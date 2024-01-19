AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:05 a.m. EST

Mike Tomlin remains ‘on go’ for the Steelers through 2024, and likely beyond

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin isn’t going anywhere. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach says he expects to be back for an 18th season and that his passion for the job hasn’t waned despite another quick playoff exit. Tomlin’s status for next season was up for debate after there was speculation he may be burning out. Tomlin says his enthusiasm for the job has only intensified through the season and plans to sign a contract extension soon. While Tomlin is returning, the Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the offseason. The team’s top priority is hiring a new offensive coordinator after Matt Canada was fired just before Thanksgiving.

Mike McCarthy sells belief in playoff breakthrough that has eluded Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy is selling his belief that the Dallas Cowboys can make an elusive playoff breakthrough with him as coach. McCarthy is returning for a fifth season despite a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. Dallas was the first team not to reach a conference title game in three consecutive 12-win playoff seasons. McCarthy said the club has developed a “championship program” with two NFC East titles in three seasons. He says it just hasn’t reached a “world championship yet.”

Why are they playing tennis matches until nearly 4 a.m. at the Australian Open?

Why are there tennis matches finishing at nearly 4 a.m. at the Australian Open? That’s not the sort of thing that happens in other sports. But tennis does not have a game clock. Instead, matches are played until somebody wins. And there are no curfews at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, which means they can play on and on and on forever, if need be. Wimbledon does have a curfew at 11 p.m. And the French Open only added night sessions in 2021. Daniil Medvedev’s victory in the second round didn’t begin until after 11 p.m. on Thursday and didn’t conclude until after 3:30 a.m.

Adrián Beltré on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame third baseman

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrián Beltré could soon be a first-ballot Hall of Fame third baseman. He is among 12 first-timers in consideration for the Class of 2024 that will be revealed Jan. 23. A four-time All-Star, Beltré had 3,166 hits and 477 homers, and his 2,759 career games played at third base are fewer than only Brooks Robinson. When the Rangers retired Beltré’s No. 29 jersey the season after his final game, the celebration included messages from Hall of Fame third basemen George Brett, Mike Schmidt and Chipper Jones. They all told Beltré that night in 2019 they’d see him in Cooperstown as soon as he became eligible for election.

Ohio State to hire former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, AP source says

Ohio State is hiring former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire still needed university approval, but an announcement was expected as soon as Friday. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s primary play-caller since being promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2019 to replace Urban Meyer. Bringing in an experienced play-caller at both the college and NFL level could allow Day to hand off those responsibilities.

Warriors vs. Mavericks game postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The NBA has announced the Dallas Mavericks’ game at the Golden State Warriors scheduled for Friday night has been postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced later. Milojević died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack. Milojević was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He was 46. The Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Wednesday also was postponed.

Miami TE Cam McCormick says he’s coming back for 9th year of college

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami tight end Cam McCormick has announced he will return to college for what is believed to be an unprecedented ninth season of eligibility. It’ll be one final season from a career that was derailed multiple times by season-ending injuries. McCormick spent the first seven of those college seasons at Oregon, transferred to Miami for the 2023 season and announced Thursday he will keep playing in 2024. If the Hurricanes make the College Football Playoff this coming season, that may give McCormick the chance to play in a game after the calendar flips to 2025.

Defending champion Sabalenka reaches 4th round at Australian Open. Coco Gauff also advances easily

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff are into the fourth round of the Australian Open after commanding wins. Sabalenka crushed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 while Gauff cruised past Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2. Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas were equally impressive as they moved on with straight-set wins. Men’s champion Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur, Australia’s big hope, are in night action.

South Florida rallies from 20 down to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kasean Pryor made a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left, and South Florida rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73. Pryor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Selton Miguel led USF with 23 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bulls have won eight of nine and ended a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers, who hadn’t lost since a narrow defeat at Mississippi on Dec. 2. David Jones led Memphis with 25 points and Jahvon Quinerly finished with 15. Quinerly missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Teams that missed NCAA Tournament are leading 5 of 6 major conferences, thanks in part to transfers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Five of the six major conferences have a leader or co-leader that failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season. That doesn’t mean this is a college basketball season full of Cinderella stories. Four of the major-conference leaders that got out of March Madness last season have reached a Final Four within the last decade. But those teams’ early success shows how the 2021 rule change allowing players to transfer without sitting out a season has made it easier for established programs to bounce back quickly.

