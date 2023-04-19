AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:50 p.m. EDT

No Ja Morant, no problem as Grizzlies tie up Lakers at 1-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies tied their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1 by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 with two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant sidelined by an injured hand. No. 2 seed Memphis sat Morant after he tested the right hand originally hurt April 7 in a win at Milwaukee and aggravated driving to the basket in the opening loss to the Lakers. He had more exams on the hand before being declared inactive. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Reserve Rui Hachimura had another strong performance with 20 points.

Dumars: Decision to suspend Draymond Green was ‘difficult’

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars says it was a difficult decision to suspend Golden State’s Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento. Dumars also says it was made with serious consideration of many factors. Dumars oversees the league’s basketball operations and sanctions for on-court incidents. Green stepped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis midway during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of that series on Monday night. Green was ejected for the play. The league escalated the punishment on Tuesday night.

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods is recovering from another surgery. Woods has posted on Twitter that he had fusion surgery on his right ankle to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone. Most estimates on recovery are eight to 12 weeks. That would put into doubt whether he plays in the three remaining majors. Woods had a noticeable limp when he played in the Masters. He made the cut for a record-tying 23rd time. But he withdrew Sunday morning during the third round because of plantar fasciitis. The broken bone in his ankle stems from the February 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo unavailable for Bucks in Game 2 of Heat series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series with the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame availability that the two-time MVP won’t be available. The top-seeded Bucks trail the best-of-7 series 1-0. Antetokounmpo had been listed as doubtful in the injury report Tuesday but was upgraded to questionable Wednesday. Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ 130-117 Game 1 loss on Sunday with a bruised lower back.

Panthers cool off Bruins 6-3, return to Florida tied 1-1

BOSTON (AP) — Brandon Montour scored twice and the Florida Panthers had four third-period goals to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night and send Boston to its first loss in 10 games. The Panthers tied the best-of-seven series and head home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. There will be a Game 5 back in Boston on Wednesday. Montour scored 22 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots. The Bruins won the series opener 3-1.

Fast’s goal lifts Hurricanes past Islanders in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and buried it past Ilya Sorokin at 5:03 of overtime to lilft the Carolina Hurricanes past the New York Islanders 4-3. That gave Carolina a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Staal’s pass came from the left side to find Fast loose on the right for the finish over Sorokin’s pad. It ended a game that had seen Carolina blow a two-goal lead and trailing 3-2. Paul Stastny, Stefan Noesen and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina. Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson scored for New York.

Judge takes home run away from Ohtani in MVP robbery

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge robbed fellow AL MVP Shohei Ohtani of a home run Wednesday night, leaping above the center-field fence at Yankee Stadium to keep the ball in the park before snatching it on the way down with his bare hand. With one out in the top of the first inning, Ohtani sent a high fly to deep center. The 6-foot-7 Judge went back to the wall and jumped, a little to the right of the 408-foot sign in front of Monument Park. The ball hit the heel of Judge’s glove well above the fence and caromed softly back toward the warning track. As he landed on his feet, Judge simply stuck out his right hand and made the catch.

Mets’ Scherzer ejected for sticky stuff after umpire check

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer has been ejected from the New York Mets’ game in Los Angeles after the umpires did the customary check of his glove before the bottom of the fourth inning. Scherzer was furious after being tossed following the inspection of his glove. The veteran right-hander already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound one inning earlier in the bottom of the third. Scherzer clearly could be seen yelling: “It’s rosin!” at umpires Dan Bellino and Phil Cuzzi before his ejection.

Sacramento’s Mike Brown unanimous Coach of the Year winner

Sacramento’s Mike Brown is the unanimous winner of the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It was an easy call after his first season in Sacramento saw the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. All 100 voters from a panel of reporters and broadcasters had Brown atop their ballot Wednesday. Brown won the award for the second time, adding this trophy to the one he got after he and LeBron James led Cleveland to a 66-16 record in the 2008-09 season. The other finalists were Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla.

New Mexico St players file lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Two former New Mexico State basketball players filed a lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by teammates and that the coaching staff and other administrators did nothing when they reported the assaults. The lawsuit was filed by Deuce Benjamin and another player who said three teammates forced them to pull their pants down below their ankles, then assaulted them. The Associated Press normally does not name victims of sexual assault, but Benjamin had earlier referenced the alleged assaults while announcing his departure from the team on social media. Chancellor Dan Arvizu canceled the season in February after Benjamin took his allegations to school police. Arvizu framed the allegations as stemming from a hazing episode. The lawsuit took issue with that.

