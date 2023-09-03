AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:49 a.m. EDT

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Believe the hype! Coach Prime delivers a thrilling upset in his Colorado debut

Deion Sanders’ debut as Colorado coach was billed as a big deal in a closely watched offseason. There was plenty of skepticism about just how good the Buffaloes could be after an unprecedented roster makeover in Boulder. Sanders’ Buffaloes delivered beyond even the loftiest expectations, upsetting No. 17 TCU. The team with nearly 90 new players beat the team that played for the national championship last season, and Coach Prime called out the doubters when it was over. Get ready to see a whole lot of CU this September.

US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game at the World Cup. The loss was the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibition games on the way to the World Cup. It came on a night when the Americans officially clinched a berth in the Paris Games when Serbia beat the Dominican Republic.

Prime shocker: Colorado upsets No. 17 TCU 45-42 in Deion Sanders’ debut as Buffs coach

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Deion Sanders already has a big win for Colorado. Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, threw for a school-record 510 yards with four touchdowns as the Buffaloes pulled off an opening shocker with a 45-42 win over 17th-ranked TCU, last year’s national runner-up. The game-winner was a 46-yard catch-and-run by freshman running back Dylan Edwards on a fourth-down play with 4:25 left. Edwards caught three TD passes and ran for another score. Two-way starter Travis Hunter, the former top recruit who came with the quarterback and coach from FCS team Jackson State, had 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception.

Max Verstappen wins Italian GP for record 10th straight F1 victory

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen has secured a record-breaking 10th straight win with victory at the Italian Grand Prix with a Red Bull one-two on Ferrari’s home track. Another flawless performance from the two-time defending champion saw him beat teammate Sergio Pérez by 6.802 seconds. Carlos Sainz Jr. was 11.082 behind Verstappen and just ahead of Charles Leclerc as the two Ferrari drivers battled for the final spot on Monza’s iconic podium. Verstappen had started second but eventually got past Sainz at the start of lap 15 and from then on no one could match the Red Bull pace. The victory also sees Verstappen increase his huge championship lead to 145 points in a crushingly dominant season for the 25-year-old.

Heisman winner Caleb Williams throws 5 TD passes and No. 6 USC routs Nevada 66-14

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California blew out Nevada 66-14 for its second consecutive win to open the season. Caleb Williams threw for 319 yards and hit Tahj Washington with two of his five touchdown passes in another dominant performance by the Heisman Trophy winner. Zachariah Branch, Michael Jackson III and Brenden Rice also caught TD passes. Stanley Ta’ufo’ou returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Nevada freshman AJ Bianco threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Jamaal Bell on his first career pass attempt during the fourth quarter of the Wolf Pack’s season opener.

Carlos Alcaraz’s variety makes it tough to choose shots at the US Open. He still keeps winning

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has moved into the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the third year in a row. The top-seeded Alcaraz eliminated No. 26 Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Next for Alcaraz is a matchup against Matteo Arnaldi, a 22-year-old from Italy who is ranked 61st. Arnaldi made it this far at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating No. 16 Cam Norrie in straight sets. Women advancing Saturday included Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys. Sabalenka can overtake No. 1 Iga Swiatek atop the WTA rankings depending on their results the rest of the way in New York.

Pegula outlasts Svitolina at the US Open and will face fellow American Keys in the fourth round

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula has defeated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, setting up a fourth-round matchup at the U.S. Open against fellow American Madison Keys. No. 3-seeded Pegula is still trying to advance beyond the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament. First, she will have to get by the 2017 runner-up in Flushing Meadows who also needed three sets to move on Saturday. No. 17-seeded Keys came back to eliminate No. 14 Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Pegula then pulled out a tough test with Svitolina. The No. 26 seed from Ukraine reached the U.S. Open semifinals in 2019.

Beck throws and runs for TDs to launch new era as No. 1 Georgia rolls past UT-Martin 48-7

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck overcame a sluggish first half to throw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Mews and No. 1 Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, leaned on its defense to beat Tennessee-Martin 48-7. Georgia showed it must make progress on offense if it can realize its dream of becoming the first team to win three straight national championships in The Associated Press poll era. The Bulldogs were outgained in the opening quarter and led only 17-0 at halftime. Beck, placed in the difficult position of following Stetson Bennett’s successful reign at quarterback, gained momentum in the second half.

Acuña homers in 3rd straight game against Dodgers as Braves win 4-2 in 10 for 6th in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the third straight night at Dodger Stadium and Orlando Arcia hit a three-run shot in the 10th inning that sent the streaking Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles. Acuña’s 454-foot drive to center field came off his bat at an astounding 121.2 mph, making it the hardest-hit ball in the majors this year. Bryce Elder pitched six effective innings and the Braves won their sixth consecutive game, becoming the first major league club to reach 90 wins this season. Atlanta will try for a four-game sweep Sunday in this much-anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the National League.

No. 12 Tennessee routs Virginia 49-13 as Cavs return to football after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the 12th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers routed Virginia 49-13 in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers’ first game in 294 days. Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs’ first game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Tennessee scored on its opening drive and never trailed in a neutral site game that felt much more like a Vols’ home game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.