AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:48 p.m. EDT

Brunson scores 43, rallies Knicks to 121-117 win over Pacers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 43 points, becoming the fourth player in NBA history with four straight 40-point games in the postseason, and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 121-117 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brunson had 21 in the fourth quarter, rallying the Knicks after they trailed by nine early in the period. He joined Hall of Famers Jerry West, who had six consecutive 40-point games in the postseason, and Michael Jordan and Bernard King, who both had four. Donte DiVincenzo hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining and scored 25 for the Knicks. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points.

Paying college athletes appears closer than ever. How could it work and what stands in the way?

A settlement being discussed in an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA and major college conferences could cost billions and pave the way for a new compensation model for college athletes. An agreement has not been finalized and questions about how exactly a new system would work remain unanswered. It is also unclear if new rules could withstand further legal scrutiny, but it appears college sports is heading down a revolutionary path with at least some schools directly paying athletes to participate. How much could be heading their way, who gets paid and who and what could stand in the way?

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama named NBA Rookie of the Year after a record-setting season

Victor Wembanyama had a year like no rookie in NBA history. Others scored more points, others grabbed more rebounds, others had more blocks, others made more steals. But never had there been a player who, in Year 1 of their career, posted all these averages — at least 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Until now. The long-expected result became reality on Monday, when the Spurs’ star from France was announced as the unanimous winner NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

Mavs extend coach Jason Kidd’s contract in middle of playoffs, a year after chaotic ending

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has signed a multi-year contract extension with the team. The Mavericks announced the move a day before opening their second-round playoff series at Oklahoma City. Dallas advanced last week by eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers in six games. The hall of fame point guard, who won an NBA title with the Mavericks in 2011, is in his third season coaching Dallas. He guided the Mavs to win the Southwest Division title with a 50-32 record — his second 50-win season with the team. The Mavs did not disclose the length of the contract extension.

PWHL’s strong first season coincides with a growing appetite for women’s sports

The inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League has set one attendance record after another while putting the sport on the map across North America outside the Olympics. Finally having the best players in the world in one league has provided the kind of jump start needed to try to catch up with basketball and soccer in a crowded landscape. The blossoming of the PWHL also comes at the perfect time with heightened interest in women’s sports beyond what’s become known as the Caitlin Clark effect.

Double European weightlifting champion Pielieshenko killed in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian Olympic Committee says two-time European weightlifting champion Oleksandr Pielieshenko has died on the front line in the war in Ukraine. The committee posted on Telegram that Pielieshenko “died in the war with the enemy” on Sunday. He was 30. He joined Ukraine’s armed forces in the first days of Russia’s invasion, the committee added. Pielieshenko came back from a doping suspension in 2013-15 to win the 2016 European under-85 kilogram division by one kilogram. He successfully retained the title in 2017 in Split. Pielieshenko missed out on an Olympic medal by five kilograms at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where he placed fourth.

After Barstool Sports sponsorship fizzles, Snoop Dogg brand is attached to Arizona Bowl, fo shizzle

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Rapper and media personality Snoop Dogg is putting his name on the Arizona Bowl for what will be the first partnership between an alcohol brand and a college bowl game. The “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop” is scheduled for Dec. 28 at Arizona Stadium and will match teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference. The digital media company Barstool previously sponsored the bowl. Gin & Juice, named after Snoop’s 1994 hit, is the first product from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s new premium spirits company.

Dylan Cease says last year with White Sox ‘wasn’t enjoyable in really any way’

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease says his final season with the Chicago White Sox “wasn’t enjoyable in really any way.” The ace right-hander had a tough year, and the team struggled. He’s having a much better time with the San Diego Padres. Cease is back in Chicago this week for a three-game series against the Cubs. The Padres also play the White Sox this season, but the three-game set is at San Diego in September. Cease was traded from the White Sox to the Padres in March. He says he feels as though the White Sox had talent, but the team just wasn’t able to put it together.

76ers president Daryl Morey has big plans to build NBA title team around Embiid and Maxey

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers wasted yet another season of Joel Embiid’s prime. They believe they at least have the perfect sidekick for him in All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. Maxey can receive a max contract offer from the Sixers and is expected to be a centerpiece on the offense for years ahead. The 76ers finished 31-8 in the regular season with Embiid and a woeful 16-27 without him. The Sixers first-round exit against the Knicks made it 41 years since their last NBA championship. The Sixers haven’t even advanced out of the second round since 2001.

