opened this year’s Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 Game 1 victory on Saturday over the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo gives new meaning to sacrifice, on and off the ice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo spoke of sacrifice Sunday, and what it takes for an NHL player to continue his journey this far into the season. With the Vegas Golden Knights up 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, all the players’ personal lives are put on hold for the moment. Summer vacation can wait. For Pietrangelo, sacrifice is nothing new. In November, it was his career that came to a brief halt. During the Thanksgiving holiday, one of his triplets, 5-year-old daughter Evelyn, came down with the flu. It developed into encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and she lost control of her motor skills.

NCAA champ Rose Zhang arrives on LPGA Tour with big hopes and leaves with a trophy

Rose Zhang needed only one tournament to make good on high expectations. Two weeks after she won another NCAA title, Zhang made her professional debut by winning on the LPGA Tour. No one had done that in 72 years. What’s next for the 20-year-old Californian? Zhang heads back to Stanford for finals and to move out of her dorm. Then she goes to the second LPGA major of the year at Baltusrol for the KPMG Women’s PGA. Expectations are sure to follow. Zhang isn’t bothered. As Michelle Wie West says, Zhang makes the game look easy.

Jabeur defeats Pera to reach French Open quarterfinals, next plays Haddad Maia; Ruud advances

PARIS (AP) — Ons Jabeur has reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time. The seventh-seeded Tunisian defeated unseeded American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1 on Monday. Pera could not win a single game on her serve. Jabeur will next take on 14th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who prevailed over Sara Sorribes Tormo after a nearly four-hour marathon. In the men’s draw, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud advanced with a straight-set win. Later Monday, No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek will face Lesia Tsurenko at Court Suzanne Lenglen, while No. 6 Gauff takes on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. In the men’s bracket, No. 4 Casper Ruud is up against Nicolas Jarry and No. 6 Holger Rune takes on No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo.

NBA says it won’t mind if Wembanyama’s debut comes in Sacramento, not Las Vegas

DENVER (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s next couple of weeks are now set. He’ll be playing in the French league finals starting this weekend, and then the San Antonio Spurs almost certainly will make him the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. And if that means the French teenager’s summer league debut comes in Sacramento instead of Las Vegas in early July, the league is fine with that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league doesn’t have a preference regarding the site of Wembanyama’s first game with the Spurs.

Yankees score runs in final 3 innings for 4-1 victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Rizzo scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a grounder and the New York Yankees edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in what was a pitchers’ duel for six innings between Domingo Germán and Bobby Miller. Anthony Volpe provided some insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth for the Yankees, who were without AL MVP Aaron Judge, after he injured his right foot after crashing into the right-field bullpen door while making a running catch on Saturday. J.D. Martinez homered for the Dodgers, who dropped the final two games in the series.

TCU’s Tre Richardson hits two slams, ties NCAA postseason mark with 11 RBIs in rout of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tre Richardson hit two grand slams among his three home runs and tied an NCAA postseason record with 11 RBIs to lead TCU to a 20-5 rout of Arkansas in a winner’s bracket game of the Fayetteville Regional. Richardson hit a grand slam in the first inning and another in the second. His third home run was a two-run shot in the sixth and he added an RBI single in the ninth. He had five hits in six at-bats. The Horned Frogs had one other home run, a three-run shot by Brayden Taylor in the third inning.

